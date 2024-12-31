Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers can now play the second Wildcard of 2024/25.

The chip, which can be deployed any time from Gameweek 20 until the end of the season, is usually used around Blank and Double Gameweeks.

However, if you may want to make big changes to your team now, the second Wildcard offers the opportunity to completely overhaul your squad ahead of Saturday’s 11:00 GMT deadline.

GAMEWEEK 20 WILDCARD: THE PROS AND CONS

If your team is littered with flags, to the point where you can’t get a competitive starting XI out in Gameweek 20, a Wildcard refresh might start to make a bit more sense. The likes of Lukasz Fabianski (£4.1m), Mark Flekken (£4.5m), Bukayo Saka (£10.3m), Jarrod Bowen (£7.5m), Morgan Rogers (£5.5m), Matheus Cunha (£7.1m) and Danny Welbeck (£5.6m) are all currently flagged, and there’s still time for the situation to get worse.



(£4.1m), (£4.5m), (£10.3m), (£7.5m), (£5.5m), (£7.1m) and (£5.6m) are all currently flagged, and there’s still time for the situation to get worse. With Manchester City about to embark on a decent fixture run (WHU/bre/ips), perhaps you think it’s time to get Erling Haaland (£14.8m) back into your squad. The champion’s form, or lack of it, is a major concern but the Norwegian found the net on Sunday and is now set to face three of the most porous defences in the division. Josko Gvardiol (£6.0m), Kevin De Bruyne (£9.4m), Phil Foden (£9.2m) and Savinho (£6.4m) are other Wildcard options in the Cityzens ranks. Fulham, Crystal Palace and Newcastle United have similarly good fixtures to tap into over the next few weeks.



(£14.8m) back into your squad. The champion’s form, or lack of it, is a major concern but the Norwegian found the net on Sunday and is now set to face three of the most porous defences in the division. (£6.0m), (£9.4m), (£9.2m) and (£6.4m) are other Wildcard options in the Cityzens ranks. Fulham, Crystal Palace and Newcastle United have similarly good fixtures to tap into over the next few weeks. Liverpool will enjoy a Double Gameweek at some point. This will involve the Everton match that was previously postponed. Gameweeks 24/25 have been mooted as possibilities, which coincides with the new Assistant Manager chip becoming available.



This season’s FA Cup quarter-finals will take place on a weekend when there are no Premier League games, which means no fixture clashes. Therefore, fewer league matches will need to be postponed due to cup ties, leading to fewer doubles and blanks.



That said, do you really want to be activating the most valuable chip in the game so early? In most cases, it’s probably preferable to take a hit or two to sort out your squad. After all, the longer-term Blank/Double Gameweek picture is still unclear, even if it might not be quite as impactful as what we’ve become accustomed to in recent seasons.



The January transfer window is still to come, so we could see a whole host of players coming and going at most Premier League clubs. A few of those could seriously alter the FPL landscape.

GAMEWEEK 20 WILDCARD IDEAS





