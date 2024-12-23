9
  1. VaVaVoom
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    Kepa
    Gabriel - Hall - Robinson
    Salah(c) - Palmer - Semenyo - Rogers - Saka*
    Havertz* - Cunha*

    Flekken - Pedro - Konsa - Faus*

    Faus - Saka - Cunha > Trent - Amad - Isak

    Worth the -8?

    1. aapoman
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      What's up with Havertz?

      1. VaVaVoom
        • 7 Years
        just now

        nothing - that was a typo - although i guess his minuites are under treat with jesus banging

  2. aapoman
    • 11 Years
    7 mins ago

    3ft and 1.1itb

    Fabianski
    Saliba Gabriel Robinson
    Salah Palmer Saka* Mbeumo
    Cunha JP Raul

    Flekken; Rogers, Mykolenko, Greaves

    If Cunha is available how would Raul + Saka -> Isak and Sarr sound? Leaves 2.5itb and 2ft for gw 19.

    1. VaVaVoom
      • 7 Years
      just now

      i would, or amad

  3. _Gunner
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    Morning All,

    Thoughts on:

    Saka + Greaves > Odegaard + VVD for free?

    1. Udogie-style
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Ok but would be better if you could get TAA. Maybe find a budget mid option.

  4. Pringle
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    Martinelli is tempting me. Thoughts?

  5. Udogie-style
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    Current mid
    Salah, Palmer, Saka, Bruno, Enzo

    Attack:
    Cunha, Pedro, Jackson

    If Cunha banned was going to do Saka to Diallo and Cunha to Isak

    But that leaves me with two MUN mids. Next time i could do Bruno to another mid. Worth doing this, or is there a better option at Diallo's price?

    Cheers

