439
439 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Maddison just been given the assist after he tweeted FPL saying Son was his intended target, haha.

    Also:
    - Mbeumo has lost 1 bonus! (now on 2)
    - Madueke has lost 1 bonus! (now on 1)
    - Jackson has gained 1 bonus! (now on 3)
    - Palmer has gained 1 bonus! (now on 1)

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      RIP my rank

      Open Controls
    2. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      Really? Just got like 3 extra points

      Open Controls
    3. Orion
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      That’s crap

      Open Controls
    4. F4L
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      imo thats even worse. surely whoever is making these assist decision has a methodology they follow and decided it wasn't a worthy assist. now its just like they're making up on a whim

      Open Controls
    5. socinicos
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      is this fake news?

      Open Controls
      1. _Ninja_
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Nope

        Open Controls
      2. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        The BPS have been readjusted but it hasn't updated on the player scores when you look at your team (yet, but it will).

        Open Controls
        1. Thomas Docherty
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Is that why Live FPL has Palmer and Jackson with different totals than my FPL points page?

          Open Controls
    6. WVA
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Palmer lol FFS rival captained him

      Open Controls
    7. Sterling Archer
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Came here to check the extra points! Happy days

      Open Controls
    8. _Ninja_
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Cheers to Dave in fpl towers who owns Jackson and Palmer and sold mbeumo recently. What a guy!

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 2 mins ago

        That would be me.

        Open Controls
    9. David Parkinson
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Becoming farcical if it wasn't already. This is what you get with left-leaning types though, once they run things.

      Open Controls
      1. panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        😆 what makes you so sure they are left-leaning types?! The PL?!

        Open Controls
    10. PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      This sucks.

      Open Controls
    11. Mighty Duck
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        I'm really considering call the police next time they do it again.

        Open Controls
        1. wowo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          21 mins ago

          Depending if the police you called owned Jackson and Palmer

          Open Controls
          1. Mighty Duck
              18 mins ago

              Lol true. Does Kier Starmer have a Fantasy team?

              Open Controls
        2. Zilla
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          lol going to get players who are active on Twitter now

          Open Controls
        3. F4L
          • 10 Years
          1 hour ago

          if Kane was still in FPL, towers would give him an extra goal every GW!

          Open Controls
        4. Total Slotball
          • 8 Years
          58 mins ago

          Kane once swore on his childs life it's his goal. Must be a Spurs thing

          Open Controls
        5. wowo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          53 mins ago

          losing the mini league by 1 point as rival has Jackson.

          Open Controls
        6. _Ninja_
          • 14 Years
          48 mins ago

          Dave at fpl fell asleep before he hit the refresh button, what's he like lol

          Open Controls
      • fusen
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        I had Fab and Kerkez playing in this.

        I saw the score at 70 mins gone and I told myself there was absolutely no chance this was staying 0-0.

        So then checking the score at 90 mins it all felt expected 😛

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          Knew as soon as West Ham scored they'd let in a goal.

          Open Controls
          1. fusen
            • 12 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            Both teams have been scoring in nearly every game, just was very unlikely there'd be no goals

            Open Controls
        2. KingZamalek
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          Yeah would've been too much jam. This is fair.

          Open Controls
      • panda07
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Bonus point for Palmer but not showing in his score?

        Open Controls
      • BobbyDoesNotLook
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Losing THAT Flekken haul with two goals conceded in stoppage time and now this Fab one. Well at least Fab didn't get RC after the final whistle.

        Open Controls
        1. wowo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          18 mins ago

          Vertbruggen conceded 80min+ no matter how many goals Britton were ahead.

          Open Controls
          1. BobbyDoesNotLook
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            That is true as well. At least I don't have Ederson.

            Open Controls
      • HD7
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        2 FT 0.7 ITB

        If I have to switch Cunha to Isak then Mbeumo to Enzo/Amad is one way.
        The other is Gvardiol to Robinson.
        What would you advice me here, mates?

        Fab
        Gvardiol Gabriel Hall
        Salah Palmer Mbeumo Saka
        Jackson Cunha Joao Pedro

        Flekken Okoli Winks VDB

        Open Controls
      • Total Slotball
        • 8 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Jackson 3 bonus suiiii

        Palmer 1 bonus

        Open Controls
        1. WiredWeasel
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          8 mins ago

          Nope; gone again. Don't know what's happening....

          Open Controls
          1. Total Slotball
            • 8 Years
            7 mins ago

            where? shows for me

            Open Controls
            1. WiredWeasel
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              1 min ago

              On the FPL site it's showing 8 for Jackson and 2 for Palmer, though on LiveFPL it has 9 and 3

              Open Controls
              1. Total Slotball
                • 8 Years
                just now

                the points total yet to update on site, but the bps on site shows Jackson up to 3 bonus

                Open Controls
        2. chocolove
          • 14 Years
          4 mins ago

          Juhuuuu

          Open Controls
      • The Pep Revolution
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Had five free transfers and used a 4 point hit to do the following
        A. RAN to Robinson
        B. Colwill to Milenkovic (to free a Chelsea spot)
        C. Rogers to Enzo
        D. Mbeumo to Amad
        E. JPedro to Wood
        F. Cunha to Isak

        How badly is all that likely to go or does it sound a good idea?

        Open Controls
        1. Fantasy Football Friend!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          41 mins ago

          Too many sideways moves

          Open Controls
          1. The Pep Revolution
            • 13 Years
            just now

            Well I don't have any fires to put out at the moment.
            My team is
            Verbruggen Fabianski
            Gabriel Hall Robinson Kerkez Milenkovic
            Salah Saka Palmer Enzo Amad
            Isak Jackson Wood

            Open Controls
        2. Mr. O'Connell
          • 12 Years
          38 mins ago

          Chasing points a bit. Should get some good team value, though.

          Open Controls
      • bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        55 mins ago

        Any chance Cunha will escape the chop for this week before being sentenced to a penal colony?

        Open Controls
        1. panda07
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          41 mins ago

          That's what I'm hoping for but I'd say the chances are slim.

          Open Controls
          1. bso
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            4 mins ago

            Fingers crossed Panda brother

            Open Controls
      • TheBiffas
        • 4 Years
        54 mins ago

        To think, if I hadn't used any transfers this week I'd be 22 points up 🙁

        Open Controls
        1. Mr. O'Connell
          • 12 Years
          30 mins ago

          Do transfers every 4-5 weeks. None in between. Works wonders.

          Open Controls
          1. Mr. O'Connell
            • 12 Years
            30 mins ago

            Don't change your captain either.

            Open Controls
      • g40steve
        • 6 Years
        54 mins ago

        Bench two of these defenders,

        WanB, Timber, Robinson, Milenko, Gomez

        Open Controls
        1. Total Slotball
          • 8 Years
          35 mins ago

          Gomez deffo and Milenko... just

          Open Controls
          1. g40steve
            • 6 Years
            32 mins ago

            Yes it was Milenko vs WanB

            Open Controls
            1. wowo
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              11 mins ago

              I'd keep the home game player

              Open Controls
      • Total Slotball
        • 8 Years
        54 mins ago

        When should we expect Cunha punishment news or not? Any previous examples

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • 6 Years
          32 mins ago

          Needs to go before a panel

          Open Controls
      • HD7
        • 7 Years
        53 mins ago

        Should I sel first Pedro or Cunha?

        Open Controls
        1. Fantasy Football Friend!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          32 mins ago

          Cunha if he gets a ban, Pedro if not.

          Open Controls
          1. HD7
            • 7 Years
            just now

            When should we know about Cunha?

            Open Controls
      • HD7
        • 7 Years
        53 mins ago

        Amad or Enzo?

        Open Controls
        1. wowo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          10 mins ago

          Amad short term, Enzo long term
          Amad isn't as good, Chelsea are much better team atm.
          so Enzo

          Open Controls
      • Qaiss
        • 8 Years
        53 mins ago

        Just silly bonus changes. They can’t change the Bournemouth - West Ham bonus tomorrow, so why change the Sunday games? It’s inconsistent and unnecessary

        Open Controls
        1. Free Hat
          • 5 Years
          32 mins ago

          Dont get it either.
          If the bou whu is "correct" after the game, why cant they get it quicker for the other ones as well.

          At the end of every day should be much clearer.

          Open Controls
      • Danstoke82
        • 10 Years
        52 mins ago

        I need to get Semenyo out of my team. Waste of a FT. Who would you replace him with?;

        A) Enzo
        B) Iwobi
        C) another mid priced midfielder

        Open Controls
      • Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        50 mins ago

        Flekken
        TAA Gabriel Hall
        Salah Palmer Saka Rogers
        Isak Jackson Pedro
        Fabianski // Semenyo* Munoz* Greaves*

        A) Hold (lose TV probs!)
        B) Semenyo > Amad (-4), bench Rogers
        C) Semenyo > Amad (-4), bench Pedro

        Open Controls
        1. g40steve
          • 6 Years
          44 mins ago

          No bench with games coming thick & fast is a worry?

          Any cash itb?

          Open Controls
          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            40 mins ago

            Think you're over saying the bench issue.

            - Munoz back next week.
            - Semenyo transfer covered above
            - Flekken > Alisson planned GW19
            - Greaves > Andersen planned ~GW20.

            Currently with all of that it leaves 0.3m ITB leftover.

            A, B or C?
            -

            Open Controls
            1. Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              39 mins ago

              overstating*

              Open Controls
              1. g40steve
                • 6 Years
                37 mins ago

                LOL, if Semy has hammy B

                Open Controls
                1. g40steve
                  • 6 Years
                  36 mins ago

                  Prefer Raya to Ali

                  Open Controls
                2. Hazz
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  16 mins ago

                  What's LOL about it? I feel you didn't really read the original post, nor the squad beyond next week.

                  Open Controls
        2. have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          13 mins ago

          probably a hold. C isn't bad, but for a hit? Not sure about that.

          Open Controls
      • MysticMac17
        • 6 Years
        50 mins ago

        Thoughts on this 4mium team?

        Fabianski
        Timber Hall Andersen
        Salah Palmer Saka Jota Semenyo
        Haaland J.Pedro

        Subs: Van Den Berg, O’Shea, 4.5 forward

        Open Controls
        1. Mr. O'Connell
          • 12 Years
          46 mins ago

          3/10

          Open Controls
        2. _Ninja_
          • 14 Years
          45 mins ago

          Who's the 4mium, Salah Saka Palmer Hall?

          Just don't think Haaland is worth the money, would rather Isak and the cash.

          Open Controls
        3. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          45 mins ago

          Not for me personally. If this is what you go for I'd get Iwobi/Sarr over Semenyo now.

          Open Controls
        4. Fantasy Football Friend!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          44 mins ago

          Having to play Andersen every week, worrying about Jota's start every week and having no bench all to squeeze Haaland in? Don't like it!

          Open Controls
          1. MysticMac17
            • 6 Years
            25 mins ago

            I have Van de Berg on the bench who’s nailed for Brentford. Don’t need to start Andersen every week. Also O’Shea can come in if I’m absolutely desperate

            Open Controls
            1. g40steve
              • 6 Years
              24 mins ago

              Hardly getting 9 points or 6 come to that.

              Open Controls
        5. Captain Mal
            43 mins ago

            Terrible

            Open Controls
          • g40steve
            • 6 Years
            42 mins ago

            Nah, going to get smashed by Isak, Bruno, Jackson, Enzo amongst the many & no real depth of bench.

            Open Controls
        6. Flynny
          • 9 Years
          47 mins ago

          If cunha is banned, what move would you make. Want isak - but tough to accommodate. 1.1m and 1ft

          A......cunha to wood
          B.......cunha and RAN to wood and Robinson- 4
          C.....cunha and trent to isak and Robinson- 4
          D.....cunha and semenyo to isak and soucek - 4 (exact money)

          Fleken
          Taa gabriel myko (RAN greaves)
          Salah palmer saka semenyo (enzo)
          Jackson Cunha pedro

          Open Controls
          1. Drizzle
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            just now

            D

            Open Controls
        7. Esalman
          • 15 Years
          46 mins ago

          Why is livefpl still showing Fabianski on 10 points? Don't get my hopes up lol

          Open Controls
          1. Total Slotball
            • 8 Years
            44 mins ago

            refresh

            Open Controls
          2. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            44 mins ago

            Caching. Refresh a couple of times.

            Open Controls
          3. Free Hat
            • 5 Years
            43 mins ago

            I think livefpl points should be the new official ones

            Open Controls
          4. Esalman
            • 15 Years
            42 mins ago

            Updated now, cheers! 85 points, I'll take it.

            Open Controls
            1. g40steve
              • 6 Years
              21 mins ago

              Mega week score \0/

              Open Controls
              1. Esalman
                • 15 Years
                19 mins ago

                Yeah my team averaged 2 goals per game on Sunday. Very extraordinary.

                Open Controls
                1. g40steve
                  • 6 Years
                  18 mins ago

                  I just need a couple of weeks like that to push on

                  Open Controls
        8. AD105
          • 8 Years
          46 mins ago

          Suggestions with 2 FT and 0.8 ITB?

          Raya 4.0
          TAA Robinson Lewis Konsa Greaves
          Salah Palmer Saka Semenyo Rogers
          Isak Cunha Evanilson

          Open Controls
        9. Free Hat
          • 5 Years
          45 mins ago

          If they havent run out of bonus changes, lets give 3 to Fabianski,
          Its almost Christmas after all

          Open Controls
        10. Fantasy Football Friend!
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          43 mins ago

          Can we give RAN a bonus next please? I'm going out the cup otherwise!

          Open Controls
          1. Mr. O'Connell
            • 12 Years
            8 mins ago

            Stranger things have happened

            Open Controls
        11. TheBiffas
          • 4 Years
          38 mins ago

          Cup opponent is 6.5 mil rank, has no Salah, Saka or Palmer, but does have Maddison's 18 pointer. Brilliant

          Open Controls
          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            35 mins ago

            My opponent had Maddison captained vs. Chelsea and his 93rd minute assist knocked me out.

            ... with Martinez coming off the bench for Ederson.

            Open Controls
        12. HD7
          • 7 Years
          37 mins ago

          2 FT 0.7 ITB

          If I have to switch Cunha to Isak then:

          A) Mbeumo to Enzo/Amad is one way.
          B) The other is Gvardiol to Robinson.

          What would you advice me here?

          Fab
          Gvardiol Gabriel Hall
          Salah Palmer Mbeumo Saka
          Jackson Cunha Joao Pedro

          Flekken Okoli Winks VDB

          Open Controls
        13. g40steve
          • 6 Years
          34 mins ago

          The 50/50 play WanB or Milenko

          Open Controls
        14. HD7
          • 7 Years
          16 mins ago

          Saliba Raul Jimenez or Robinson Isak for the festive period?

          Open Controls
          1. have you seen cyan
            • 5 Years
            3 mins ago

            Robinson and Isak

            Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.