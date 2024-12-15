96
  1. Brosstan
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Salah cappers behind the sofa or happy?

    PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      59 mins ago

      At KFC, about to feast on a hot greasy deep fried pepper chicken with curry chips,burger & a pack of kebab I got from a Turk friend earlier.

      Good luck with the C

      Brosstan
        • 10 Years
        57 mins ago

        That sounds like heaven tbh. Im on my way out to by a christmas themed cinnamon bun at the lokal bakery to get in the festive spirit mood for Palmer haul.

        PartyTime
          • 3 Years
          7 mins ago

          Creamy 🙂

    2. FplmorelikeFml
        15 mins ago

        Happy cos I thought Salah was a gunner after the red card. So any form of return was a bonus. Can't get it right every week!

    RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 53 mins ago

      Behind the sofa

      Philosopher's Stones
        • 4 Years
        1 hour ago

        Just checked. Nothing there except a couple socks.

    The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Thinking of tripling up on Newcastle assets with Hall, Gordon and Isak. Have I gone mad?

      Brosstan
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Good fixtures, good players. Need patience with them though, newcastle are streaky and a bit inconsistent so I could see a scenario where you go 3 GWs in a row with poor returns from them and the transfer finger starts itching to get them out. There wont be hauls from Isak and Hall every GW

        The Iceman
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Spot on, mate. I feel like they’re on one of their good streaks now though and want to take advantage. Already own Hall but certainly want Isak in ASAP. Gordon looking more and more like his old self now too.

      Captain Mal
          59 mins ago

          Yes

      BigKeith
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Now that Cunha will probably be suspended would you do the following:

        a) Cunha and Raya to Isak and Verbruggen/Kepa for -8
        b) Cunha to Wood for -4
        c) Play Rogers instead against City and make the Wood move the next GW

        Captain Mal
            59 mins ago

            C

          The Iceman
            • 2 Years
            56 mins ago

            Probably C.

          Brosstan
            • 10 Years
            52 mins ago

            B. regret removing wood, but just thought his streak had to end at some point. Seems not.

            Brosstan
              • 10 Years
              51 mins ago

              Oh for a hit then probably wait and see how long cunha suspension is. If it's several games then hit is probably ok

          panda07
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            34 mins ago

            When did you make your FT?

            BigKeith
              • 4 Years
              1 min ago

              I got rid of ait nouri straight away

        Brosstan
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          What happened to Wood G yesterday? I was sure it listed him as goalscorer. Just a nightmare?

          Captain Mal
              47 mins ago

              VAR

              Brosstan
                • 10 Years
                44 mins ago

                All praise VAR

          keefy59
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 22 mins ago

            After his performance yesterday
            We should rename him Lewis Haul

            Captain Mal
                32 mins ago

                Maybe Low is Haul, because his chances for a haul are very low?

                Over Midwicket
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 12 Years
                  28 mins ago

                  Reaching a bit there

                keefy59
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  21 mins ago

                  Ipswich away next

            Philosopher's Stones
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 21 mins ago

              A dead team with Murphy, Hall and Gabriel has overtaken me in the ML. And the fker still has captain Haaland coming up.
              To say this has been my worst season ever would be an understatement.

              Nomar
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 15 Years
                16 mins ago

                And yet, we never learn the lesson…..

            Mother Farke
                1 hour, 20 mins ago

                Pedro starts

                Letsgo!
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 5 mins ago

                  Blank

              Letsgo!
                • 8 Years
                1 hour, 19 mins ago

                Cunha suspended? That is confirm or?

                Captain Mal
                    29 mins ago

                    Nope

                Wild Rover
                  • 14 Years
                  1 hour, 18 mins ago

                  Brighton XI: Verbruggen, Lamptey, Dunk, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Rutter, Minteh, Baleba, Mitoma, Ayari, Pedro.

                  Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Mitchell, Lacroix, Guehi, Chalobah, Sarr, Lerma, Eze, Munoz, Mateta, Hughes.

                  Haalander
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    1 hour, 9 mins ago

                    Muñoz audition for my team about to start

                    Snoop Udogie Dogg
                      • 4 Years
                      1 hour, 4 mins ago

                      Looks like my FT from Veltman to Munoz was worthwhile

                  Over Midwicket
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 12 Years
                    1 hour, 4 mins ago

                    JP in the hole or tip of the spear?

                Brosstan
                  • 10 Years
                  1 hour, 16 mins ago

                  Cup opponent capped Madueke instead of Palmer even though he has both. Hes ranked 500k.. Does he know something?

                  Letsgo!
                    • 8 Years
                    34 mins ago

                    Jist trying to be funny?

                  keefy59
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    33 mins ago

                    Palmers Dad ?

                Letsgo!
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 16 mins ago

                  Lets go eze!

                Captain Mal
                    1 hour, 15 mins ago

                    Welbeck out is good news for Pedro I guess.

                    CONNERS
                      • 6 Years
                      10 mins ago

                      Just need Ferguson out now and he might actually get a full game.

                      Captain Mal
                          5 mins ago

                          I don't expect his minutes to be affected by Welbeck's absence, but he will play as a number 9 at least.

                    Silecro
                      • 7 Years
                      1 hour, 15 mins ago

                      Whats up with Welbeck?

                      Brosstan
                        • 10 Years
                        39 mins ago

                        Shocker that he lasted as long as he did.

                        Nomar
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 15 Years
                          16 mins ago

                          This

                    Feanor
                      • 15 Years
                      1 hour, 14 mins ago

                      Why are there two 7pm games today? I can’t recall ever seeing that on a Sunday.

                      Open Controls
                      Snoop Udogie Dogg
                        • 4 Years
                        1 hour ago

                        Yeah feels too late for a Sunday!

                      Mother Farke
                          58 mins ago

                          One of them isn't even on the TV.

                          Open Controls
                        fusen
                          • 12 Years
                          58 mins ago

                          TNT chose to show Spurs this weekend but Spurs played late in Europe, so their game got moved so TNT could still show them

                          fusen
                            • 12 Years
                            40 mins ago

                            To expand on this, there's an agreement to let teams have a certain number of hours rest between games, so if Spurs play Thursday evening, you can't show them in the 12:30pm Saturday TV slow, so the game is moved later into the weekend

                            Nomar
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 15 Years
                              6 mins ago

                              Can’t blame Sky for this one either!

                        keefy59
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 6 Years
                          55 mins ago

                          Chelsea also played late on Thursday
                          In Europe or was it Asia ?
                          Mostly second string squad though

                        Bluetiger1
                          • 2 Years
                          1 min ago

                          Agree - no thought for travelling fans on with public transported restricted on a Sunday

                      Giovanni Giorgio
                        • 11 Years
                        1 hour, 10 mins ago

                        Whats the site where I can check my captaincy stats?
                        Cheers.

                        Jordan.
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 14 Years
                          4 mins ago

                          fpl live

                      Not again Shirley
                        • 8 Years
                        1 hour, 9 mins ago

                        Bracing myself for Rutter haul after minus 4 to finally get Salah in.

                      Shark Team
                        • 7 Years
                        1 hour, 3 mins ago

                        Predictions for today:
                        BHA 1-1 CRY
                        MCI 1-1 MUN
                        CHE 2-0 BRE
                        SOU 3-3 TOT

                        Ausman
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 1 Year
                          51 mins ago

                          1-1
                          1-2
                          3-1
                          1-4

                        Captain Mal
                            50 mins ago

                            0-1
                            1-3
                            4-2
                            2-1

                          Bluetiger1
                            • 2 Years
                            5 mins ago

                            BHA 2-1 CRY (Local derby! BHA on good form/close)
                            MCI 3-1 MUN (results yes chance for Pep recovery)
                            CHE 2-3 BRE (I hope wrong but Bees turned us over last three seasons at home)
                            SOU 1-2 TOT (Back on road but recovery after last week of results)

                        Wolfman180
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 10 Years
                          1 hour ago

                          Playing around with some moves, I may be inclined to take a couple of hits to get rid of some annoying players. Do any of these two options look appealing?

                          A) RAN, Cunha, Mitoma, Semenyo to
                          Burn, Iwobi, Enzo, Isak -8

                          B) RAN, Cunha, Mitoma out
                          Robinson, Jiminez, Gordon -4

                          Captain Mal
                              11 mins ago

                              Let's see if Cunha gets banned first. Assuming he does, I still don't like either choice that much.
                              A) -8 is too much for me.
                              B) Raul's minutes are a concern and Gordon is terribly inconsistent.

                              Ausman
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 1 Year
                                just now

                                Captain Mal nailed it 🙂

                            CONNERS
                              • 6 Years
                              3 mins ago

                              A, but without Dan Burn.

                              Botman is back soon so Burn's place is in doubt beyond the next couple of games.

                          Ausman
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 1 Year
                            59 mins ago

                            BREAKING NEWS...
                            Wolves have confirmed they have parted company with head coach Gary O'Neil.
                            (From the FPL live blog)

                            FplmorelikeFml
                                48 mins ago

                                Is this a boon or bane for current wolves assets (I have Cunha)

                                Ausman
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 1 Year
                                  45 mins ago

                                  I also have Cunha, he'll likely get suspended after the fracas yesterday. Either way I'm moving him on.

                                Bluetiger1
                                  • 2 Years
                                  4 mins ago

                                  I think they will sell in Jan - feel for O'Neil the beginning fixtures
                                  so hard & performance yesterday his team let him down

                              Feanor
                                • 15 Years
                                48 mins ago

                                Why couldn’t they have done that before the team collapsed with me owning RAN and Cunha

                                The Polymath
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 9 Years
                                  16 mins ago

                                  Because the owners are a bunch of idiots

                                  Nomar
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 15 Years
                                    7 mins ago

                                    Yes, he should have been gone weeks ago when it was obvious he wasn’t up to the job.

                              Yes Ndidi
                                • 5 Years
                                20 mins ago

                                Not surprised after his comments about the defending yesterday. It was on the cards for a while. He probably took one look at the post match behaviour and came up with a way of making his position untenable, having a lovely Christmas off with a big fat pay cheque and wait for the next trigger happy chairman to call later in the season.

                                Nomar
                                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                  • 15 Years
                                  5 mins ago

                                  He’ll manage in the Championship next, I suspect.

                                  Don’t know why another Prem team would go for him.

                            DavvaMC
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 3 Years
                              54 mins ago

                              Who would you go for?

                              A. Hall
                              B. Robinson

                              Need an Ait Nourri replacement around the same price.

                              Thanks

                              Captain Mal
                                  5 mins ago

                                  Robinson by some distance

                              have you seen cyan
                                • 5 Years
                                53 mins ago

                                need 4 Munoz goal involvements

                                Captain Mal
                                    30 mins ago

                                    1 assist and 3 own goals?

                                  Bobby Digital
                                    • 7 Years
                                    22 mins ago

                                    Need a Pedro hatty

                                    Nomar
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 15 Years
                                      9 mins ago

                                      Got no players in this game so got no interest as whatever happens will affect my rank either way!

                                  Snoop Udogie Dogg
                                    • 4 Years
                                    2 mins ago

                                    I'd settle for that

                                AzzaroMax99
                                  • 8 Years
                                  53 mins ago

                                  Ait Nouri to Hall or Robinson?

                                  Captain Mal
                                      50 mins ago

                                      Robinson by some distance

                                      Gowiththeflow
                                        • 6 Years
                                        just now

                                        This

                                    Bluetiger1
                                      • 2 Years
                                      10 mins ago

                                      yes (either)

                                      AzzaroMax99
                                        • 8 Years
                                        2 mins ago

                                        Well, then the question would be which one is more nailed? Hall has a better chance for CS, but is he safe on the left side?

                                  The Polymath
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 9 Years
                                    47 mins ago

                                    Have already sold Ait-Nouri and Cunha for J Pedro and Timber

                                    Fabianski
                                    Gabriel, Timber, TAA
                                    Salah, Saka, Palmer, Enzo
                                    Isak, Jackson, J Pedro

                                    Kelleher, Rogers, Kerkez, Greaves

                                    Captain Mal
                                        just now

                                        Good stuff

                                    Nomar
                                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                      • 15 Years
                                      40 mins ago

                                      Wolves can go for a proper Premier League level manager now and try and save their season.

                                      Yes Ndidi
                                        • 5 Years
                                        23 mins ago

                                        Why would they do that? They haven’t up to now.

                                        Nomar
                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                          • 15 Years
                                          4 mins ago

                                          Espírito Santo?

                                    rozzo
                                      • 11 Years
                                      39 mins ago

                                      Best way to shave 1.1 off this team to get Isak or 0.6 to get Jackson for Cunha?

                                      Sels Fabianski
                                      TAA Gabriel Timber Hall Greaves
                                      Salah Palmer Saka Mbeumo Rogers
                                      Cunha Wood Pedro

                                      2ft

                                      Would rather lose Trent before Mbeumo but having no Pool defence seems wrong

                                      Nomar
                                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                        • 15 Years
                                        9 mins ago

                                        Get Isak and sling Trent

                                      Captain Mal
                                          6 mins ago

                                          It's one of Trent or Mbeumo, your call. When it comes to Liverpool defence, Konate will become an option eventually, but it's not clear when.

                                        dunas_dog
                                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                          • 9 Years
                                          4 mins ago

                                          I think it has to be TAA. I don't think he is worth 7m and would rather Robinson or Munoz plus 2.3 m to spend in attack

                                        CONNERS
                                          • 6 Years
                                          2 mins ago

                                          TAA to Robinson frees up the cash with enough in reserve to move Timber to VVD later for the DGW.

                                          CONNERS
                                            • 6 Years
                                            just now

                                            *DGW could be a way off, admittedly. Getting a bit ahead of myself, ha.

