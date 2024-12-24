Fantasy EFL: Triple Gameweek 21 Scout Picks

The moment has nearly arrived, Fantasy Football enthusiasts! The one we’ve been eagerly anticipating since the release of the fixture list: Triple Gameweek 21 of Fantasy EFL.

It’s the biggest Gameweek in Fantasy EFL history. There’ll be 106 fixtures in total, with all 72 EFL sides featuring on Boxing Day. The first deadline is 13:00 GMT as Leyton Orient host Crawley Town.

We have put together our Scout Picks to provide a clearer image of who we believe are the best players and club picks for Triple Gameweek 21.

With huge prizes up for grabs, there’s never been a better time to start playing Fantasy EFL! Here’s everything you need to know about the new Fantasy game.

Make sure you join the stand-alone Triple Gameweek 21 league below – even if you’ve never played Fantasy EFL before!

TRIPLE GAMEWEEK 21 SCOUT PICKS

We were always going to play the Max Captain chip this week! If you’re in doubt, give our article a read here.

Triple Gameweek 21 Scout Picks – Goalkeeper

Birmingham City’s Ryan Allsop (G) has been excellent for the Blues since his first start in Gameweek 8. The number 21 has kept six clean sheets in 12 matches, making 22 saves in the process and totalling 59 points. He’s kept four of those six shut-outs in his previous five games, and is in tremendous form. Against two sides in the bottom half, Burton Albion (H) and Blackpool (H), two clean sheets are expected. Fifth-placed Stockport County (A) will prove a tougher test, with the Hatters scoring 20 of their 34 goals at home, but a double-digit haul looks likely for the 32-year-old.

Triple Gameweek 21 Scout Picks – Defenders

Jayden Bogle (D) of Leeds United has been a consistent performer all season and is an excellent option to get into Daniel Farke’s side. He’s helped them keep 11 clean sheets (+55) in 20 appearances, and has five double-digit hauls to his name. He has already delivered three goals (+21) and one assist (+3) this season. The Whites take on Stoke City (A), Derby County (A) and Blackburn Rovers (H) this Gameweek. The Potters and the Rams are both in the bottom half of the table, while, although Rovers are fifth and in good form, Leeds’ superior home form cannot be overlooked. A haul is on the cards for the number two.

Pairing him at the back is Wrexham’s Max Cleworth (D), who has helped the Red Dragons to 10 clean sheets in 17 matches, totalling 135 points. Averaging 7.9 points per game, the centre-back hasn’t blanked since Gameweek 11. He’s got four goals (+28) and one assist and is a big threat from set pieces. Phil Parkinson’s side have an enticing Triple Gameweek in store: Blackpool (H), Wigan Athletic (H) and Barnsley (A). Their home form has been incredible, unbeaten in all of their matches at SToK Cae Ras. At least two clean sheets from the matches are expected. Additionally, the upside of attacking returns are on the cards for Wrexham’s number four.

Triple Gameweek 21 Scout Picks – Midfielders

Following a 12-point haul, and in magnificent form, Ebou Adams (M) of Derby County makes our starting VII. The number 32 has 127 points in 21 matches and is proving to be a contribution magnet. The Gambia international has made 36 interceptions (+72), and has also scored three goals (+18). He hasn’t blanked since his suspension against Leeds (A) in Gameweek 18. The Rams take on WBA (H), Leeds (H) and Sheffield Wednesday (A) in their Triple Gameweek. The Whites and Baggies are expected to dominate the ball, which should see an abundance of interception points for Adams at a minimum. He’s also nailed on for minutes in Paul Warne’s side.

To complete our midfield, and with thrilling fixtures in store, Jack Rudoni (M) of Coventry City makes the side. We know there will already be raised eyebrows given the terrible performance last time out when the Sky Blues lost 4-1 to Portsmouth (A). Nevertheless, Frank Lampard’s side face Plymouth Argyle (H), Millwall (H) and Cardiff City (A), all ranked green on the FDR. Plymouth have lost nine of 11 away matches, while the Lions have only won one in nine. The playmaker has three goals (+18) and six assists (+18) alongside 15 interceptions (+30) in 22 matches, so we anticipate Rudoni to haul. With 125 total points and three mouthwatering matches in store, numerous scoring opportunities make him an ideal midfielder for Triple Gameweek 21.

Triple Gameweek 21 Scout Picks – Forwards

Backed by all four of our Scout Squad panel, Birmingham City’s Jay Stansfield (F) was the first name on the teamsheet. The League One record signing has 11 goals (+55) and two assists (+6) in 14 matches, scoring 94 points for his efforts. He’s in a purple patch, and has only blanked once in his previous six league matches. Coupled with the ideal fixtures and near nailed for minutes in Chris Davies’ side, we expect Stansfield to continue his magnificent form.

Completing our starting picks, Borja Sainz (F) of Norwich City is an excellent option despite not scoring in four games. The number seven has been electric for Johannes Hoff Thorup’s side, bagging 15 goals (+75) and providing three assists (+9), totalling 153 points. The winger already has two hat-tricks (+40) to his name, and faces Millwall (H), QPR (H) and Luton Town (A). Even if the Canaries have struggled recently, this shouldn’t stop Sainz adding to his remarkable tally. He also has started 22/22 matches and is nailed for minutes.

Club Picks

Birmingham City are backed by all experts, and have scored 133 points on Fantasy. They’ve kept seven clean sheets and have scored 2+ goals 13 times. They’re unbeaten in five and are undefeated all season at St. Andrew’s. With two home games against opposition in the bottom half, as well as fifth-placed Stockport County (A), two wins and one draw at a minimum look likely. Chris Davies’ side could score 29 total points for their efforts.

Finally, Leeds United are the next obvious club pick across the EFL with two away matches in store. The Whites have banked 143 points, scoring 2+ goals 15 times (+30) and keeping 12 clean sheets (+24). They have hit maximum points 10 times on Fantasy, although the majority of these have come at home. Nevertheless, with their three ideal fixtures in store, they should maintain their unbeaten run.



