  1. pl4y8oi
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Who should be captained to extend lead in mini league?

    Saka vs Salah?

    Thanks!

    1. Wolverine
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Salah to protect lead in mini-league. Let the ones below you take the risks

    2. RashTalker
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Got to be Salah. Get differential players to gain on your rival.

    3. JoeSoap
      • 11 Years
      52 mins ago

      Salah

    4. pl4y8oi
      • 2 Years
      42 mins ago

      Thanks everyone for ur inputs!

  2. putana
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    crazy seeing people already sold cunha for isak this week. Cunha will outscore him

    1. RashTalker
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      It would be peak FPL for Cunha to outscore Isak this gameweek

    2. Jimmy B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Cunha to Isak makes perfect sense. Its a similar fixture for Isak but he plays for a much better team than Wolves. Cunha is going to get a ban at some stage. Isak better fixtures after this week. The price changes are another aspect. The ones I'm not sure about are the ones who have moved him to a cheaper striker with a worse fixture this week, some of them for hits too.

      1. putana
        • 6 Years
        27 mins ago

        it is a complete luxury move that can easily backfire. Going to Ipswich is a much harder fixture than Leicester.

      2. Captain Mal
          23 mins ago

          The fixtures aren't similar, plus Isak played last night.

      3. Sho-kun
        • 7 Years
        58 mins ago

        Think move makes sense. Also nobody knows how the new manager is going to play. And the ban..

      4. Sgt Frank Drebin
        • 8 Years
        57 mins ago

        Isak is a much better asset, but yeah, this is a move that can wait a gameweek

        1. Frank Bruno Guimaraes
            just now

            Isak is one of the best strikers in the world which can’t be ignored. He scores goals in tough fixtures on paper. Cunha could outscore him this week but it would be unlikely.

        2. CONNERS
          • 6 Years
          37 mins ago

          If you owned Isak rather than Cunha, would you still have posted this comment?

      5. Jet5605
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        How good an option is Martinez at 4.4? Man u have nice fixtures but have they looked sound defensively under Amorin?

        1. Captain Mal
            33 mins ago

            They are decent overall, but prone to some individual errors and terrible at defending set pieces. Martinez is relatively nailed, but carries zero attacking threat.

            1. x.jim.x
              • 10 Years
              7 mins ago

              Funny way to describe the fella who just assisted the goal of the season so far

              1. Captain Mal
                  just now

                  Yeah, he's got as many attacking returns as Sels and Flekken now.

          • Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            Thomas Frank with the latest injury update

            "Sepp has got a minor groin injury; it will likely be too quick for Saturday but we will see over the next 36 hours. Ethan, we don’t know full picture, but when it is a hamstring injury we are probably looking at a longer one."

            https://x.com/BrentfordFC/status/1869780330833674555?t=fl75tBZOCHZmFoQCFbi1VA&s=19

            1. Wolverine
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              45 mins ago

              Thanks my defence is done for!

              VDB Ait Nouri Munoz Burgess TAA

            2. Cojones of Destiny
              • 6 Years
              3 mins ago

              who’s sepp?

              1. Bobby Digital
                • 7 Years
                just now

                Van den Berg

          • bialk
            • 15 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            How to fund Cunha to Isak move:
            A - TAA to Robinson
            B - Mbeumo to Amad.

            1. OneTeamInBristol
              • 1 Year
              40 mins ago

              1

            2. Bobby Digital
              • 7 Years
              39 mins ago

              A

            3. JoeSoap
              • 11 Years
              39 mins ago

              Tough one, probably B though not a good week to do it

            4. NZREDS
              • 11 Years
              4 mins ago

              I’d keep Cunha for one more week against Leicester - if there’s gonna be one week it burns you it will be this week - of course, I could be wrong!

          • JoeSoap
            • 11 Years
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            Which do you prefer longer term?

            A. Raul/Amad/TAA
            B. Jack/Amad/Colwill
            C. Wood/Enzo/VVD

            1. bialk
              • 15 Years
              51 mins ago

              B

            2. Captain Mal
                46 mins ago

                A

              • Jet5605
                • 10 Years
                23 mins ago

                B

              • g40steve
                • 6 Years
                12 mins ago

                C

              • JoeSoap
                • 11 Years
                just now

                Thanks all

            3. JohnnyCroat
              • 9 Years
              58 mins ago

              Bit wild Salah beating Palmer in the captaincy poll.

              1. Sgt Frank Drebin
                • 8 Years
                55 mins ago

                Why, though? Think they're both good options?

              2. RashTalker
                • 1 Year
                53 mins ago

                Spurs concede goals and Everton look strong defensively right now.

                1. The Reptile
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 13 Years
                  2 mins ago

                  Palmer was top of the poll last week and look what happened

              3. Captain Mal
                  46 mins ago

                  I don't understand why it should even be a discussion, Salah should be miles ahead this week.

                • putana
                  • 6 Years
                  41 mins ago

                  didnt even consider not capping salah this week

                • Make FPL Casual Again
                  • 6 Years
                  40 mins ago

                  Can get this a bit...Spurs much derided crap defence, apart from Chelsea, haven't generally conceded more than a goal per game....

                  1. Wolverine
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 15 Years
                    31 mins ago

                    Haven't looked into it in detail yet but in regards to the Chelsea game 2 out of the 4 goals were pens too. Not entirely convinced Liverpool will score a load against them. Slot teams from what I can see generally seem to settle at like 2-0 and see the game out

                    1. Make FPL Casual Again
                      • 6 Years
                      26 mins ago

                      probably still Salah, but maybe Palmer should be considered more

                      1. Make FPL Casual Again
                        • 6 Years
                        23 mins ago

                        yeah apart from the first 4 games, and the Manu 4 nil away, EVE haven't really conceded much, especially at home....

                        1. Wolverine
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 15 Years
                          16 mins ago

                          They are a solid defensive team. Got a good amount of clean sheets last year too. They have the potential to frustrate owners of opposition players like with Saka last week and also the Man utd game (as a fan) was an anomaly- pretty sure we scored 4 goals but with an xG of around 1.

                • x.jim.x
                  • 10 Years
                  37 mins ago

                  Not wild at all if you've been paying attention

              4. Snoop Udogie Dogg
                • 4 Years
                57 mins ago

                Bow wow wow yippie yo yippie yay, doggy dogg's in the m***** f****** house

                1. Bobby Digital
                  • 7 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  Na na na na it's the m**** f****** D O double G, Snoop Dogg!

                2. Mother Farke
                    just now

                    Raiding the DoggPound in Fortnite vibes.

                3. RashTalker
                  • 1 Year
                  55 mins ago

                  Not really. Spurs concede goals and they often bottle it and lately Everton have looked strong defensively.

                  1. FPL Virgin
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 8 Years
                    22 mins ago

                    What an odd post to post in isolation like this.

                    1. RashTalker
                      • 1 Year
                      18 mins ago

                      If you could read I meant to reply to Johnnycroat above but it didn't reply to him. It's happened to others before on here.

                      Open Controls
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 9 Years
                        13 mins ago

                        Don't worry

                        He's a wind up merchant

                4. Sho-kun
                  • 7 Years
                  54 mins ago

                  Which transfer has prio?

                  A) Cunha out --> Isak
                  B) ESR --> Enzo
                  C) None, just save

                  1. RashTalker
                    • 1 Year
                    17 mins ago

                    A if he's out

                  2. Feanor
                    • 15 Years
                    17 mins ago

                    B

                    ESR barely plays

                5. FPL Virgin
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  50 mins ago

                  Today was the deadline for Cunha to respond to his charges and yet we are left completely in the dark by the scout. 🙁

                  1. AC/DC AFC
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    38 mins ago

                    Wolves ain't responding to fantasy football scout.

                    Get a grip.

                    1. FPL Virgin
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 8 Years
                      25 mins ago

                      There's been no press conference times or Thursday team news. The writing staff are big Newcastle fans and are clearly hungover after the magpies ascent to the EFL cup semi finals last night. I don't expect them to have inside information but they could at least do a bit of research and keep us updated. What happens with Cuhna is vital for many people's gameweeks.

                      1. Wolverine
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 15 Years
                        20 mins ago

                        I'll do the update on their behalf for you.

                        Update- there is no update on the Cunha ban.

                        Thanks,

                  2. Wolverine
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 15 Years
                    37 mins ago

                    Left in the dark by the scout?? As in this website?? At the moment no-one knows- we don't even know if he's provided a response or not? He has until today to provide a response...what's to say he doesn't do this at 1159pm today and we hear nothing?

                    1. Bartowski
                      • 14 Years
                      8 mins ago

                      Don't do it Wolverine. You're essentially replying to Alan Partridge.

                      1. x.jim.x
                        • 10 Years
                        6 mins ago

                        Nah Partridge is actually funny when being tragic

                        1. Bartowski
                          • 14 Years
                          4 mins ago

                          That's true. What's a good comparison. Mrs Brown?

                          1. PartyTime
                            • 3 Years
                            2 mins ago

                            Careful! He would call you a racist for this.

                          2. x.jim.x
                            • 10 Years
                            1 min ago

                            Xmas dog adoption adverts

                      2. Jet5605
                        • 10 Years
                        2 mins ago

                        He considers the lack of information from scout as a negative and now he needs two positives.

                6. Sgt Frank Drebin
                  • 8 Years
                  49 mins ago

                  If I didn't have 0.9m tied to Salah, I would seriously consider Haaland on WC19. Two great fixtures and then swap back to Salah.

                  Thoughts? Could be a great opportunity to go differential, but would result in 0.5m lost, which is quite a lot.

                  1. Captain Mal
                      38 mins ago

                      Nah

                    • Frank Bruno Guimaraes
                        27 mins ago

                        Man City are finished in my opinion. The way Pep has fallen apart is quite shocking and I think it may haunt him forever more. I don’t think he’ll ever be able to exert as much control on a group of players since the crumble . Haaland is likely to still score a fair amount but they might not be winning goals as much. His price makes him un buyable for me.

                        1. Sgt Frank Drebin
                          • 8 Years
                          8 mins ago

                          As I say, it's for two easy fixtures. His underlying are still good, and Man City isn't suddenly the worst team in the league (they're not the best team anymore, though). Add a low ownership and you have a chance for huge rank gains.

                          1. Captain Mal
                              4 mins ago

                              Haaland scoring wouldn't help that much if Salah does the same. And his fixtures aren't that tough either.

                              1. Frank Bruno Guimaraes
                                  just now

                                  Good point as well. If salah keeps his current point scoring up then Haaland would have to go absolutely wild to be worth it, not even hattricks would do enough.

                              2. Frank Bruno Guimaraes
                                  3 mins ago

                                  I suppose I like the play because it’s not what the herd are doing. It’s dangerous to write off Haaland as he’s too good to not be scoring well. It could be a bold move that pays off . I agree on Man City won’t be bad I more mean finished in terms of winning the league this or future seasons .

                            • FourLokoLeipzig
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 6 Years
                              22 mins ago

                              That was exactly my approach for gameweeks 8 and 9 - didn’t exactly go to plan!

                            • Bobby Digital
                              • 7 Years
                              12 mins ago

                              Haaland is 6m more than say Isak or Jackson. That 6m goes a long way in upgrading the rest of your team.

                            • x.jim.x
                              • 10 Years
                              4 mins ago

                              You're betting on Haaland suddenly becoming amazing again (which is a longshot in itself with how City are playing) but also that Salah drops off a cliff (again, a longshot).

                              Just really don't get the appeal when Haaland's been absolutely pony for 3 months.

                          2. Big W
                            • 6 Years
                            45 mins ago

                            Yes or No?
                            Dalot + Cunha > Isak + Robinson for free

                            Open Controls
                            1. pl4y8oi
                              • 2 Years
                              10 mins ago

                              50-50 I guess

                            2. pl4y8oi
                              • 2 Years
                              10 mins ago

                              If cunha is ban this week then perhaps yes

                            3. Man Chest Hair United
                              • 10 Years
                              just now

                              Ywa

                          3. pl4y8oi
                            • 2 Years
                            41 mins ago

                            1 more quick question, should I transfer in Iwobi to play or rather playing Enzo?

                            To protect lead in mini league...

                            Thanks!

                            1. Captain Mal
                                just now

                                Play Enzo

                            2. Disco Stu
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 12 Years
                              37 mins ago

                              Worth using a Free Transfer to bring in Lewis Hall for Rico Lewis or just roll it?

                              Rest of my D is Timber/Porro/Robinson/Bellis

                              1. Man Chest Hair United
                                • 10 Years
                                23 mins ago

                                I would make the move

                              2. Wolverine
                                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                • 15 Years
                                23 mins ago

                                2 of those 4 are fine to play and porro also for attacking threat tbh (I think his biggest haul was against man city and spurs are at home). Also could play Lewis too and if you keep a close eye on Sat morning, you may even know if he is starting so I would hold out until then at least

                              3. PartyTime
                                • 3 Years
                                22 mins ago

                                Yes imo. City’s defence is shambolic.

                              4. Captain Mal
                                  21 mins ago

                                  Roll

                              5. Jet5605
                                • 10 Years
                                36 mins ago

                                Which Ipswich defender has the most attacking potential?

                                A - Burgess
                                B - O'Shea

                                1. AD105
                                  • 8 Years
                                  11 mins ago

                                  Burgess if he can keep Greaves out the team

                                  1. Jet5605
                                    • 10 Years
                                    3 mins ago

                                    Ok thanks which now gives me concerns about nailedness. Is O'Shea more nailed?

                                    1. AD105
                                      • 8 Years
                                      just now

                                      O’Shea is more nailed yes, Burgess competing with Greaves for that LCB spot

                                2. PartyTime
                                  • 3 Years
                                  just now

                                  B, I reckon. It’s almost like the Dunk & Duffy dilemma where either could grab a goal yet most times they fall short of it.

                              6. AD105
                                • 8 Years
                                34 mins ago

                                1 FT and 1.2 ITB, is it worth upgrading Lewis > Timber or Evanilson > Wood?

                                Raya
                                TAA Robinson Lewis
                                Salah Palmer Saka Amad Rogers
                                Isak Cunha

                                4.0 Evanilson Konsa Greaves

                                1. Man Chest Hair United
                                  • 10 Years
                                  just now

                                  Roll amd then deal with Cunha

                              7. Man Chest Hair United
                                • 10 Years
                                33 mins ago

                                Best combo here

                                A Isak Bruno amd Bowen
                                B Isak Saka Amad
                                C Woof Saka Bowen plus 1ft

                                1. JoeSoap
                                  • 11 Years
                                  21 mins ago

                                  B

                                2. David Parkinson
                                  • 2 Years
                                  20 mins ago

                                  It's B.

                                3. Captain Mal
                                    20 mins ago

                                    B

                                  • Bobby Digital
                                    • 7 Years
                                    18 mins ago

                                    C

                                  • Man Chest Hair United
                                    • 10 Years
                                    17 mins ago

                                    I’m leaning towards b although Bowen a reluctant sell with good couple of fixture coming up

                                  • Wolverine
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 15 Years
                                    12 mins ago

                                    In isolation/long-term it's B but I certainly wouldn't be looking to sell bowen given the next 2 fixtures at least. I think C is a reasonable play for this week

                                4. ratski
                                  • 13 Years
                                  8 mins ago

                                  Do I oust Bruno for Amad, which then means I can upgrade pedro to Isak?

                                  1. Wolverine
                                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                                    • 15 Years
                                    6 mins ago

                                    Using up free transfers, I think yes (depending on the rest of your team). For anything involving a hit, I think not

                                  2. Make FPL Casual Again
                                    • 6 Years
                                    4 mins ago

                                    A coup d'etat is required to remove Bruno....

                                    1. ratski
                                      • 13 Years
                                      just now

                                      My other mids are Saka, Salah, palmer and rogers so Bruno is the only one that would enable isak

