  1. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    34 mins ago

    Veltman fit or still out?

    1. BUZZBOMB ♡
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Reckon he is fit but whether he starts or not I'm less confident. Sorry.

      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Cheers.

  2. balint84
    • 8 Years
    32 mins ago

    Start
    A) Mazraoui
    B) Gvardiol
    C) O'Shea

    1. Captain Mal
        13 mins ago

        Gvardiol, but no one looks promising

      • Traction Engine Foot
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        B

    2. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      28 mins ago

      GTG?

      Raya
      Gabriel, Gomez, Ran
      CPalmer, Saka, Bruno, Salah, Enzo,
      Isak, Cunha

      Fabs, Pedro, WanB, Veltman

      .7

      1. Captain Mal
          6 mins ago

          You might have to play Wan Bissaka

          1. Captain Mal
              1 min ago

              Plus I would play Pedro ahead of Enzo

          2. g40steve
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            Whoops Gabs is Timber did it last night

            1. Captain Mal
                just now

                Ah, makes sense, all good then, he most likely will start.

          3. Stimps
            • 11 Years
            26 mins ago

            A) Mbuemo, Kerkez
            B) Enzo, TAA (-4)

            Who scores more this GW?

            1. Manani
              • 13 Years
              5 mins ago

              would just do Mbuemo > Enzo without the hit

            2. Captain Mal
                just now

                A

            3. Manani
              • 13 Years
              26 mins ago

              A. Mbeumo > Bowen
              B. Save FT (play Rogers)

              1. Captain Mal
                  2 mins ago

                  I would play Mbeumo ahead of Rogers. Too late for Bowen I think, you missed the 2 best fixtures.

              2. Khalico
                • 9 Years
                18 mins ago

                Team GTG?

                Forster
                RAN, Hall, Munoz
                Mbeumo, Bruno, Salah, Saka, Palmer
                Solanke, Isak

                Fabianski, J.Pedro, Robinson, Kerkez

                1. Captain Mal
                    10 mins ago

                    I'd play Pedro ahead of Mbeumo.
                    Interesting team by the way.

                    1. Khalico
                      • 9 Years
                      8 mins ago

                      Interesting in what way?

                      1. Captain Mal
                          6 mins ago

                          Super poor GK/defence, super expensive midfield. I didn't mean it in a negative way, quite the contrary. I like it when someone tries a different approach.

                          1. Khalico
                            • 9 Years
                            5 mins ago

                            Yeah I get you. Anyways barely anyone keeps CS so went for cheapie attacking fullbacks

                            1. Captain Mal
                                1 min ago

                                Makes sense.

                      2. HelmutCool
                        • 2 Years
                        just now

                        Whats your TV to afford that??

                    2. Tazah
                      • 6 Years
                      16 mins ago

                      hot take:
                      b.fernandes would walk into any team in the world

                      1. Drip Doctor
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 14 Years
                        5 mins ago

                        You mean dumb take.

                      2. Captain Mal
                          just now

                          Do you rate him higher than Odegaard?

                      3. Hitthewall
                        • 3 Years
                        14 mins ago

                        Bruno + Wissa -> Gordon + Isak??

                        1. Captain Mal
                            7 mins ago

                            I wouldn't do it.

                          • F4L
                            • 9 Years
                            1 min ago

                            no, not a fan or gordon. his game time isnt assured, howe's kinda only been playing with 1 proper winger, especially when Willock is fit

                            1. F4L
                              • 9 Years
                              just now

                              *of

                        2. Drip Doctor
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 14 Years
                          10 mins ago

                          How important do you think Isak is? Or is the hype getting a little much?

                          Like, is it worth losing Wissa & Pedro to get him?

                          1. Captain Mal
                              2 mins ago

                              He is good, but I have no plans of getting him anytime soon. Wissa and Pedro for Isak and ?

                              1. Drip Doctor
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 14 Years
                                2 mins ago

                                Some 4.5 striker. I'd go 352 for a bit. Isak and Jackson upfront.

                                1. Captain Mal
                                    just now

                                    Not a fan. Jackson can get suspended anytime, Isak is injury prone, I prefer the safety of having 8 playable attackers.

                            • F4L
                              • 9 Years
                              5 mins ago

                              spurs are poor, but take solanke out and they're so much worse

                            • Mother Farke
                                5 mins ago

                                Spursy. Salah will FEAST GW17.

                              • Shark Team
                                • 7 Years
                                3 mins ago

                                I wouldn’t be surprised if Hall is benched for Trippier

                                1. Captain Mal
                                    1 min ago

                                    And he will score the same amount of points either way.

                                  • Mother Farke
                                      just now

                                      Hall is the present and future of the club. Trippier is the ghost of Christmas past lingering in the background. He'll get the odd game, but I think Howe will prefer Hall overall.

                                  • BUZZBOMB ♡
                                    • 9 Years
                                    just now

                                    Rangers and Celtic yet again showing that the EPL ""Best League in the World" is a fallacy. Id be disappointed if the Edinburgh teams couldnt turn Southampton, Ipswich and Wolves over every week.

                                    Get them both into a BPL and let Spurs can play Hamilton Academicals every week.

                                  • have you seen cyan
                                    • 5 Years
                                    just now

                                    Ange walking on very thin ice if Spurs lose this

