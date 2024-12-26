Two recently appointed Portuguese nationals take charge of their respective clubs at Molineux tonight.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United kicks off at 17:30 GMT.

Vitor Pereira almost sticks to the ‘never change a winning team’ mantra, making just one alteration.

Rayan Ait-Nouri returns from a one-match ban and is straight back into the starting XI, taking the place of the unlucky Rodrigo Gomes.

Gomes had scored in Wolves’ 3-0 win at Leicester City last weekend, impressing at left wing-back.

Matheus Cunha remains suspension-free and starts for the hosts again this evening.

As for United, Ruben Amorim makes two changes to his line-up – which is quite modest by his usual standards.

The most straightforward tweak sees Rasmus Hojlund replace Joshua Zirkzee up front.

Leny Yoro comes in for Tyrell Malacia in the other alteration, which will necessitate a reshuffle. We assume Noussair Mazraoui will move from centre-half to right wing-back, with Diogo Dalot switching flanks.

Marcus Rashford is left out of the visitors’ squad for the fourth successive game.

Matthijs de Ligt recovers from illness to make the bench.

LINE-UPS

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Doherty, Bueno, Toti Gomes, Semedo, Andre, Joao Gomes, Ait-Nouri, Guedes, Cunha, Larsen.

Subs: Johnstone, Hwang, Dawson, Rodrigo, Doyle, Forbs, Bellegarde, Meupiyou, Lima.

Manchester United XI: Onana, Yoro, Maguire, Martinez, Mazraoui, Ugarte, Mainoo, Dalot, Amad, Fernandes, Hojlund.

Subs: Bayindir, De Ligt, Zirkzee, Eriksen, Garnacho, Casemiro, Antony, Evans, Collyer.

CHECK YOUR LIVE FPL RANK

If you haven’t seen it already, the beta version of our new Premium Members Area gives you a customised dashboard detailing your latest points and where you rank in the world.

You can find it via this link and you only have to type in your FPL ID number (so no password/email) to see the visuals.