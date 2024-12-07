375
FFS Cup December 7

The latest FFS Cup results + draws

375 Comments
Share

The next rounds of our FFS Open Cup and FFS Members Cup will take place in Gameweek 15.

We’ll bring you the latest draws and results in this article.

A total of £600 worth of prizes are on offer across the two tournaments, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this piece.

FFS OPEN CUP

One of the two remaining former champions who entered the competition bowed out.

TFO fell 67-62 to the temporarily titled Change name.

However, donnellyc lives to fight another day after a 65-56 victory over Revival.

They now play FPL Bielsa in the third round.

Notlob Legin, our top-ranked manager sitting at 3,549th in the world, also survived: they saw off Jimgranty 58-52.

Brandy’s Geordies, at 1.4 million in the world, are up next for Notlob.

Of the other three managers in the top 10k, givetngog and GenlyAI progressed but Creetle was eliminated 74-65 by Meganuts.

Our lowest-ranked remaining manager at just over four million in the world, RedLightning, edged past BRUIK and now faces SH@KTIMAAN.

Epic Fail was unlucky: a Gameweek 14 score of 79 would have beaten many others but it was one short of what opponent Bagheri Arce – stop sniggering at the back – posted.

Bazim‘s score of 93 was the best of the round and some 36 points more than what Mostafa Khaled could muster.

The second-round results are available here.

The third-round draw is available here.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

The FFS Members Cup – which is one round shorter – took a brief hiatus in Gameweek 14 in order to align the competition with the FFS Cup.

There’s just a draw to bring you, then, rather than a results round-up.

Former champion Chaballer, ranked at 79k in the world, next takes on Team Splendiferous, sitting some 450,000+ places further back.

Our only other former remaining winner, Mohd Rohzi, faces TonyE in round two. The latter is almost a million places ahead of our ex-champ, at 289k.

Three managers sitting inside the top 10k go again in round two.

Werkself (6,812th), Creetle (7,820th) and Genly Ai (9,480th) take on Boleyn Boy, sandgrounder and Super Paul McShane.

RedLightning also remains our lowest-ranked remaining entrant in the FFS Members Cup and now faces The Lighthouse Keeper, who lies around the 366k mark.

The full second-round draw is available here.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

Both these cup competitions will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule, though this could be subject to change.

Fantasy Football Scout Open Cup Round Dates

  • Qualifying – Gameweek 12
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 13
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 14
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 15
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 16
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 17
  • Round 6 – Gameweek 18
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 19
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 20
  • Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 21

Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates

  • Qualifying – Gameweek 12
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 13
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 15
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 16
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 17
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 18
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 19
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 20
  • Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 21

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes
The prizes for both cups are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher
2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher
3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

FPL General’s Gameweek 15 team reveal + transfer plans

SIGN UP HERE FOR ALL THE TOOLS YOU NEED TO WIN AT FPL!


375 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Nomar
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    23 mins ago

    This is getting almost as bad as the comments sections you get on the stream sites. Not quite as bad, yet, but getting there.

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • 8 Years
      21 mins ago

      On stream sites, I turn it off. On FFS, I can't stop refreshing.

      Open Controls
      1. SAUCY SALAH
        • 7 Years
        20 mins ago

        😆

        Open Controls
  2. Cilly Bonnolly
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    23 mins ago

    Mad that they’ve brought Ian Rush out of retirement.

    Open Controls
  3. THFC4LIFE
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    23 mins ago

    Digne Watkins Gordon all benched

    Open Controls
  4. Sgt. Schultz
    • 8 Years
    22 mins ago

    Lewis u legend

    Open Controls
  5. HurriKane
    • 12 Years
    22 mins ago

    Van dijk red damnnn. Two footed challenge on Pickford

    Revenge?

    Open Controls
  6. OverTinker
    • 6 Years
    22 mins ago

    Why was Salah assist removed?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      21 mins ago

      The wind assisted.

      Open Controls
      1. OverTinker
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Bruno assist was given earlier and it was exactly the same

        Open Controls
    2. SAUCY SALAH
      • 7 Years
      21 mins ago

      McA got a touch on the pass

      Open Controls
    3. Deulofail
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      Intended target was everyone who said he was washed

      Open Controls
  7. fedolefan
    • 10 Years
    21 mins ago

    Feck off Ollie

    Open Controls
    1. boc610
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Lollie

      Open Controls
  8. HurriKane
    • 12 Years
    20 mins ago

    Sold Haaland Mbeumo for Salah Isak.

    Im ready for more misery. Bring it on

    Open Controls
  9. Egg noodle
    • 14 Years
    19 mins ago

    Why Watkins Why

    Open Controls
    1. SAUCY SALAH
      • 7 Years
      19 mins ago

      Ask Emery

      Open Controls
    2. OverTinker
      • 6 Years
      18 mins ago

      He doesn't pick himself in his fantasy team and his ML rival have him

      Open Controls
  10. Nightcrawler
    • 5 Years
    19 mins ago

    Emery has well and truly lost it

    Silly rotation in the league for Europe cost him a top 4 spot at arsenal. Will cost him his job at villa

    Open Controls
    1. Shark Team
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      Duran is a good player

      Open Controls
    2. Qaiss
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      Don’t compare Villa and Arsenal

      Villa are lucky to have him

      Open Controls
      1. Nightcrawler
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        Who is comparing villa to arsenal. Just comparing his managerial habits. He is a total fraud

        Open Controls
        1. Qaiss
          • 8 Years
          5 mins ago

          Unless they go into the bottom half of the table, Emery will leave Villa on his own terms

          Open Controls
    3. CONNERS
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Are you suggesting that Emery has 'mudded' you?

      Open Controls
  11. Sir Matt Bugsby
    • 5 Years
    18 mins ago

    For those who understand football, Watkins being benched was as likely (maybe even more) as Rogers. Watkins + Duran doesn't work as a unit. Rogers is arguably more undroppable than Watkins right now (until Buendia gets up to speed).

    Open Controls
    1. SAUCY SALAH
      • 7 Years
      16 mins ago

      Think everyone just surprised given Watkins played limited minutes midweek

      Open Controls
      1. Sir Matt Bugsby
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Yeah it is. Emery should've probably taken Rogers off earlier than Watkins.. but he doesn't fancy Watkins and Duran together. He probably wishes Duran was a mature version of Rogers rather than competition to Watkins.

        Open Controls
    2. Deulofail
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      Why are you telling us experts who understand football? Address this to the gravless plebs!

      Open Controls
  12. Tonyawesome69
    • 5 Years
    18 mins ago

    Aston Villa XI: Martínez, Konsa, Carlos, Torres, Maatsen, Bailey, Kamara, Tielemans, McGinn, Rogers, Durán

    Subs: Olsen, Cash, Mings, Digne, Barkley, Buendía, Onana, Watkins, Philogene

    Southampton XI: Lumley, Walker-Peters, Bree, Harwood-Bellis, Wood, Manning, Dibling, Downes, Fernandes, Armstrong, Archer

    Subs: McCarthy, Edwards, Sugawara, Taylor, Aribo, Sulemana, Amo-Ameyaw, Brereton Díaz, Fraser

    Brentford XI: Flekken, van den Berg, Collins, Pinnock, Lewis-Potter, Yarmoliuk, Nørgaard, Mbeumo, Carvalho, Wissa, Thiago

    Subs: Valdimarsson, Mee, Ajer, Roerslev, Konak, Trevitt, Maghoma, Schade, Damsgaard

    Newcastle United XI: Pope, Livramento, Schär, Burn, Hall, Longstaff, Guimarães, Joelinton, Murphy, Isak, Barnes

    Subs: Dúbravka, Trippier, Targett, Kelly, Tonali, Almirón, Wilson, Gordon, Osula

    Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Chalobah, Lacroix, Guéhi, Muñoz, Hughes, Lerma, Mitchell, Sarr, Eze, Mateta

    Subs: Turner, Ward, Clyne, Richards, Schlupp, Kamada, Doucouré, Devenny, Nketiah

    Manchester City XI: Ortega, Lewis, Walker, Dias, Gvardiol, Gündoğan, Savinho, Silva, De Bruyne, Nunes, Haaland

    Subs: Ederson, Carson, Simpson-Pusey, Wilson-Esbrand, Grealish, Wright, O'Reilly, McAtee, Doku

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      3 mins ago

      Cheers.

      Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      cheers. thiago apparently been decent in his cameos. see what he can do from the start

      Open Controls
  13. F4L
    • 9 Years
    18 mins ago

    can see Palace winning today. City side looks sub par again

    Open Controls
  14. SAUCY SALAH
    • 7 Years
    18 mins ago

    DCL G!!

    2-2

    Open Controls
    1. SAUCY SALAH
      • 7 Years
      17 mins ago

      Young A

      Open Controls
      1. Egg noodle
        • 14 Years
        15 mins ago

        Always goddamn young

        Open Controls
      2. Fifa las vegas
        • 12 Years
        15 mins ago

        Some run of form for Young, really turning back the clock!

        Open Controls
  15. Amartey Partey
    • 5 Years
    17 mins ago

    Wait so if I captained Salah it doesn’t change to my vice captain?

    Open Controls
    1. Kaneyonero
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      It does

      Open Controls
      1. Amartey Partey
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Oh wow thank goodness! Phew

        Open Controls
    2. Letsgo!
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      Yeah 0x0 lol

      Open Controls
    3. OverTinker
      • 6 Years
      15 mins ago

      whats the purpose of Vice Captain then?

      Open Controls
      1. Amartey Partey
        • 5 Years
        just now

        I thought there was maybe an exception because of the late decision to call the game off.

        Open Controls
    4. Fifa las vegas
      • 12 Years
      15 mins ago

      No you’re fooked

      Open Controls
    5. Deulofail
      • 8 Years
      14 mins ago

      The game already updated so you have to reach into the computer screen and move it manually

      Open Controls
      1. Amartey Partey
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks, done!

        Open Controls
  16. Stoic
    • 8 Years
    16 mins ago

    Salad goal

    Open Controls
    1. Deulofail
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Hmm, good one...I would say I want to achieve more cheese than all other component parts, lettuce and all, combined.

      Open Controls
  17. Unliklinho
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    16 mins ago

    Come on Kev, free hit punt. Hope no-one brought in Watkins...

    Open Controls
    1. PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      That would be me, sir.

      Open Controls
  18. R.C.
    • 7 Years
    16 mins ago

    is Lumley nailed?

    Open Controls
    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 12 Years
      13 mins ago

      She probably did back in the day anyway, not so sure nowadays

      Open Controls
    2. Amartey Partey
      • 5 Years
      13 mins ago

      Definitely screwed

      Open Controls
  19. PartyTime
    • 3 Years
    13 mins ago

    My condolences to those with Watkins(C). This game is F pain at times. I almost did the same thing having gone with Cunha(C) vs Bou as well.

    Open Controls
    1. SAUCY SALAH
      • 7 Years
      12 mins ago

      Yeah I have Watkins (C), hopefully comes on early.

      Just glad I didn’t captain wankery and C Salah Watkins VC!

      Open Controls
  20. David Parkinson
    • 2 Years
    12 mins ago

    Saints beating Villa would be quite something.

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      It's not going to happen

      Open Controls
      1. David Parkinson
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        Not got Dibling yet but I'd like him to do well, good player.

        Open Controls
  21. NejiHyuuga01
    • 7 Years
    11 mins ago

    Jackson to Andy Carroll for a hit?

    Open Controls
    1. Fifa las vegas
      • 12 Years
      10 mins ago

      Ya, looked good off the bench today. Good run of fixtures upcoming, looks worth a punt

      Open Controls
  22. Deulofail
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    TorresMagic presumably a fundamentalist, but which religion?

    Open Controls
  23. have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    These Saturday fixtures are a bit boring if Haaland does nothing.

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Just noticed I only have Rogers from 3pm kick off.. Bruno and Maz (and Højlund who probably doesn’t start) later on.

      Open Controls
      1. have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Rogers, Hall, Haaland for me, and Aina later. Its not too bad for me.

        Open Controls
  24. JBG
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    But since there wasn't any kick off 12.30... does that mean that Haaland has the Gandhi curse on him now? Considering they technically are the early kick off.

    Open Controls
    1. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      Nah, early as in midday he means.

      Open Controls
    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      No, it's not cursing the first game of the game week, it's cursing the early Saturday kick off

      Gandhi doesn't apply to the Friday kick-off, for example

      Open Controls
    3. SAUCY SALAH
      • 7 Years
      just now

      He’s had the Gandhi curse on him for weeks now

      Open Controls
  25. Tazah
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    ah well bringing in gordon didnt work out

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Does it ever? Besides a very small spell last season.

      Open Controls
  26. Pornchef
      just now

      Brentford with two upfront and Mbeumo is actually playing wing back

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.