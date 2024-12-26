564
564 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Gizzachance
    • 10 Years
    9 mins ago

    Hope Cunha doesn’t get a ban before spurs !

  2. Kaneyonero
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    F off Diaz and Bruno too absolute helmets

    1. Kaneyonero
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      2

    2. Goodfeathers
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      What did Diaz do?

      1. yousunkmybattleship
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        1 min ago

        Scored a hat trick off the bench in two hours time, hopefully

  3. jimbe4mXL
    • 3 Years
    9 mins ago

    Did Saka > Bruno for a hit, nice.

  4. Make United Great Again
    • 12 Years
    8 mins ago

    The GW from hell. Need a TAAA 15 pointer to soften the blow

  5. snow pea in repose
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    My Cunha to Isak transfer three weeks ago hasn't given me as big a points advantage as I thought it would have

    1. Flynny
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      I did cunha to isak - 4 this week....

      1. edfiasco
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        2 mins ago

        Not wrong just late

        1. edfiasco
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Or early

  6. You Know Chippy Chips?
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    8 mins ago

    Robbo, RAN and Bruno -2 scores within a few weeks

    I cba

  7. All Hail K
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 15 Years
    8 mins ago

    Thinking of transferring in Aït-Nouri. Please stop me!

    Open Controls
    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Don’t

    2. yousunkmybattleship
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      just now

      It’s a trap

    3. Haa-lala-land
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Two clean sheets in a row now. I'm glad I kept him although their fixtures after today's easy one get very tricky.

  8. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 11 Years
    7 mins ago

    Getting rid of Cunha after his assault was a mistake

  9. Emery Christmas
    • 11 Years
    7 mins ago

    Never owned Cunha, quality player who could’ve been a potential transfer in for Leicester last week. FA said they’re charging him so obviously I don’t buy. Then he plays 2 games and scores 2… so unfair

    1. Khalico
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Only reason I don’t have him due to this ban he’s meant to receive sometime

  10. Feanor
    • 15 Years
    7 mins ago

    Hey Cunha can't ban ya,
    Oh what a wonderful phrase

  11. Khalico
    • 9 Years
    6 mins ago

    How many games Bruno banned for?

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      1

      1. Khalico
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Cheers

        1. You Know Chippy Chips?
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 min ago

          I heard 2 games bcs 2nd red of the season...

          1. Khalico
            • 9 Years
            just now

            That’s a bummer

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      I think two since he got a RC earlier in the season

      "Players who are dismissed for a second time in a season will receive an additional match suspension"

      Open Controls
      1. Khalico
        • 9 Years
        2 mins ago

        Wow ok, cheers

      2. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        https://www.thefa.com/-/media/files/thefaportal/governance-docs/player-essentials/2024-25/essential-information-for-players---2024-25---english-version.ashx

      3. wowo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Isn't that the first red card overturned?

    3. SAKA AND EMILE SMITH ROWE
      • 8 Years
      4 mins ago

      I’m unsure, thought it was a 4 game ban for your 2nd red card

      Open Controls
      1. Khalico
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Oh really?

  12. PartyTime
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    At this rate, Fulham will finish above Utd

  13. Bartowski
    • 14 Years
    5 mins ago

    I mean, it is still funny though isn't it?! Like you keep expecting it to not be funny but then they bring in new characters and it still gets the laughs...

    1. Haa-lala-land
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Antony subs on. The stadium bursts out in laughter.

  14. R.C.
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Fabianski to miss how many games?

  15. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    Soon relegation battle territory for Msn Utd

    Open Controls
    1. Make United Great Again
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Yep

  16. Brosstan
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    It was always obvious Diaz would be benched. That's why I brought in Jota!

  17. Feanor
    • 15 Years
    2 mins ago

    Need a cheeky Amad goal badly

  18. SAUCY SALAH
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Ok that’s it, I’ve bought Cunha!

    Open Controls
    1. Mighty Duck
        just now

        Excellent move actually. He'll bang 150 pts until his ban in June.

    2. Make United Great Again
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      TAA your owners are relying on you to save the GW.

    3. Dthinger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Fell asleep and missed the deadline, so I didn’t get a chance to sell Saka. Seems like I got lucky

    4. Digital-Real
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Expect Casemiro to score and bust that clean sheet

    5. the thinking one
      • 1 Year
      just now

      How to replace Fernandes now… No appealing options for me. Maybe back to Mbeumo?!

    6. Snoop Udogie Dogg
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Have Maddison 0 and Bruno -2 and still on a green.. for now

    7. white91
      • 15 Years
      just now

      So Fabianski and Fernandes have not had great games weeks, at least sold Cunha due to his ban

    8. Lucky Z
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Simply all decisions went wrong last 3 GWs. And the main problem of this is a rush in pursue of price drop or rise. Hate this part of the game.

    9. SAUCY SALAH
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Surely not after enduring all those Ait Nouri’s 0-1 pointers, please don’t tell me he will keep a cleanie now….

