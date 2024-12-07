The latest FFS Cup results + draws

The next rounds of our FFS Open Cup and FFS Members Cup will take place in Gameweek 15.

We’ll bring you the latest draws and results in this article.

A total of £600 worth of prizes are on offer across the two tournaments, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this piece.

FFS OPEN CUP

One of the two remaining former champions who entered the competition bowed out.

TFO fell 67-62 to the temporarily titled Change name.

However, donnellyc lives to fight another day after a 65-56 victory over Revival.

They now play FPL Bielsa in the third round.

Notlob Legin, our top-ranked manager sitting at 3,549th in the world, also survived: they saw off Jimgranty 58-52.

Brandy’s Geordies, at 1.4 million in the world, are up next for Notlob.

Of the other three managers in the top 10k, givetngog and GenlyAI progressed but Creetle was eliminated 74-65 by Meganuts.

Our lowest-ranked remaining manager at just over four million in the world, RedLightning, edged past BRUIK and now faces SH@KTIMAAN.

Epic Fail was unlucky: a Gameweek 14 score of 79 would have beaten many others but it was one short of what opponent Bagheri Arce – stop sniggering at the back – posted.

Bazim‘s score of 93 was the best of the round and some 36 points more than what Mostafa Khaled could muster.

The second-round results are available here.

The third-round draw is available here.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

The FFS Members Cup – which is one round shorter – took a brief hiatus in Gameweek 14 in order to align the competition with the FFS Cup.

There’s just a draw to bring you, then, rather than a results round-up.

Former champion Chaballer, ranked at 79k in the world, next takes on Team Splendiferous, sitting some 450,000+ places further back.

Our only other former remaining winner, Mohd Rohzi, faces TonyE in round two. The latter is almost a million places ahead of our ex-champ, at 289k.

Three managers sitting inside the top 10k go again in round two.

Werkself (6,812th), Creetle (7,820th) and Genly Ai (9,480th) take on Boleyn Boy, sandgrounder and Super Paul McShane.

RedLightning also remains our lowest-ranked remaining entrant in the FFS Members Cup and now faces The Lighthouse Keeper, who lies around the 366k mark.

The full second-round draw is available here.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

Both these cup competitions will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule, though this could be subject to change.

​Fantasy Football Scout Open Cup Round Dates​

Qualifying – Gameweek 12

Round 1 – Gameweek 13

Round 2 – Gameweek 14

Round 3 – Gameweek 15

Round 4 – Gameweek 16

Round 5 – Gameweek 17

Round 6 – Gameweek 18

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 19

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 20

Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 21

​Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates​

Qualifying – Gameweek 12

Round 1 – Gameweek 13

Round 2 – Gameweek 15

Round 3 – Gameweek 16

Round 4 – Gameweek 17

Round 5 – Gameweek 18

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 19

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 20

Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 21

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes

The prizes for both cups are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher



