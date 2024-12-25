47
47 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    54 mins ago

    Hello folks!

    Raya
    Timber Lewis Hall
    Salah Foden Palmer Amad
    Isak Jackson Solanke

    Fab Enzo Myko RAN

    Defence is a bit meh, will improve next week. Apart from that, GTG?

    Open Controls
    1. Khalico
      • 9 Years
      43 mins ago

      Any money itb? Best to move Lewis/RAN some time soon

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        4 mins ago

        Next week RAN > Munoz in the card, some money ITB yes

        Open Controls
    2. The 12th Man
      • 11 Years
      42 mins ago

      Looks good to be fair.
      So many possible ways to go this week.

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        True that, ta!

        Open Controls
    3. Royal5
      • 13 Years
      20 mins ago

      Gtg - let’s hope your blood pressure can handle another Lewis blank

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I rely on Pep 😛

        Open Controls
  2. Brosstan
    • 10 Years
    51 mins ago

    Why is Maddison so overlook? Surely he's a rotation risk but based on expected points over a longer time frame he should be an obvious inclusion in a balanced squad

    Open Controls
    1. The 12th Man
      • 11 Years
      40 mins ago

      Definitely an option. Spurs so unpredictable though.

      Open Controls
    2. You Know Chippy Chips?
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      35 mins ago

      90 minute men are crucial to me

      Many goals are scored towards the end of the game

      It's almost like teams just lightly spar and feel each other out to save their energy for the end

      Open Controls
    3. Jimmy B
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      Yeah I'd prefer Mad dog to Diaz/Jota in the dodgy mins department.

      Open Controls
  3. elvishorde
      49 mins ago

      Need some help on who to play - Johnson or Rogers?

      Open Controls
      1. The Tonberry
          39 mins ago

          Rogers. More certainty of starting

          Open Controls
      2. The 12th Man
        • 11 Years
        47 mins ago

        Tempted to ignore Bruno for a few weeks and do Saka,Enzo > Diaz,Martinelli -4

        Open Controls
        1. CONNERS
          • 6 Years
          14 mins ago

          Not sure I'd want two rotation-prone players at this time of year, but I understand the appeal.

          Open Controls
        2. twoplustwo
          • 10 Years
          5 mins ago

          That's good fun. I've done the same (ESR as I don't own Enzo). United like Spurs seem a bit of a mess so no interest there.

          Open Controls
      3. You Know Chippy Chips?
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        45 mins ago

        Today is so boring for those that don't celebrate Xmas

        Open Controls
        1. Herger
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          39 mins ago

          And for those of us that do.

          Open Controls
        2. David Parkinson
          • 2 Years
          35 mins ago

          It's a day to drink for us sadsacks. Cheers!
          Play a song.

          Open Controls
          1. You Know Chippy Chips?
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            32 mins ago

            Which song? POLARIZE by Grioten?

            Open Controls
            1. Mirror Man
                29 mins ago

                Amyl and the Sniffers - Capital

                Open Controls
                1. David Parkinson
                  • 2 Years
                  15 mins ago

                  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hz4Msx83wRw

                  More like it, not quite the spirit of '77 but early/mid 80s. Not bad at all.

                  Open Controls
              • David Parkinson
                • 2 Years
                27 mins ago

                https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b4GIdBdK6m4

                Not my bag but it's got an FPL beat.

                Open Controls
                1. You Know Chippy Chips?
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  23 mins ago

                  I have an acquired taste

                  What makes a beat FPL-like?

                  Open Controls
                  1. David Parkinson
                    • 2 Years
                    1 min ago

                    It is a fraud, essentially Krautrock with a modern rap twist, just like FPL.

                    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=egkL73afO6Y

                    Open Controls
          2. el polako
            • 7 Years
            34 mins ago

            Why?

            Open Controls
        3. jeffa79
          • 11 Years
          43 mins ago

          Semenyo for Eze worth it in a draft?

          Open Controls
          1. jeffa79
            • 11 Years
            28 mins ago

            As in bringing Semenyo in...

            Open Controls
            1. David Parkinson
              • 2 Years
              27 mins ago

              No, give Eze a bit more time.

              Open Controls
        4. Shark Team
          • 7 Years
          40 mins ago

          Can see value in mids below 6 mil, don't know why people go crazy on picks like Foden,Son,Bruno,Ode,Martinelli, Diaz, Jota etc... when cheaper mids like Sarr and Rogers can haul

          Open Controls
          1. CONNERS
            • 6 Years
            25 mins ago

            Most people have no Haaland and can fit in 3 or 4 premium mids without compromising the rest of the team.

            Agree, there are plenty of good, cheap options this year though.

            Open Controls
            1. Jimmy B
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              7 mins ago

              Same applies in all positions tbf. Wissa/Wood/Cunha as good as some of the more expensive strikers. Everton/Forest/Robinson as good as the premium defence. None of the premium keepers are justifying the money over budget either. But we're all flush with cash with no Saka or Haaland (for most)

              Open Controls
        5. Hanz0
          • 1 Year
          33 mins ago

          Who would you bench?

          A.) J Pedro (Bre H) - out of form but on pens
          B.) Jackson (Ful H) - could potentially be rotated or have reduced mins
          C.) Gordon (Avl H) - also own Isak, so would be double New attack

          Listed in current order of preference, but getting worried about benching J Pedro given Brentford's away form and him being on pens

          Open Controls
          1. Jimmy B
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            10 mins ago

            Tough one, they could all hurt you. I'd probably go Gordon if you've got Isak anyway but I dont like benching penalty takers (most will tell you Pedro)

            Open Controls
          2. The Tonberry
              1 min ago

              Would bench Pedro. Being on pens isn't enough if he's on ice cold form and the other alternatives also have good fixtures and better form

              Open Controls
          3. RogueBlood
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            30 mins ago

            3FT 0.4ITB what changes would you suggest, Saka out is a must

            Raya
            Gomez Gabriel Hall Zabarnyi
            Salah Palmer Mbeumo
            Isak Pedro Larsen

            Fab Rutter Myko Saka

            Open Controls
            1. CONNERS
              • 6 Years
              2 mins ago

              Saka & Rutter to Bruno & Sarr/Rogers and roll 3rd FT.

              Open Controls
          4. You Know Chippy Chips?
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            27 mins ago

            No Xmas post from Salah

            Liverpool are winning everything and he's winning the Ballon d;Or

            Open Controls
          5. Devos
            • 3 Years
            20 mins ago

            When is the last moment we can use our round 1 wildcard?

            Open Controls
            1. Magic Zico
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              just now

              The Wildcard chip can be used twice a season. The first wildcard will be available from the start of the season until Sun 29 Dec 13:00. The second wildcard will be available after Sun 29 Dec 13:00 in readiness for the January transfer window opening and remain available until the end of the season. The Wildcard chip is played when confirming transfers and can't be cancelled once played.

              Open Controls
          6. AzzaroMax99
            • 8 Years
            18 mins ago

            Would you BB these:

            Flekken JoaoPedro Milenkovic Kerkez

            BB is really boring chip for me and because I took -4 hit to get Diaz and Martinelli in, it seems like a solid choice. Last 2 gw I have had 20+ pts on the bench, so who knows…

            Open Controls
            1. David Parkinson
              • 2 Years
              1 min ago

              I wouldn't use it to compensate hit(s) but there is a case here, JP can do well.

              Open Controls
          7. Wolfman180
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            9 mins ago

            Best Saka replacement out of
            A) Gordon
            B) Sarr
            C) Jota/Diaz

            Open Controls
            1. putana
              • 6 Years
              3 mins ago

              im choosing between jota and diaz. Really not sure which starts

              Open Controls
            2. Magic Zico
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              2 mins ago

              Diaz out of those for this week

              Open Controls
          8. My heart goes Salalalalah
            • 8 Years
            4 mins ago

            Play:
            A) Robinson (che a)
            B) Huijsen (CRY H)

            Open Controls
          9. Devos
            • 3 Years
            just now

            I still have all my chips, including my wildcard. I have to activate it now or before the next gameweek. Any suggestions?

            This is my current team:
            Lazio Coma
            Bank - £0.0m

            Verbruggen (Henderson)
            Saliba, Burn, Aït-Nouri, Mazraoui (Justin)
            Palmer, Kluivert, Iwobi, M.Salah (Saka)
            Isak, N.Jackson (Delap)

            Open Controls

          You need to be logged in to post a comment.