There’s one more match of Gameweek 16 to go: Bournemouth v West Ham United, which kicks off at 20:00 GMT.

The Cherries can, incredibly, leapfrog Manchester City this evening – although only with a three-goal victory.

It’s nearly six years since the Hammers were defeated by tonight’s hosts, however. In the last seven league and cup meetings between the two sides, West Ham have won four and drawn three.

Both encounters between the two clubs finished 1-1 in 2023/24.

As for the team news, Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola makes just one change from the team that won 2-1 at Ipswich Town in Gameweek 15.

It’s an enforced one as Dango Ouattara replaces the injured Marcus Tavernier.

Julen Lopetegui had his hand forced with one of his two alterations.

Emerson Palmieri is suspended, so Vladimir Coufal comes in at full-back.

In the other change, Lucas Paqueta replaces Crysencio Summerville.

LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Arrizabalaga, Smith, Zabarnyi, Huijsen, Kerkez; Christie, Cook; Dango Ouattara, Kluivert, Semenyo; Evanilson.

Subs: Travers, Brooks, Adams, Hill, Unal, Billing, Aarons, Winterburn, Kinsey.

West Ham United XI: Fabianski; Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Kilman, Coufal; Alvarez, Soucek; Paqueta, Soler, Kudus; Bowen.

Subs: Areola, Summerville, Fullkrug, Guilherme, Ings, Irving, Casey, Scarles, Orford.



