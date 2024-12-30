409
409 Comments
  1. SpaceCadet
    • 11 Years
    11 mins ago

    Suggestions on what to do here folks? 1 ft, 4.4m itb.

    Sanchez
    Gabriel gvardiol Robinson
    Salah palmer semenyo Sarr
    Isak Jackson pedro

    Valdi huijsen greaves rogers

    1. MikeS
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Roll, looks good

      1. SpaceCadet
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Thanks

    2. The Iceman
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Nice team. I would either get TAA or do Pedro > Wood.

      1. SpaceCadet
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Tempted by Taa but would need to sell gvardiol else the defence becomes too expensive. Might just keep Pedro, decent fixtures after arsenal

    3. GreennRed
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      Roll

  2. The Iceman
    • 2 Years
    9 mins ago

    Bottomed so reposting (sorry). Which move is better here lads?

    A) Joao Pedro > Wood
    B) Jackson > Watkins

    1. MikeS
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Too tough to call.. a more stable for mins, b higher risk but potentially higher rewards especially for 1 week

    2. SpaceCadet
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      Own both and tempted to keep.

    3. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      just now

      A

    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Maybe Jackson to Wood. Pedro is a long term pick and Watkins is too short term with Duran back after Leicester and UCL in January

  3. Golden Oldies
    • 14 Years
    8 mins ago

    I'm thinking Jackson to Watkins is going to be a common transfer in the coming days..

    1. MikeS
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Look like it, cue Jackson brace

    2. FantasyClub
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Would’ve been if Rogers wasn’t suspended

    3. Klip Klopp
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      How many games is Duran out for? Surely he takes Watkins place when he’s back?

      1. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Only one. That makes Watkins becoming a trap unless he does miracles and finds his form. Duran will eat his minutes even in that case.

  4. Bobby Digital
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Which combo do you like more?

    A. Elanga and Mateta
    B. Eze and Jimenez

    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Eze Wood when possible 😛

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 7 Years
        just now

        Already have Wood

    2. SpaceCadet
      • 11 Years
      just now

      A

  5. SpaceCadet
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    Chances of Valdi starting against Arsenal?

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Pretty high I'd say

      1. SpaceCadet
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Hope so with Sanchez not playing. Cheers

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      just now

      High

  6. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Elanga last four 6 11 9 6 pts, none cares? NFO are in form.

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      I care, planning to get him in as fifth midfielder

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Mins are an issue for me

      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Agree, the last two on 90 mins?

    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Liverpool too soon imo.

