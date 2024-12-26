Gameweek 18 will see the next rounds of our FFS Open Cup and FFS Members Cup take place.

We’ll bring you the latest draws and results in this article. Both of these cup competitions are independent of the ones that you can see on the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) website.

Not only that, there are £600 worth of prizes on offer across the two tournaments, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this piece.

FFS OPEN CUP

We again lost our top-ranked manager in the FFS Open Cup after Toon H, who is inside the top 17k, was defeated 81-85 by Jinkys Oars.

Former FPL champion Westfield Irons – aka 2009/10 victor Jon Reeson – lost 83-85 to Luggy10. The winner of that tie is now our highest-ranked manager, sitting at 29k in the world.

im1974, at 132k, gets the chance to claim the latest top manager scalp in the sixth round.

sandgrounder and DEADSTARCOMING both hit centuries and progressed in a high-scoring week.

sandgrounder is one of four managers in the last 16 of both our cup competitions. The others are Yanti2, Gazza2000 and VNFPL.

Yanti2 and sandgrounder meet in round six of the FFS Open Cup.

All fifth-round results can be viewed here

The sixth-round draw can be viewed here

FFS MEMBERS CUP

The 2020/21 FFS Members Cup winner Mohd Rodzi saw off Dunas_Dog 99-89 to keep their interest in this season’s tournament alive.

Barnsley_fc await in the last 16.

The aforementioned Yanti2 – who progressed after a 90-90 draw with stamfordbridge – now has to take on the FFS Members Cup’s top-ranked manager Werkself, who lurks just outside the top 5k.

There was another tie, as Herger and FPL Bielsa finished level on 85 points – the former progressing thanks to the superior rank.

Of our four centurions, GaribaldiT had the highest score of 112. Oregon Erratics was thus eliminated, despite scoring a creditable 93 points themselves.

All fourth-round results can be viewed here

The fifth-round draw can be viewed here

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other, while the winner is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

Both these cup competitions follow this proposed Gameweek schedule, though it could be subject to change.

​Fantasy Football Scout Open Cup Round Dates​

Qualifying – Gameweek 12

Round 1 – Gameweek 13

Round 2 – Gameweek 14

Round 3 – Gameweek 15

Round 4 – Gameweek 16

Round 5 – Gameweek 17

Round 6 – Gameweek 18

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 19

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 20

Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 21

​Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates​

Qualifying – Gameweek 12

Round 1 – Gameweek 13

Round 2 – Gameweek 15

Round 3 – Gameweek 16

Round 4 – Gameweek 17

Round 5 – Gameweek 18

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 19

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 20

Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 21

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

The overall prizes for both cups are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher



