6
6 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    A: Play Robinson in a 442 and bench Bowen + Pedro
    B: Play Bowen and bench Robinson + Pedro
    C: Pedro -> Wood -4 and bench Bowen + Robinson

    1. SpaceCadet
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      A

    2. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      B

    3. jimmy.floyd
      • 8 Years
      just now

      A

  2. SpaceCadet
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    Repost. Start one

    A. Pedro
    B. Semenyo
    C. Huijsen

    1. jimmy.floyd
      • 8 Years
      just now

      B

