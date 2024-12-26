3pm team news: Maddison, Porro + Evanilson benched

There are five more Premier League matches following on from the early kick-off at the Etihad, all of them getting underway at 3pm GMT:

The big team news from Stamford Bridge is that there isn’t much team news – that is, Enzo Maresca hasn’t rotated as some might have feared.

There’s just one alteration for the Blues, indeed, with Marc Cucurella in for Axel Disasi.

Marco Silva has been busier, making five changes.

Andreas Pereira, Joachim Andersen, Adama Traore, Sasa Lukic and Raul Jimenez come in.

Sander Berge is injured, while Josh King, Tom Cairney, Harry Wilson and Rodrigo Muniz drop to the bench.

Emile Smith Rowe misses out again.

At the City Ground, Ryan Yates for Morato is Nottingham Forest’s only change.

Tottenham Hotspur’s three alterations are headline-making but not a complete shock.

Rodrigo Bentancur, Destiny Udogie and Brennan Johnson return, with Pedro Porro, James Maddison and Yves Bissouma dropping to the bench.

The teamsheets from St James’ Park are almost as predicted, with just two tweaks across the two sides.

Joelinton and Kieran Trippier come in for Joe Willock and the ill Tino Livramento for the hosts, while Aston Villa are unchanged.

Ollie Watkins remains on the bench for the Villans, then.

Both managers make three alterations at the Vitality Stadium.

The benching of Evanilson is the most noteworthy change, while Tyler Adams also has to make do with substitute duty and Adam Smith is absent.

Enes Unal, Lewis Cook and Max Aarons come in.

Palace’s changes see Eberechi Eze, Daniel Munoz and Trevoh Chalobah replace Chris Richards, Daichi Kamada and Nathaniel Clyne.

Finally, it’s two changes apiece at St Mary’s.

For the hosts, Joe Aribo and Tyler Dibling make way for Lesley Ugochukwu and Paul Onuachu.

West Ham United boss Julen Lopetegui benches Edson Alvarez and is without Lucas Paqueta through suspension, so in come Carlos Soler and Guido Rodríguez.

LINE-UPS

Bournemouth XI: Arrizabalaga, Aarons, Zabarnyi, Huijsen, Kerkez, Cook, Christie, Semenyo, Kluivert, Ouattara, Unal.

Subs: Travers, Brooks, Evanilson, Adams, Hill, Billing, Winterburn, Kinsey, Harris.

Crystal Palace XI: Henderson, Chalobah, Lacroix, Guehi, Munoz, Hughes, Lerma, Mitchell, Sarr, Eze; Mateta.

Subs: Turner, Schlupp, Clyne, Kamada, Richards, Doucoure, Devenny, Kporha, Agbinone.

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Gusto, Tosin, Colwill, Cucurella, Caicedo, Enzo, Neto, Palmer, Sancho, Jackson.

Subs: Bettinelli, Jorgensen, Acheampong, Disasi, Casedei, George, Joao Felix, Nkunku, Guiu.

Fulham XI: Leno, Andersen, Diop, Bassey, Castagne, Pereira, Lukić, Robinson, Traoré, Jiménez, Iwobi.

Subs: Benda, Wilson, Muniz, Cairney, Vinicius, Cuenca, King, Sessegnon, Godo.

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka, Hall, Schar, Burn, Trippier, Tonali, Joelinton, Murphy, Guimaraes, Gordon, Isak.

Subs: Vlachodimos, Targett, Kelly, Willock, Longstaff, Miley, Barnes, Almiron, Osula.

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Digne, Torres, Konsa, Cash, Kamara, Onana, McGinn, Tielemans, Rogers, Duran.

Subs: Olsen, Carlos, Mings, Nedeljkovic, Barkley, Philogene, Buendia, Bailey, Watkins.

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Aina, Milenković, Murillo, Williams, Anderson, Yates, Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Wood.

Subs: Miguel, Morato, Toffolo, Boly, Ward-Prowse, Moreno, Awoniyi, Silva, Sosa.

Tottenham Hotspur XI: Forster, Spence, Dragusin, Gray, Udogie, Sarr, Kulusevski, Bentancur, Johnson, Son, Solanke.

Subs: Porro, Bissouma, Bergvall, Werner, Maddison, Olusesi, Lankshear, Reguilon, Austin.

Southampton XI: Ramsdale, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Wood, Sugawara, Downes, Ugochukwu, Walker-Peters, Armstrong, Fernandes, Onuachu.

Subs: McCarthy, Manning, Bree, Aribo, Lallana, Sulemana, Dibling, Archer, Fraser.

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Wan-Bissaka, Mavropanos, Kilman, Emerson, Rodríguez, Souček, Bowen, Soler, Kudus, Füllkrug

Subs: Areola, Cresswell, Coufal, Todibo, Guilherme, Álvarez, Irving, Summerville, Ings.

