  1. socinicos
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    3FTs

    Alisson/Fab
    Dalot-Colwill-Gabriel-RAN-Vdb
    Salah-Saka-Palmer-Rogers-Gordon
    Cunha-Jackso-Evanilson

    Was considering RAN/Gordon/Cunha to Isak/Robinson/Amad

    I had a new vision..why not Rogers/Gordon/Cunha to Isak/Iwobi/Amad?????

    Thoughts and i'll shut up promise

  2. C_G
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    not sure what to do here? 0.9 itb and 1 FT

    Raya

    Gabriel Hall Robinson

    Bruno Amad Palmer Salah

    Isak Cunha Evanilson

    Turner Virgil Kluivert Mazraoui

    1. socinicos
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      you're good to roll.
      IF you had yo do something, i'd get Iwobi in for Kluivert and play 3-5-2

      Cunha's ban is incoming PLUS bad fixtures

  3. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    8 mins ago

    Semenyo/Isak to Amad/Isak for -4?

    Or just one of the moves for free?

    1. socinicos
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      If Isak's brother is as good as him i wouldn't do it...

