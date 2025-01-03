With the next Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline almost here, we’re hearing from our panel of guest writers.

Here, three-time top 500 finisher FPL General – sitting at 44k in the world this season – talks us through Gameweek 19, plus his plans for Gameweek 20 and beyond.

Gameweek 19 Review

Top 100k by the turn of the year is always the aim. Mission accomplished. It’s time to kick on now! It was a fourth successive red arrow in Gameweek 19 but only a small one from 40k to 44k. I’m well positioned to target a top 10k finish for the second half of the campaign. My FPL history reads 10 x top 50k finishes in the last 11 seasons; making it 11 out of 12 is another goal I’m aiming to achieve in 2024/25.

The free transfer was used to replace the suspended Bruno Fernandes (£8.3m) (what a disaster of a transfer that was) with Newcastle United’s Anthony Gordon (£7.4m). I liked the look of the next six fixtures for an in-form Magpies side and he’s already delivered with an assist against Manchester United, his sixth attacking return in his last seven appearances.

From fighting one fire to another: it’s now Jarrod Bowen (£7.5m) that needs to go. I intended to sell him before the Liverpool fixture but Bruno threw those plans out the window. The 59th-minute substitution was painful, to say the least!

Alisson (£5.4m) finally got me a goalkeeper clean sheet, the first since Gameweek 12, but Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.2m) made sure I couldn’t enjoy those points. As a non-owner, I hope to see him wearing the white of Real Madrid sooner rather than later!

Steady eddies Bryan Mbeumo (£7.7m) and Chris Wood (£6.7m) delivered the goods again and are likely to stay in the squad for the long term.

What Mohamed Salah (£13.6m) is doing this season is sensational. Making the switch to him from Erling Haaland (£14.8m) in Gameweek 10 will go down as one of my best decisions when I review this season in May.

Gameweek 20 Bus Team



