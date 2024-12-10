UCL Fantasy Matchday 6: Ed’s team reveal, Limitless + players to buy

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League (UCL) returns on Tuesday with Matchday 6 – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

Here, Ed, another one of our resident European football doyens and a co-host of the official UCL Fantasy podcast, drops by to give us his team reveal, players to target and hypothetical Limitless draft.

You can get his weekly thoughts in more detail via a weekly UCL Fantasy newsletter.

Last time – as I warned might happen – the sheer amount of injuries in my squad forced a last-minute Wildcard. That said, Matchday 5 went pretty well. I scored 111 points and halved my rank, finally gaining upward momentum.

CURRENT TEAM





The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here



