FFS Mini-Leagues and Community Competitions – Gameweek 13

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Gameweek 13.

We report on the latest news from Last Man Standing, the Head-to-Head contests and many community mini-leagues, plus the updated FFS Live Hall of Fame.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Din Zrihan leads for a second week in our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (code n6lb8d) and moved up to 85th in the current world rankings.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Josh Ellis is the new name on top of our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league and has risen to 355th overall.

This is open to anyone with an FFS account, the league code being visible in the SCOUT LEAGUES widget on the signed-in FFS Home Page.

LIVE HALL OF FAME

The FFS Live Hall of Fame was updated again on Monday, based on results by the end of Gameweek 13. However, unlike the FFS Career Hall of Fame, it can only be viewed by Premium Members.

49,527 managers participating in our Fantasy Football Scout and Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-leagues are now ranked in it.

With their Career Hall of Fame positions in brackets, here is the live top 10:

1st (3rd) Tom Dollimore (Overall Rank 3,057th)

2nd (2nd) Ben Crellin (OR 38k)

3rd (33rd) @elevenify (OR 1,625th)

4th (5th) Fábio Borges (OR 251k)

5th (6th) Michael Giovanni (OR 223k)

6th (1st) Mark Hurst (OR 1.2m)

7th (8th) Rob Mayes (OR 242k)

8th (77th) Abinav C (OR 5,624th)

9th (123rd) Juha Hakki (OR 3,198th)

10th (19th) Daniel Hennessey (OR 180k)

The only changes to the top ten since the Gameweek 12 update see Michael Giovanni and Mark Hurst overtake Rob Mayes, with Juha Hakki going above Daniel Hennessey.

FFS CUPS

Gameweek 13 was the first round of the FFS Open Cup, which is open to all. Two former winners (donnellyc and TFO) won their matches but a third (Wild Rover) was narrowly beaten 75-74 by benh1979.

Notlob Legin also won his match and, at 1.847th, is the competition’s highest-ranked. More on him later.

It was also the first round of the FFS Members Cup, for Premium Members only. Two previous winners (Mohd Rodzi and Chaballer) won their matches and are through to round two, which takes place after Gameweek 14.

Three other former champions (Biggsy, Scrumper and Mayani) were defeated by Bun Rab, stamfordbridge and ambergamer respectively.

At 6,047th, Werkself is the competition’s highest-ranked remaining manager. He is 469th in our newly-updated Live Hall of Fame.

These are both old-school cups run by Fantasy Football Scout and should not be confused with the League Cups listed on FPL’s Leagues & Cups page. Finalists and third-place play-off winners will receive Amazon vouchers as prizes. See this article for full details.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 13 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS, league code 69toy6) was 56 after hits, with 72 teams to be removed.

It means that 774 are going through to Gameweek 14. To help cover each weekend, LiveFPL’s leaderboard will show its current live statistics. New entrants must have passed all the previous safety scores after hits.

After hits, Nur Zango and Paul Leong were the joint-highest Gameweek scorers. They both received double-digit hauls from captain Cole Palmer (£11.0m), Bukayo Saka (£10.4m), Mohamed Salah (£13.2m), Jorgen Strand Larsen (£5.6m) and Brennan Johnson (£6.7m).

Nur also had Amad Diallo’s (£5.0m) success but had taken a four-point hit too. Paul has had two top 600 finishes and another five in the top 9k.

HEAD-TO-HEAD COMMUNITY MINI-LEAGUES

Liam McAllister leads for a third week in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues and is now 98th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

The highest scorer in these Head-to-Head League is Mandar Karandikar in League 10 Division 2, with 37 points out of a possible 39.

MODS & CONS

Technically, Kiran Parmar’s (FPL Brains) team with 2050979 ID is ahead in our FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league and is 2,084th overall.

Yet if Kiran hadn’t replaced his ID 5437462 team and taken a second successive 12-point hit, changed its FPL username and team name, plus dropped out of all its mini-leagues since Gameweek 12 with this team, he’d actually be level with Pras United on points but ranked second due to making more transfers.

So now we know why none of Kiran’s teams have a history of previous seasons. Whereas Pras has had four top 9k finishes and is 22nd in our Live Hall of Fame.

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Kiran‘s ID 2050979 team is also the new leader of the FFScout Family mini-league. His ID 5437462 team would’ve dropped to third place if he hadn’t replaced it, meaning Ger O’Reilly would be the new leader.

Ger came 1,901st in 202/23 and is 148th in our FFS Live Hall of Fame.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Meanwhile, Nigel Bolton (Notlob Legin) stays at the summit of my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (code wsmh56) for a fourth week and sits 1,847th overall.

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

John Stables leads for a second week in my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (code etcj6p). A huge green arrow puts him 600th overall and 361st in our Live Hall of Fame.

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

He also remains ahead for a sixth successive week and seventh time this season in Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (code 7eqmvk).

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Chris Costa leads for a fifth week in PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (code xv5ui7) and is now 246th overall.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

It’s the second successive week as number one for Alex Merchant in Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (code wzpv0i). He is 72nd in our Live Hall of Fame.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2009/10 FPL Champion Jon Reeson leads for a fifth week in a row and ninth time this season in Simon March’s FPL Champions League.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Abinav C sets the pace for a second successive week and fifth time this season in Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (code t5x9cf).

This league is only for teams in the top thousand of the FFS Career Hall of Fame. He is 77th in that, eighth in our Live Hall of Fame and 5,624th worldwide.

FPL VETS

Elsewhere, Chris Bacon is the new leader of Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league (code whhxb3). He came 5,284th overall last season.

This league is only for teams whose FPL record goes back to the 2006/07 season.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

First place in my Opening Day League is Leonard Leong, for a third week. This team sits 363rd overall.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

James Martin is the new leader of Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league (code z88dz6). Up to 875th in our Live Hall of Fame, he is now 5,804th overall.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

Neil Budden has taken over at the top of the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league and has risen to 3,382nd overall. The Scout community team (Scout PFT) is up a few places to 222nd in its own league, having at last replaced Erling Haaland (£15.0m) with Salah.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Finally, Chris Lion leads for a second week in The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (code 7rjngs) and is now 500th overall.

GET INVOLVED

To join a featured mini-league for which you are eligible, just enter the league code in the ‘Join Invitational League and Cup’ section on the FPL site. For any questions relating to community mini-leagues and competitions please comment below or email support@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk.

EMAIL NOTIFICATIONS

To receive email notifications whenever future community mini-leagues articles are published, do this by editing your FFS Profile. Simply tick ‘Community’ in the ‘Email Notifications’ section under ‘Alerts & Notifications’.



