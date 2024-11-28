35
FFS Cup November 28

The first-round draws for the FFS Cups

Qualifying for our FFS Open Cup and FFS Members Cup took place in Gameweek 12, with the first round of both competitions to come in Gameweek 13.

We’ll bring you the qualifying scores and first-round draws in this article.

A total of £600 worth of prizes are on offer across the two tournaments, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this piece.

FFS OPEN CUP

With exactly 512 entries, we had a rare situation of everyone progressing to round one! No qualification target was needed, which was fortunate for the likes of wolves_simmo and Ovidiu Lucian with their Gameweek 12 scores of 23 and 25.

ProfessorM, by contrast, hit a century: their Gameweek score of 102 was the highest of all 512 entrants.

Former champions Wild Rover, TFO and donnellyc all entered the 2024/25 competition.

Wild Rover will face benh1979 in round one, while TFO takes on Cowboy John. donnellyc opens their campaign against Inter McShambles, who sits just inside the top 10k.

There are four other managers lying in the top 10,000 at present.

kengster, Werkself and HOCHOKI are three of them: they face the much lower-ranked 1justlookin, VNFPL and raider110_0 in round one.

Notlob Legin, a regular on the site who has submitted some excellent articles in the past, is our top-ranked manager. He’s 1,048th in the world at present and faces Macca71 in the first round.

fizchelsea, by contrast, is our lowest-ranked manager at around 5.55 million.

The clash between Bury94 and The-Red-1, each of them sitting around the 950k mark, is the tie in which the two foes are closest in rank: just 4,345 places separate the pair.

The full first-round draw is available here.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

There were 271 entrants to the Members Cup, whittled down to 256 after qualification in Gameweek 12.

Fantasy managers who registered their teams and scored 39 points or more (after hits) qualified for round one of our FFS Members Cup automatically. Those who scored exactly 38 only progressed if their overall rank was 2,079,160th or better.

Five of our former winners – Scrumper, Mayanyi, Biggsy, Mohd Rodzi and Chaballer – submitted entry forms and received byes to round one.

All five would have qualified regardless, having each scored more than 40 points in Gameweek 12.

Chaballer is up against 1justlookin, who has the rare honour of facing former winners in both cup competitions.

Meanwhile, Biggsy faces Bun Rab, Scrumper takes on stamfordbridge, Mohd Rohzi clashes with TR1CKY TREES and Mayanyi encounters ambergamer.

The aforementioned Werkself is our highest-ranked manager, having climbed to 3,425th in Gameweek 12. They’re our only current top 10k manager in the FFS Members Cup and next face Annie.

At 5.33 million in the world, moderator RedLightning is our lowest-ranked qualifier. w0036781, sitting at 77k, provides the round-one opposition.

As was the case with the FFS Cup, ProfessorM was the only centurion qualifier of the Gameweek just gone.

The full first-round draw is available here.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

Both these cup competitions will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule, though this could be subject to change.

Fantasy Football Scout Open Cup Round Dates

  • Qualifying – Gameweek 12
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 13
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 14
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 15
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 16
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 17
  • Round 6 – Gameweek 18
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 19
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 20
  • Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 21

Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates

  • Qualifying – Gameweek 12
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 13
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 15
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 16
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 17
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 18
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 19
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 20
  • Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 21

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes
The prizes for both cups are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher
2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher
3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

  1. FPL GREG
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 48 mins ago

    Loving Palmer, Saka, Salah, João Pedro, Cunha, Jackson in the team, not sure about Bruno Fernándes. Who should I look to replace them with?

    I'm tempted to go cheap with Rogers, Semenyo, Buananotte, Rutter maybe a rotat

    Open Controls
    1. FPL GREG
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      ...ion between two then spend the rest on Arsenal and Liverpool defenders.

      Any ideas? What's a good two attacking team rotation with cheapies? I noticed Bruno and Semenyo rotate well, I'd rather it was cheaper though like Amad if he is gonna continue to start.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL GREG
        • 14 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        So yeah.

        Mbeumo and Bruno Fernándes to whom gameweek 14 onwards?

        Open Controls
        1. Boberella
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          Semenyo from Gw14 is a good shout. I don’t think it’s bad to hold onto Mbeumo either. He’ll tick along nicely in the home games imo.

          Open Controls
          1. Boberella
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 37 mins ago

            Soucek and Amad also seem good 8th attacker bench fodder options of heavy everywhere else.

            Open Controls
            1. FPL GREG
              • 14 Years
              1 hour, 23 mins ago

              I'd like Foden or Son as the 4th midfielder but can't see how they are worth the outlay.

              Open Controls
    2. Nanook
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      If you’re playing JP, Cunha, and Jackson up top then surely you play them every match. If your mids are Salah, Saka, and Palmer then you’re playing them every match also. So the final two mids are the rotating pair. Many good options but Rogers and Mbuemo rotate well.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL GREG
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 23 mins ago

        Rogers and Mbeumo rotation...will have a look.

        Open Controls
  2. Sz21
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    What move(s) would you prioritise here assuming all are fit.
    Pedro, Cunha, Saka on my wishlist but it's all a bit awkward.
    Removing Isak would probably be easiest to get Saka in..

    Raya.
    Hall, Gabriel, Mykolenko.
    ESR, Palmer, Mbuemo, Salah.
    Strand-Larsen, Solanke, Isak.
    Fabs, Rogers, Lewis, Greaves.
    1ft, 4.0m ITB. 2.1m OR.

    Open Controls
    1. Boberella
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      I’d certainly be looking to get Cunha (preference) or Pedro for Solanke/Isak to enable ESR to Saka.

      Open Controls
  3. Snoop Udogie Dogg
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    Morning all

    Open Controls
    1. Boberella
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      Good afternoon

      Open Controls
      1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Where are you?

        Open Controls
        1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          Oz?

          Open Controls
          1. Boberella
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 33 mins ago

            Yup

            Open Controls
            1. Snoop Udogie Dogg
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 29 mins ago

              Afternoon!

              Open Controls
    2. FPL GREG
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      It's 03:07 in the UK, not tired

      Open Controls
    3. Eze Really?
      • 10 Years
      12 mins ago

      At work already in South Africa. Good morning.

      Open Controls
    4. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Nearly bed time

      Open Controls
  4. The Knights Template
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Mine enemy in the FFSCup, Kabayan, is significantly higher than me in the Hall of Shame Tourney, but he doesn’t own Palmer. Captain Palmer?

    Open Controls
    1. Eze Really?
      • 10 Years
      20 mins ago

      A good call but typical points dry up to set your mind to an alternative. I do not like the Chelsea set up that makes him go deeper to find the ball.

      Open Controls
      1. FPL GREG
        • 14 Years
        2 mins ago

        I feel like Saka is the one this week.

        Open Controls
  5. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Captain picks will be yuuuge this weekend

    Open Controls
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      42 mins ago

      So tempted by Pedro

      Open Controls
      1. My heart goes Salalalalah
        • 7 Years
        8 mins ago

        Pedro or Wood. I dont own either

        Open Controls
    2. PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Just how she likes it

      Open Controls
  6. JohnnyCroat
    • 9 Years
    59 mins ago

    2x penalty saves from Kelleher in the last few games. He'll be better than Alison surely. Is the jersey his to lose? Klopp would hand it back, but Slot owes nothing to the original keeper.

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      37 mins ago

      He is not better than Allison, that’s silly talk. His penalty saves are brilliant. He is clearly a no.1 keeper, but not at Liverpool.

      Open Controls
    2. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      34 mins ago

      Nah Allison commands the area far better. Slot has already said he’s back in goal when he’s fit.

      Open Controls
    3. PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Alisson is first choice, Slot is well experienced to know this.

      Meanwhile, it’s been over two decades since Ireland participated in the World Cup. If they qualify for the next one, maybe you’re right, but he also has to score a PL goal to be deemed better, until then, he gets mentored by Alisson in training.

      Open Controls
  7. Eze Really?
    • 10 Years
    35 mins ago

    Looks like Quansah getting a run out after possible Konate injury.

    Open Controls
    1. HelmutCool
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Its supposed to be Gomez next in the depthchart.
      Or at least so it seems.

      Open Controls
      1. Bushwhacker
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Quansah started at CB beginning of the season, but Gomez is more adaptable across the line.

        Course no idea if Konate was more than a knock.

        Open Controls
  8. andre_c
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Any other moves here?
    Already used free transfer for Strand Larsen -> Joao Pedro.

    Henderson
    Gabriel - Robinson - RAN
    Salah - Palmer - Saka - Garnacho
    Havertz - Isak - Joao Pedro

    Slicker - Rogers - Lewis - Barco

    0FT - 0.1ITB

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. HelmutCool
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Gtg

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.