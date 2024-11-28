The first-round draws for the FFS Cups

Qualifying for our FFS Open Cup and FFS Members Cup took place in Gameweek 12, with the first round of both competitions to come in Gameweek 13.

We’ll bring you the qualifying scores and first-round draws in this article.

A total of £600 worth of prizes are on offer across the two tournaments, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this piece.

FFS OPEN CUP

With exactly 512 entries, we had a rare situation of everyone progressing to round one! No qualification target was needed, which was fortunate for the likes of wolves_simmo and Ovidiu Lucian with their Gameweek 12 scores of 23 and 25.

ProfessorM, by contrast, hit a century: their Gameweek score of 102 was the highest of all 512 entrants.

Former champions Wild Rover, TFO and donnellyc all entered the 2024/25 competition.

Wild Rover will face benh1979 in round one, while TFO takes on Cowboy John. donnellyc opens their campaign against Inter McShambles, who sits just inside the top 10k.

There are four other managers lying in the top 10,000 at present.

kengster, Werkself and HOCHOKI are three of them: they face the much lower-ranked 1justlookin, VNFPL and raider110_0 in round one.

Notlob Legin, a regular on the site who has submitted some excellent articles in the past, is our top-ranked manager. He’s 1,048th in the world at present and faces Macca71 in the first round.

fizchelsea, by contrast, is our lowest-ranked manager at around 5.55 million.

The clash between Bury94 and The-Red-1, each of them sitting around the 950k mark, is the tie in which the two foes are closest in rank: just 4,345 places separate the pair.

The full first-round draw is available here.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

There were 271 entrants to the Members Cup, whittled down to 256 after qualification in Gameweek 12.

Fantasy managers who registered their teams and scored 39 points or more (after hits) qualified for round one of our FFS Members Cup automatically. Those who scored exactly 38 only progressed if their overall rank was 2,079,160th or better.

Five of our former winners – Scrumper, Mayanyi, Biggsy, Mohd Rodzi and Chaballer – submitted entry forms and received byes to round one.

All five would have qualified regardless, having each scored more than 40 points in Gameweek 12.

Chaballer is up against 1justlookin, who has the rare honour of facing former winners in both cup competitions.

Meanwhile, Biggsy faces Bun Rab, Scrumper takes on stamfordbridge, Mohd Rohzi clashes with TR1CKY TREES and Mayanyi encounters ambergamer.

The aforementioned Werkself is our highest-ranked manager, having climbed to 3,425th in Gameweek 12. They’re our only current top 10k manager in the FFS Members Cup and next face Annie.

At 5.33 million in the world, moderator RedLightning is our lowest-ranked qualifier. w0036781, sitting at 77k, provides the round-one opposition.

As was the case with the FFS Cup, ProfessorM was the only centurion qualifier of the Gameweek just gone.

The full first-round draw is available here.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

Both these cup competitions will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule, though this could be subject to change.

​Fantasy Football Scout Open Cup Round Dates​

Qualifying – Gameweek 12

Round 1 – Gameweek 13

Round 2 – Gameweek 14

Round 3 – Gameweek 15

Round 4 – Gameweek 16

Round 5 – Gameweek 17

Round 6 – Gameweek 18

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 19

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 20

Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 21

​Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates​

Qualifying – Gameweek 12

Round 1 – Gameweek 13

Round 2 – Gameweek 15

Round 3 – Gameweek 16

Round 4 – Gameweek 17

Round 5 – Gameweek 18

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 19

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 20

Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 21

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes

The prizes for both cups are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher