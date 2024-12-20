We have chosen our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Gameweek 17 ahead of Saturday’s 11:00 GMT deadline.

The Scout Picks are partly chosen from the Scout Squad submissions made by Neale, Tom, Marc and Sam.

As usual, we are limited by certain restrictions in our selection:

An £83.0m budget for our starting XI

An overall squad limit of £100.0m

No more than three players per team

GAMEWEEK 17 SCOUT PICKS

GOALKEEPER

We’ve opted for Robert Sanchez (£4.8m) as Chelsea make their way to Goodison Park on Sunday.

Enzo Maresca’s side enter this game in excellent form, having won all their last five league matches. They’ve kept just one clean sheet during that run, but Sanchez largely gets the nod due to Everton’s lack of attacking threat.

The Toffees’ have failed to find the net in five of their last six outings.

Should Everton score, Sanchez could have save points to fall back on – only three goalkeepers have more than his 12 over the season.

Goalkeepers sorted by save points in 2024/25

DEFENDERS





The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here



