Fantasy EFL: three lessons from Double Gameweek 18

The Gameweek 18 window has slammed shut, with 90 goals scored across 40 matches despite the chaos Storm Darragh caused! Only 20 Championship sides doubled due to two postponements on the weekend.

Triple Gameweek 21 is closing in fast, and it’s crucial to bank new learnings each week as we head towards (possibly) the BIGGEST Gameweek of any Fantasy Football game!

In Gameweek 19, all EFL sides will play once from Friday 13 to Monday 16 December, making it the first single Gameweek since Gameweek 14. Here, we take a look at Double Gameweek 18 and the lessons learned from all sides that played twice.

Make sure to check out our updated fixture ticker [free Members access] to stay up to date with the latest schedule and changes.

Norwich City disappoint

Ouch! A painful double-header for 6.1% of Fantasy EFL managers who trusted Norwich City against QPR (A) and Portsmouth (A). The Canaries weren’t quite as feathery as expected!

Johannes Hoff Thorup’s side had a weekend to forget, getting thrashed 3-0 at Loftus Road. Every player on the pitch blanked, leaving Fantasy managers scratching their heads. To add insult to injury, popular captaincy pick Borja Sainz (F) only managed a measly one point due to a yellow card (-1). The following 0-0 draw at Fratton Park was hardly the pick-me-up they needed. It did at least see Norwich bank five points for the draw, while a number of their defenders hauled. Shane Duffy (D) and Jack Stacey (D) both banked 11 points for their efforts, while Callum Doyle (D) stood out. The left-back made 11 clearances (+3) and four tackles (+2), totalling 12 points. Thus, for 0.6% of managers, he returned 15 points across both matches. Sainz did take two shots (+2) to return three points, thus banking eight for captainers.

Norwich City are now six points adrift of the play-off places, having suffered five of their six losses on the road. Their next fixture against third-placed Burnley at Carrow Road presents a tough challenge.

QPR turn a corner

The R’s secured two home victories across Double Gameweek 18, defeating Oxford United 2-0 on Wednesday.

As a club pick, Marti Cifuentes’ side banked 18 points for their two home hauls for 2.2% of managers. Jimmy Dunne (D) was the undisputed hero of the Gameweek, racking up 25 points. His impressive defensive displays and attacking prowess, including a 15-point haul in the first match and his second goal of the season, secured him the top spot on the leaderboard. Elsewhere, Steve Cook (D) and Liam Morrison (D) scored 17 points for their efforts, while keeper Paul Nardi (G) banked 13 points.

Rayan Kolli (F) and Sam Field (M) ignited their team’s attack. Kolli’s brace and assist in consecutive starts were followed by Field’s explosive return from suspension, scoring two goals and intercepting two passes in a single match.

The R’s take on Bristol City at Ashton Gate Stadium up next. They have three wins in four games and are starting to pick up momentum as they look to leap out of the relegation zone.

Blades continue to run rampant

Sheffield United continue to dominate headlines in the EFL, summiting the table after 20 games with 42 points following their relegation from the Premier League last season. They’re now nine games unbeaten and have their sights set on the Championship title.

They bagged a 2-2 draw at The Hawthorns on Sunday, courtesy of goals from Callum O’Hare (M) and Tyrese Campbell (F). They made it nine unbeaten at The Den with a 0-1 away victory through Rhian Brewster (F) – who scored his first goal in two years!

Gustavo Hamer (M) was a standout performer, contributing 16 points to his owners’ total. The midfielder provided the decisive assist (+3) against the Lions and impressed with his defensive work, recording three interceptions (+6) and nine key passes (+4). Despite missing the opening game, Harry Souttar (D) made an immediate impact upon his return, earning double-digit points for the Blades, totalling 119 points.

The club pick delivered, earning 14 points from a draw (5 points) and a hard-fought away win (nine points). As Sheffield United prepare to face Plymouth (H) in Gameweek 19 and Cardiff (A) in Gameweek 20, their ownership is expected to skyrocket, especially with the favourable home fixture against the Pilgrims at Bramall Lane.



