136
136 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Lazerball
    • 7 Years
    26 mins ago

    Who to play?

    A. Rogers (new)
    B. Amad (wol)

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      It's too close to call

      Rogers possibly edges it but Amad has the fixture between the two.

      Flip a coin territory.

      Open Controls
  2. Tambling5
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    25 mins ago

    Will TAA play?

    Open Controls
    1. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yea

      Open Controls
  3. ball c
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    23 mins ago

    Good to go?
    Bench choice difficult..
    Would you start Lewis ahead of iwobi?

    Sanchez
    Gabriel - Milenkovic - Huijsen 
    Diaz - Palmer - Bruno - Iwobi - Salah
    Jackson - Pedro  

    Sels - Larsen - Lewis - Castagne

    Open Controls
  4. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    23 mins ago

    My main dilemma is between starting Amad or João Pedro Junqueira de Jesus.

    Who would you play?

    Open Controls
    1. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      JP

      Open Controls
  5. tabby98
    • 9 Years
    14 mins ago

    Raya
    Saliba, Colwill, Van Hecke
    Salah, Palmer, ESR*, Saka*
    Cunha, Jackson, Pedro

    2FT
    £1.9m ITB

    Do I use my wildcard now or use 2 transfers and wildcard next GW?

    Open Controls
  6. andre_c
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    Play Rogers (new) or Eze (bou)?

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Rogers I think

      Open Controls
  7. AC/DC AFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    Also, with Cunha playing would you favour starting Fab in goal over Onana?

    The clean sheet odds lean towards Manchester United but I feel Wolves have the greater goal potential over Southampton.

    Open Controls
    1. Cojones of Destiny
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      play Cunha

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.