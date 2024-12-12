9
  1. The Knights Template
    • 11 Years
    18 mins ago

    Allison at 5.4m looks interesting indeed.

    1. The 12th Man
      • 11 Years
      10 mins ago

      He does indeed, hard to justify moving from Raya though.

    2. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Blocks assman later in the season, probably.

      1. Holmes
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        you have got WC for that

      2. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Focus on the beard.

  2. hazza44
    • 12 Years
    9 mins ago

    Best long term DEF under £4.7mil?

    1. The 12th Man
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      Munoz,Robinson,Kerkez,Colwill

    2. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Robinson

    3. The Knights Template
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Kerkez

