FFS Mini-Leagues and Community Competitions – Gameweek 12

Welcome to the Fantasy Football Scout mini-leagues and community competitions round-up after Gameweek 12.

We report on the latest news from Last Man Standing, the Head-to-Head contests and many community mini-leagues, plus the updated FFS Live Hall of Fame.

FFSCOUT OPEN-TO-ALL LEAGUE

Din Zrihan is the new leader of our Fantasy Football Scout mini-league (code n6lb8d) and is now 129th in the current world rankings.

FFSCOUT COMMUNITY MEMBERS LEAGUE

Marius Engan is on top for a second week in our Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-league and has risen to 292nd overall.

This is open to anyone with an FFS account, the league code being visible in the SCOUT LEAGUES widget on the signed-in FFS Home Page.

LIVE HALL OF FAME

The FFS Live Hall of Fame has been updated again this week, based on results at the end of Gameweek 12. However, unlike the FFS Career Hall of Fame it can only be viewed by Premium Members.

49,516 managers participating in our Fantasy Football Scout and Fantasy Football Scout Members mini-leagues are now ranked in it.

With their Career Hall of Fame positions in brackets, here is the live top 12:

1st (3rd) Tom Dollimore (Overall Rank 7,349th)

2nd (2nd) Ben Crellin (OR 57k)

3rd (33rd) @elevenify (OR 2,262nd)

4th (5th) Fábio Borges (OR 253k)

5th (8th) Rob Mayes (OR 266k)

6th (6th) Michael Giovanni (OR 490k)

7th (1st) Mark Hurst (OR 2.0m)

8th (77th) Abinav C (OR 7,680th)

9th (19th) Daniel Hennessey (OR 131k)

10th (123rd) Juha Hakki (OR 4,878th)

11th (14th) Paul Marshman (OR 454k)

12th (18th) Stephen Carey (OR 255k)

Since the Gameweek 11 update, Rob Mayes and Michael Giovanni have both overtaken Mark Hurst – the only one currently ranked outside the top 500k – whereas Abinav C and Juha Hakki are back in the top 10, replacing Paul Marshman and Stephen Carey.

@elevenify, Juha Hakki, Tom Dollimore and Abinav C are now all in the top 10k for this season.

FFS CUPS

Gameweek 12 brought the qualifying round of the FFS Open Cup, which is open to all. Amongst the 512 successful entries for round one are three former winners – donnellyc, Wild Rover and TFO.

It was also the qualifying round for the FFS Members Cup, for Premium Members only. There are 256 places available in round one and 271 successful entries, so the lowest-scoring 15 will be eliminated. Former winners Mohd Rodzi, Scrumper, Chaballer, Mayani and Biggsy are through and will be seeded in round one.

These are both old-school cups run by Fantasy Football Scout and should not be confused with the League Cups listed on FPL’s Leagues & Cups page. Finalists and third-place play-off winners will receive Amazon vouchers as prizes. See this article for full details.

LAST MAN STANDING

The safety score for Gameweek 12 in TorresMagic’s Last Man Standing competition (LMS, code 69toy6) was 39 after hits, with 72 teams to be removed.

It means that 840 are going through to Gameweek 13. To help cover each weekend, LiveFPL’s leaderboard will show its current live statistics. It will reopen last this week but new entrants must have passed all the previous safety scores after hits.

The highest Gameweek scorers were Andy_Social, Matthew Duncan and John-Paul Liddle (JPSpurs), thanks to the likes of Mohamed Salah (£13.1m), Bukayo Saka (£10.2m), Matheus Cunha (£7.0m), Pedro Porro (£5.5m), Joao Pedro (£5.6m) and Nicolas Jackson (£8.0m).

Matthew, who gained 12 points from auto-subs Sepp van den Berg (£4.1m) and Brennan Johnson (£6.7m) came 743rd in 2015/16, whilst John-Paul ended 2021/22 in 6,114th.

HEAD-TO-HEAD COMMUNITY MINI-LEAGUES

Liam McAllister leads for a second week in League 1 of MIR’s FFS Head-to-Head Leagues. He is 139th in the newly-updated FFS Live Hall of Fame.

The only managers to have a perfect record of 12 wins are Virinder Gupta in League 9 Division 28 – up to 778th worldwide – and Amr Thabet in League 9 Division 57.

See Lord’s monthly roundup for a detailed report on how the rest of the Head-to-Head Leagues stood before November’s international break.

MODS & CONS

It was a strange week in the FFScout Mods & Cons mini-league.

Kiran Parmar (FPL Brains) is the new pace-setter but his team has no history of previous seasons. His 2023/24 team, which led the mini-league for 11 Gameweeks before imploding, also had none. Does he do this every year?

Meanwhile, George Gavin, in front for the previous six Gameweeks, played his Wildcard but dropped to joint-sixth after captaining Erling Haaland (£15.1m) instead of Salah and leaving his only other double-digit haul – Joao Pedro – on the bench. Ouch!

FFSCOUT FAMILY

Kiran is also the new leader of the FFScout Family mini-league.

TOP 10K ANY SEASON

Nigel Bolton (Notlob Legin) stays at the summit of my Top 10k Any Season mini-league (code wsmh56) for a third week and sits 1,048th overall.

This league is for teams with at least one previous finish inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 10K FINISHES

John Stables is the new leader of my Multiple Top 10k Finishes mini-league (code etcj6p) after playing his Wildcard, rising to 2,298th overall. He’s had two finishes inside the top 900 and a further five in the top 10k, ranked 509th in our Live Hall of Fame.

This league is for teams with at least two previous finishes inside the top 10,000.

MULTIPLE TOP 1K FINISHES

He also remains ahead for a fifth successive week and sixth time this season in Chaballer’s Multiple Top 1k Finishes mini-league (code 7eqmvk).

TOP 1K ANY SEASON

Chris Costa leads for a fourth week in PDM’s Top 1k Any season mini-league (code xv5ui7) and is now 120th overall.

TOP 100 ANY SEASON

Alex Merchant is the new number one of Livinginapool’s Top 100 Any Season mini-league (code wzpv0i). He’s had two top 100 finishes, two more in the top 9k and is 88th in our Live Hall of Fame.

FPL CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

2009/10 FPL Champion Jon Reeson leads for a fourth week in a row and eighth time this season in Simon March’s FPL Champions League.

HALL OF FAME TOP 1K

Abinav C is back on top of Chaballer’s Hall of Fame Top 1k mini-league (code t5x9cf), having done so between Gameweeks 8 to 10.

This league is only for teams in the top thousand of the Career Hall of Fame. He is 77th in that, eighth in our Live Hall of Fame and 7,680th worldwide.

FPL VETS

Elsewhere, Ben Phippen leads for a third week in Skooldaze’s FPL Vets 2006 or before mini-league (code whhxb3).

This league is only for teams whose FPL record goes back to the 2006/07 season.

OPENING DAY LEAGUE

First place in my Opening Day League is Leonard Leong, for a second week. This team sits 427th overall.

THE NEXT GREAT AND GOOD

It’s a third week as leader for Charles Richter in Greyhead’s The Next Great and Good mini-league (code z88dz6). Up to 415th in our Live Hall of Fame, he is now 3,425th overall.

BEAT THE FFSCOUT/PFT XI

He has also regained top spot in the Beat the FFScout/PFT XI mini-league, having previously been there after Gameweek 9. Yet the Scout community team (Scout PFT) has sunk to another new low of 229th in its own league, continuing to keep faith in Haaland and ignore Salah.

HALL OF SHAME TOURNEY

Finally, Chris Lion is the new leader of The Knights Template’s Hall of Shame Tourney (code 7rjngs) and is 158th overall. But shamefully, he has only once finished inside the top 100k.

