There are 44 Premier League players on the brink of a one-match ban heading into Gameweek 18.

But for most of those on the suspension tightrope, there are just two Gameweeks to go before the threat of a ban for yellow card accumulation is lifted.

Meanwhile, five players are serving suspensions in the upcoming Gameweek.

All you need to know about the disciplinary situation in the English top flight is in this article.

WHEN ARE THE CUT-OFF POINTS FOR SUSPENSIONS?

We have taken the table above from the Football Association website. It details the cut-off points for the various yellow card thresholds.

The one we’re concerned about right now is the five-caution mark. This is an unwanted target that Premier League players will have to avoid for their team’s first 19 league matches of the season.

Barring any further postponements, all players bar those from Liverpool and Everton will be in the clear after Gameweek 19. For those on the books of the two Merseyside clubs, it’ll be after Gameweek 20.

Punishments for yellow card accumulation are competition-specific, whereas suspensions for dismissals cover all competitive matches.

WHO IS SUSPENDED IN GAMEWEEK 18?

Four players collected their fifth booking of the campaign at the weekend.

FPL’s third-highest-scoring defender, Ashley Young (£4.7m), is among them.

Sam Morsy (£4.9m), Lucas Paqueta (£5.7m) and Nicolas Dominguez (£4.8m) are the other three.

Mykhailo Mudryk (£6.2m) remains provisionally suspended by the Football Association after returning a positive drugs test.

WHO IS BACK FROM A BAN IN GAMEWEEK 18?

All of the players who were already on the suspension list, bar Mudryk, return in Gameweek 18.

They are: Daniel Munoz (£4.7m), Andreas Pereira (£5.0m), Joelinton (£6.0m), Carlos Soler (£5.0m), Liam Delap (£5.6m), Marc Cucurella (£5.2m), Rayan Ait-Nouri (£4.8m), Jack Stephens (£4.0m) and Rodrigo Bentancur (£4.9m).

ON FOUR YELLOW CARDS

Eight players joined those on the suspension tightrope in Gameweek 17.

They were Jurrien Timber (£5.7m), Matty Cash (£4.4m), Adam Smith (£4.5m), Marc Guehi (£4.5m), Cody Gakpo (£7.1m), Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.3m), Manuel Ugarte (£4.9m) and Morgan Gibbs-White (£6.3m).

Rayan Ait-Nouri (£4.8m) remains on four bookings. The two that led to his dismissal last weekend do not count towards his season’s tally. He could, therefore, still be banned for yellow card accumulation if he gets booked again in Gameweek 18 or 19.

Nicolas Jackson (£8.3m), Robert Sanchez (£4.8m) and Morgan Rogers (£5.3m), who all boast double-digit ownerships in FPL, are also still on four cautions.

So too is Gabriel Jesus (£6.8m), who is picking up plenty of FPL interest after five goals in the last week.

ON THREE YELLOW CARDS

There are 52 other players on three bookings.

Cole Palmer (£11.2m) and Bukayo Saka (£10.5m) are two of the most significant names on the list. It’d be a surprise if Saka gets the chance of getting another yellow card before Gameweek 20, let alone two, after he sustained a hamstring injury on Saturday.

Lewis Hall (£4.6m), Jordan Pickford (£4.9m), Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.0m) and Antonee Robinson (£4.9m) also appear and, like the aforementioned premium midfielders, have ownerships of over 10%.

Keep your eyes peeled on our Suspension Tightrope widget (which can be found on the sidebar of the home page) over the coming weeks and months. We’ll be updating that after every Gameweek to keep you informed on the latest disciplinary developments.



