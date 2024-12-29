Gameweek 19 will see the quarter-finals of our FFS Open Cup and FFS Members Cup take place.

We’ll bring you the latest draws and results in this article. Both of these cup competitions are independent of the ones that you can see on the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) website.

Not only that, there are £600 worth of prizes on offer across the two tournaments, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this piece.

FFS OPEN CUP

sandgrounder is going for the ‘double’: they are the only manager who has made the last eight of both the FFS Open Cup and FFS Members Cup.

They saw off Yanti2, another manager who could have won both competitions, 82-75 in the FFS Open Cup.

Gazza2000 and VNFPL‘s dreams of a double also ended with defeats to Chaballer and Derbz87 respectively.

Gazza2000 was particularly unlucky after a 66-all draw with their opponent, bowing out by virtue of a lower rank.

sandgrounder will have to defeat our highest-ranked remaining manager, the 16k-ranked Luggy10, to make the semi-finals.

Captain Sensible writer Hibbo is also in the quarter-finals after 70-65 win over Leo Tam.

All sixth-round results can be viewed here

The seventh-round draw can be viewed here

FFS MEMBERS CUP

After an 82-50 win over edison, sandgrounder gets to take on Rasping Drive in the FFS Members Cup quarter-finals.

The unlucky VNFPL exited on the rank tiebreaker after a 61-61 draw with Herger, while highest-ranked manager Werkself was edged out 74-75 by Yanti2.

In another close tie, Gazza2000 defeated yours truly 66-65.

The 2020/21 FFS Members Cup winner Mohd Rodzi won’t get their name on the cup again after a 55-69 defeat to Barnsley_fc in the last 16.

That was our last remaining former champ in either tournament.

All fifth-round results can be viewed here

The sixth-round draw can be viewed here

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other, while the winner is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

Both these cup competitions follow this proposed Gameweek schedule, though it could be subject to change.

​Fantasy Football Scout Open Cup Round Dates​

Qualifying – Gameweek 12

Round 1 – Gameweek 13

Round 2 – Gameweek 14

Round 3 – Gameweek 15

Round 4 – Gameweek 16

Round 5 – Gameweek 17

Round 6 – Gameweek 18

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 19

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 20

Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 21

​Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates​

Qualifying – Gameweek 12

Round 1 – Gameweek 13

Round 2 – Gameweek 15

Round 3 – Gameweek 16

Round 4 – Gameweek 17

Round 5 – Gameweek 18

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 19

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 20

Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 21

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

The overall prizes for both cups are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher



