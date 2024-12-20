373
373 Comments Post a Comment
  1. PogChamp
    • 13 Years
    11 mins ago

    No Cunha news yet? Isn’t it unusual that nothing has been announced yet when his ban will start?

    Open Controls
    1. Bada Bing
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      The silence is deafening.

      Open Controls
    2. Big Mike
      • 2 Years
      just now

      I think it's fair to say that he will be available for the Leicester game. It's highly likely that the ban will be implemented early next week.

      Open Controls
  2. Big Mike
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Does anyone have any inside news on this new guy Vitor Pereira? What style of football does he like to play?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.