Fantasy EFL Scout Squad: Gameweek 22

Double Gameweek 22 kicks off on Thursday night with two League Two ties: Gillingham host Bromley, while Newport County welcome AFC Wimbledon to Wales. Six teams in total double, including these four Wycombe Wanderers and Huddersfield Town play twice also.

Please note – given the tight turnaround for deadlines, we’re getting this article out before the end of Triple Gameweek 21 to get you prepped and ready for another big Gameweek in store! However, Wycombe and Huddersfield opinions could change given they play today [January 1 2025].

THE FANTASY EFL SCOUT SQUAD

Here, our resident EFL experts – Lewis, Scott, Louis [FPLReactions] and Chris James [ElFozzie]– get the chance to nominate a 12-man and four-team longlist for the upcoming Gameweek.

Our panel of experts share their Fantasy EFL Gameweek 22 Scout Squad. With no player prices or budgets to worry about, they’ve each selected:

Three goalkeepers (GKs)

Three defenders (DEFs)

Three midfielders (MIDs)

Three forwards (FWDs)

Four winning teams

LEWIS P SCOTT W LOUIS R CHRIS J [ELFOZZIE] GK Owen Goodman Franco Ravizzoli Franco Ravizzoli Franco Ravizzoli GK Franco Ravizzoli Owen Goodman Grant Smith Jacob Chapman GK Grant Smith Jacob Chapman Owen Goodman Owen Goodman DEF Omar Sowunmi Luke Leahy Michal Helik Joe Low DEF Brodie Spencer Omar Sowunmi Joe Low Omar Sowunmi DEF Luke Leahy Michal Helik Omar Sowunmi Michal Helik MID Ben Wiles Ben Wiles Ben Wiles Cameron Humphreys MID Fred Onyedinma Jayden Clarke Finn Azaz Ben Wiles MID Ben Thompson Cameron Humphreys Cameron Humphreys Finn Azaz FWD Richard Kone Richard Kone Richard Kone Richard Kone FWD Matthew Stevens Matthew Stevens Matthew Stevens Bobby Kamwa FWD Bobby Kamwa Michael Cheek Michael Cheek Matthew Stevens TEAM Wycombe Wanderers Wycombe Wanderers Wycombe Wanderers Wycombe Wanderers TEAM Huddersfield Town AFC Wimbledon AFC Wimbledon Huddersfield Town TEAM AFC Wimbledon Huddersfield Town Huddersfield Town AFC Wimbledon TEAM Newport County Gillingham Bromley Gillingham

LEWIS SAID….

GOALKEEPERS

Owen Goodman (G) has scored 98 points – the most of any doubling keeper and is likely to take my starting spot. If not, I expect Franco Rivizzoli (G) and Grant Smith (G) to keep one of two clean sheets.

DEFENDERS

In defence, Omar Sowunmi (D) has been sensational and with real attacking threat stands out. Brodie Spencer (D) offers a way into a formidable Huddersfield defence at 0.2% ownership, while Luke Leahy (D) often features in midfield for Wycombe and has produced on numerous occasions this season.

MIDFIELDERS

Ben Wiles (M) is locked in midfield with six goals and six assists, totalling 121 points for the Terriers. I’m not thrilled by other options, but as differentials, Fred Odyendinma (M) and Ben Thompson (M) will be vying for a spot.

FORWARDS

Up front, Richard Kone (F) is nailed with 12 goals in 22. Elsewhere, Matthew Stevens (F) and Bobby Kamwa (F) may come in if Kone gets injured.

GAMEWEEK 22 SCOUT SQUAD: CLUB PICKS

Given the double and both sides in excellent form, Wycombe and Huddersfield are the standouts, even if they do face off on Tuesday – it means guaranteed points! Otherwise, AFC Wimbledon and Newport could be chosen.

SCOTT SAID….

GOALKEEPERS

Goodman seems the best, due to the 10 clean sheets collected so far but I do like Ravizzoli and Jacob Chapman (G) too – both are solid options and consistent scorers.

DEFENDERS

In defence, Michel Helik (D), Luke Leahy (D) and Omar Sowunmi (D) are easy picks. Helik plays in a good defence and offers a good attacking threat. Leahy plays in a good defence, plus plays out of positions, making him a high-upside pick and Sowunmi has been a constant scorer all season.

MIDFIELDERS

For midfield, Ben Wiles (M), Cameron Humphreys (M) and Jayden Clarke (M) are standouts. Wiles has been a constant scorer all year and offers a bit of everything. Humphreys is a consistent scorer in a targeted team this week. Clarke with seven goals this season is my midfield punt.

FORWARDS

Matthew Stevens (F), Richard Kone (F) and Michael Cheek (F) are the forward options. Stevens seems the obvious one, even with the lack of returns recently. Kone is another great pick, arguably the best Wycombe asset. Finally, Cheek has 12 goals in 21 games; clearly another good pick this week.

GAMEWEEK 22 SCOUT SQUAD: CLUB PICKS

Wycombe, Huddersfield, Wimbledon and Gillingham are my four selections. Wycombe and Huddersfield are the standouts, the two most consistent for me, shortly followed by Wimbledon. Following that, Gillingham looks like the best of the rest.

LOUIS SAID….

GOALKEEPERS

Going all out for the Double Gameweek goalkeepers, all three of Wycombe’s Franco Ravizzoli (G) with his two home matches, Bromley’s Grant Smith (G) against two sides who aren’t prolific offensively, and AFC Wimbledon’s Owen Goodman (G) make their way into my selections.

DEFENDERS

Joe Low (D) has netted four times already this season, displaying his attacking threat. Joining him, and another player with goal scoring potential is Omar Sowunmi (D). As well as scoring back-to-back goals in his last three games, Sowunmi also meets with two sides who have failed to convince offensively, so he also has clean sheet potential. Finally, one player who could certainly benefit from the double both defensively and offensively is Michel Helik (D). Helik goes into his double off the back of scoring against Burton.

MIDFIELDERS

There aren’t many convincing option among the midfielders who play twice, but one player who does stand out is Wycombe’s Cameron Humphreys (M). Playing just behind the striker recently, Humphreys has registered three assists in his three-previous matches. I also think Huddersfield’s maestro Ben Wiles (M) has potential. Although not so prolific, Wiles has still managed a solid six goals and six assists this season, proving he is one of his sides most effective attackers. The lack of Double Gameweek options in midfield has forced me into picking Finn Azaz (M). Middlesborough have home match against a Cardiff side who have shipped at least two goals in six of their last seven matches. Azaz on current form is very likely to take advantage of their defensive shortcomings.

FORWARDS

In the forward slots, AFC Wimbledon’s Matthew Stevens (F) is a shoo-in. Stevens has amassed a huge 12 goals already this campaign, highlighting himself as one of the most successful forwards across all three divisions. Based on the fact that Wycombe have produced a jaw-dropping 47 goals this season, their front line is unavoidable in regards to investment. Seemingly entering a purple patch of form is Richard Kone (F), who has netted three times over the Christmas period. Completing the frontline is another talisman – Michael Cheek (F).

GAMEWEEK 22 SCOUT SQUAD: CLUB PICKS

Wycombe’s two home matches place them as a priority among my team selections. Meanwhile, AFC Wimbledon face two dodgy defences away from home, which could reward managers massively if they are successful. Both Huddersfield and Bromley also make my top four. Both sides have one good fixture between them, but the fact they play twice holds appeal.

Chris SAID….

GOALKEEPERS

Behind them, the Wycombe and Huddersfield keepers, Franco Ravizzoli (G) and Jacob Chapman (G) respectively, are both in contention, whilst AFC Wimbledon’s Owen Goodman (G) secures the third shot.

DEFENDERS

In-form Michal Helik (D), coming off three double digit hauls, is the first on the squad sheet. Wycombe’s Joe Low (D) joins him, as the top scoring player from the two sides, who also boasts 24 points from the last three games. However, these points totals are dwarfed by the third, arguably differential selection, in the form of Omar Sowunmi (D) who secured a huge 41 points from his last three outings and has not totally blanked (scoring less than three) in the last 15 games! Whilst it would be hopeful to think he’d keep up his goal-scoring form (one each in the last three, and four in total this season), his points from clearances (along with some tackles and blocks) more than justify a spot!

MIDFIELDERS

In the middle, Huddersfield’s Ben Wiles (M) stands out as the top-scoring mid among the doublers with six goals, six assists, 47 key passes and three interceptions and has a nice 10-pointer last time out against Stockport to underline his form.

Meanwhile, Wycombe’s Cameron Humphreys (M) promises to offer the best of both worlds, and Finn Azaz (M) looks to be the best single Gameweek asset.

FORWARDS

In terms of options to lead the line, AFC Wimbledon’s Matthew Stevens (F) seems a no-brainer, despite a couple of recent blanks, with 11 goals and 22 shots on target to his name thus far. Bromley’s Michael Cheek (F) has one more goal to his name so far, but away games to Gillingham and Crewe somewhat lessen the appeal, meaning Wycombe’s Richard Kone (F) – also with 12 in total and three in the last two games – gets my nod for the second slot. Whilst Bobby Kwama (F) of Newport, who also secured a hat-trick against MK Dons, along with an assist last time out, takes the final forward slot.

GAMEWEEK 22 SCOUT SQUAD: CLUB PICKS

My starting point is obviously the six doubling teams – and in particular League One sides Wycombe, Huddersfield and League Two’s AFC Wimbledon.

Arguably Gillingham and Newport have better fixtures (with at least one favourable game and one tougher one), whilst Bromley’s form of late has been the best of the bunch (undefeated in 11), but familiarity with Wimbledon from previous doubles (and Edgeworth), plus their higher league position ensures that I have to have them in the mix.



