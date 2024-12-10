FFS Mini-Leagues and Community Competitions – Gameweek 15

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Gameweek 15, when the Merseyside derby was postponed and Cole Palmer (£11.1m) captainers celebrated his haul.

We report on the latest news from Last Man Standing, the FFS Cups and the Head-to-Head Leagues, plus the frontrunners of many community mini-leagues.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Sultan Osman is the new leader of our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (code n6lb8d) and currently sits 103rd worldwide.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Josh Ellis is ahead for a third week in our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league and has risen to 119th overall.

This is open to anyone with an FFS account, the league code being visible in the SCOUT LEAGUES widget on the signed-in FFS Home Page.

FFS CUPS

Gameweek 15 was the third round of the FFS Open Cup. The last remaining former winner (donnellyc) was beaten 54-42 by FPL Bielsa (Simon Rothwell), a manager with three top 8k finishes. Notlob Legin (Nigel Bolton, now 3,895th) won again and is the highest-ranked manager through to round four.

It was also the second round of the FFS Members Cup, for Premium Members only. The two former winners (Mohd Rodzi and Chaballer) won their matches.

At 6,273rd, Genly Ai (Timo Laukkanen) is the highest-ranked manager who has reached round three. This is someone with a history of four top 8k finishes and is 394th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame after its Gameweek 13 update.

These are both old-school cups run by Fantasy Football Scout and should not be confused with the League Cups listed on FPL’s Leagues & Cups page. Finalists and third-place play-off winners will receive Amazon vouchers as prizes. See this article for full details.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 15 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS, league code 69toy6) was 43 after hits, with 59 teams to be removed.

It means that 643 are going through to Gameweek 16. To help cover each weekend, LiveFPL’s leaderboard will show its current live statistics. New entrants must have passed all the previous safety scores after hits.

After hits, Joel Stout was the highest Gameweek 15 scorer, thanks to double-digits from captain Palmer and Bryan Mbeumo (£7.6m). There were also returns from William Saliba (£6.2m), Ezri Konsa (£4.4m), Alexander Isak (£8.6m) and Yoane Wissa (£6.2m).

HEAD-TO-HEAD COMMUNITY MINI-LEAGUES

Liam McAllister leads for a fifth week in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues and is three points ahead.

The highest scorers in these head-to-head leagues are John Lloyd and Andy Whiteley in League 6, Chris Lord in League 7, Elvar Sigurdsson in League 8 and eight managers in League 9, with 42 points out of a possible 45.

MODS & CONS

One of Kiran Parmar‘s (FPL Brains) teams sets the pace for a third week in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league.

Another of his squads led after Gameweek 12 but has since been deleted.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Haythem IlBanney has regained the lead in the FFScout Family mini-league, having previously led after Gameweeks 9 to 11.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

It’s a second successive week on top for Abinav C and the third time this season in my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (code wsmh56). Now 423rd overall, he also leads the Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league.

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

Meanwhile, John Stables leads for a fourth week in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (code etcj6p) and has risen to 477th overall.

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

He remains number one for an eighth successive week and ninth time this season in Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (code 7eqmvk).

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Chris Costa leads for a seventh week in PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (code xv5ui7) and is 113th overall.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Alex Merchant is top of the pile for a fourth consecutive week in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (code wzpv0i).

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2009/10 FPL Champion Jon Reeson leads for a seventh successive week and 11th time this season in Simon March’s FPL Champions League.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Abinav C is in first place for a fourth successive week and seventh time this season in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (code t5x9cf).

This league is only for teams in the top thousand of the FFS Career Hall of Fame.

FPL VETS

Elsewhere, Chris Bacon is leading for a third week in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league (code whhxb3). A green arrow takes him to 7,075th overall.

This league is only for teams whose FPL record goes back to the 2006/07 season.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

For a fifth time in a row, Leonard Leong is the pace-setter of my Opening Day League and is now 324th overall.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

Robert Shore is the new leader of Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league (code z88dz6) and has shot up to 2,242nd overall. This was helped by double-digit hauls from captain Palmer, Mbeumo and Jamie Vardy (£5.5m).

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Edmond Agbenu has taken over at the top of the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league and rises to 4,451st overall. The Scout community team (Scout PFT) is now 200th in its own league – the highest position since Gameweek 10.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Finally, Chris Lion leads for a fourth week in The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (code 7rjngs). Having played a Free Hit chip, the team is 502nd worldwide.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league for which you are eligible, just enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site. For any questions relating to community mini-leagues and competitions please comment below or email support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

