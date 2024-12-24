Fantasy EFL: Triple Gameweek 21 differentials

This season, Fantasy EFL has been dominated by unexpected players, with many low-ownership differentials scoring big.

For example, Gameweek 20 saw Newport County’s Bryn Morris (M) score a hat-trick and bag 30 points for just 0% of managers.

This trend is likely to continue in the upcoming Triple Gameweek 21, making it crucial to identify and capitalise on these under-the-radar players.

To help you make the most of this strategy, we’ve put together a list of our top differential picks. Our goal is to highlight players who provide great value and have the potential for significant returns, all while remaining under the radar of the broader Fantasy EFL community (with less than 1.5% ownership). While we can’t guarantee all of the players featured return, if you’re looking for an outside punt, these are your best options!

Triple Gameweek 21 sees 106 fixtures take place, with 68 sides tripling across one week – read on here for further info!

TRIPLE GAMEWEEK 21 DIFFERENTIALS

Goalkeeper

If you are trying to establish a differential goalkeeper pick for the upcoming Triple Gameweek, then Aynsley Pears (G) could be a great pick. The Blackburn Rovers number one has been excellent in between the sticks and has played a pivotal role in his side’s defensive success. Clean sheets may be more of a challenge for Pears with tough opponents in Sunderland (H), Hull City (H) and Leeds United (A) ahead. However, save contributions are certainly on the cards. His average points ratio of 5.6, alongside his 1.1% ownership, makes him a great differential asset for Triple Gameweek 21.

Defenders

The first alternative to the more popular defensive assets is QPR’s Jimmy Dunne (D). His ownership stands at just 0.9% and his recent performances have been outstanding. Dunne managed a 25-point haul in Double Gameweek 18, and has followed this up with an additional five points in Gameweek 19 and nine points in Gameweek 20. His side faces Swansea City (A), Norwich City (A) and Watford (H), which is not the easiest run for the R’s. Nevertheless, unbeaten in seven and posing an attacking threat, Dunne looks poised for returns.

Another alternative is Blackburn Rovers’ Dominic Hyam (D). The number five has managed an incredible 133 points in Fantasy EFL and is certainly an outside option for the Triple Gameweek. He has averaged 6.3 points per game, and is proving to be a contributions magnet. With ownership of just 0.6%, he could be an excellent addition to your squads.



The final defensive pick is Charlton Athletic’s Macaulay Gillesphey (D). He has totalled 122 points so far in Fantasy EFL, averaging 6.4 points per game. Furthermore, Gilesphey has managed double-digit displays in his last three outings and no doubt his side will be full of confidence approaching the Triple Gameweek after beating Northampton Town 0-5 away from home. Cambridge United (H), Wycombe Wanderers (H) and Crawley Town (A) would suggest at least one clean sheet return could be on the cards.

Midfielders

The first midfield differential selection belongs to Bristol City’s Jason Knight (M). The Robins captain has been excellent, managing a total of 119 points in Fantasy EFL. His side host two consecutive home ties with Luton Town (H) and Portsmouth (H) the first two fixtures for the Robins. This is then followed by an away trip to Plymouth Argyle (A). The number 12 boasts an impressive 5.4 points-per-game average despite a mere 0.4% ownership. His exceptional interception rate makes him a potential Gameweek 21 gem. As captain, guaranteed minutes across the three ties are assured, increasing his value. With a goal (+6), five assists (+15), and 23 interceptions (+46) this season, we anticipate double-digit returns from the starting club captain across the three fixtures.



Alongside him, Lincoln City’s Ethan Erhahon (M) is a great candidate to take a spot in your midfield. The number six has accumulated 120 points overall, averaging 6.3 points per game, which would suggest a return of almost 20 points in the Triple Gameweek. His side face Shrewsbury Town (A), Bolton Wanderers (A) and Rotherham United (H), which should enable the midfielder to showcase his full potential and if continue his outstanding interception form, with 42 (+84) to his name. He hasn’t blanked since Gameweek 14, and top returns look likely for the 23-year-old.

Forward

Watford’s talisman, Vakoun Bayo (F), presents a compelling differential pick for Triple Gameweek 21. While he hasn’t quite reached the 100-point mark yet (91), his low ownership of 0.3% makes him an intriguing option given his upcoming triple-header Matt Stevens (F) of AFC Wimbledon is the only other striker with 100+ points and low ownership, but his two fixtures in store offer fewer opportunities compared to Bayo’s triple.

The Ivory Coast international has bagged nine goals (+45) and one assist (+3) in 20 matches. Up next, Tom Cleverley’s side take on 20th-placed Portsmouth (H), 22nd-placed Cardiff City (H) and 14th-placed QPR (A). With all three fixtures on the FDR ranked ‘2’, and considering Watford’s impressive home form – unbeaten in 15 matches – he is the most likely Hornet to score if anyone does, solidifying their undefeated streak.



