The Mystery Chip is no longer shrouded in mystery – the Assistant Manager is here!

Wednesday brought the bombshell news that the new Fantasy Premier League (FPL) chip does not, in fact, affect players.

Instead, Premier League managers will get your team points over a three-Gameweek period!

For the full details of when you can use it, how the scoring system works and more, check out our introductory guide.

The new Assistant Manager chip has been polarising in terms of reactions – and you can have your own say in our on-site poll here:

