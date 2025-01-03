298
298 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Viper
    • 14 Years
    17 mins ago

    Enzo -> Gordon (-4) or just play Enzo & hope

    Open Controls
    1. BurlingtonDriftersFC
      • 13 Years
      14 mins ago

      Considering the same, but also thinking Mbeumo. My gut is telling me to hold.

      Open Controls
    2. antis0cial
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Just play Enzo

      Open Controls
  2. marpy016
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    16 mins ago

    Bench 1:

    Aina
    Enzo
    Wissa
    Wood

    Open Controls
    1. BurlingtonDriftersFC
      • 13 Years
      10 mins ago

      Wissa? Tough one.

      Open Controls
    2. TheBiffas
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      Enzo

      Open Controls
    3. Gommy
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Has to be the defender, closely followed by Enzo.

      Open Controls
    4. Big Mike
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Enzo

      Open Controls
  3. Dank Squid
    • 6 Years
    15 mins ago

    Best Cunha replacement? Spent too many hours. Suddenly thinking outside the box, Lewis Hall

    Open Controls
    1. The 12th Man
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      No clue myself, think I’m benching and kick the can down the road.

      Open Controls
      1. Dank Squid
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Great call (already wasted a transfer)

        Open Controls
      2. BurlingtonDriftersFC
        • 13 Years
        just now

        I went with Jesus, to get 11 out - suspensions killing me. Fingers crossed.

        Open Controls
    2. Hansel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      On the fence between Wood and Jesus

      Open Controls
  4. pundit of punts
    • 11 Years
    12 mins ago

    GTG? Saving FT. 1.3m in the bank.

    Raya
    TAA - Saliba - Robinson
    Salah - Palmer - Diaz - Semenyo
    Isak - Jackson - Mateta

    Valdimarsson - Mykolenko - Harwood Bellis - Choudhury

    Next gw - Saliba + Semenyo :arrrow: Munoz + Gordon for free is the plan 🙂

    Open Controls
  5. HAMMERTIME107
    • 6 Years
    12 mins ago

    Which combo in this team please?

    A | Jesus & Gibbs-White
    B | Wood & Martinelli or any other suggestion?

    Sels
    Hall | Aina | Saliba
    Salah | Mbuemo | xxx | Palmer
    Isak | xxx | Watkins

    Fabianski | Enzo | Gomes | Faes |

    Open Controls
    1. Kay317
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Wood and Gordon? Or can't stretch to that?

      Open Controls
  6. Kay317
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    Sorry, no responses last page.
    First thought is to bench Murphy but spurs are in ruins with injuries, Newcastle could destroy them. I do have Isak. Which one to bench out of these:
    A) Murphy
    B) Jackson
    C) Diaz
    D) Jesus
    E) Mbeumo

    Open Controls
    1. pundit of punts
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      Gotta be Murphy

      Open Controls
      1. Kay317
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Thanks, guess someone has to be benched and as I can't pick another to drop for him then it's probably the right move.

        Open Controls
    2. JoeSoap
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Probably A

      Open Controls
  7. Gazza2000
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 13 Years
    11 mins ago

    Would you do Bruno to Gordon for -4?

    Open Controls
    1. JoeSoap
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Probably not

      Open Controls
  8. Tmel
    • 14 Years
    10 mins ago

    João Pedro or Raul Jimenez for the next few GWs?

    Open Controls
    1. JoeSoap
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Raul

      Open Controls
    2. Gandalf
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      Raul

      Open Controls
  9. Kantelele
    • 2 Years
    9 mins ago

    A) Bowen --> Gordon i trzymaj ft
    B) Havertz & Bowen --> Wood & Foden
    C) Havertz & Bowen --> Jackson & Martinelli

    Open Controls
    1. JoeSoap
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  10. Captain Mal
      8 mins ago

      Bench
      a) Pedro
      b) Kulusevski
      c) Sarr
      d) Evanilson
      e) Bruno

      Open Controls
      1. JoeSoap
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        Maybe A

        Open Controls
        1. Captain Mal
            2 mins ago

            Thanks, that's where I am leaning, too.

            Open Controls
      2. JoeSoap
        • 11 Years
        8 mins ago

        A. Timber>TAA
        B. RAN/Lewis>TAA
        C. Save

        Sels
        Gabriel, RAN, Huijsen
        Palmer, Salah, Mbeumo, Sarr
        Pedro, Jackson, Isak
        Vald, Lewis, Timber, Rogers

        Open Controls
        1. Captain Mal
            just now

            Your defence looks totally fine for this week, I'd probably roll.
            However, if you think you want Trent long term, I'd probably sell Timber, else you'd be spending too much in your defence.

            Open Controls
        2. ididnt
          • 13 Years
          8 mins ago

          Why does it look like Salah will be allowed to leave Liverpool. Don’t understand the decision making there at all

          Open Controls
          1. NZREDS
            • 11 Years
            2 mins ago

            Not sure, maybe to cash in on him before he ‘gets on’ which is looking a good while off!

            Open Controls
          2. Viper
            • 14 Years
            2 mins ago

            Don't want to offer a 32 year old a mega contract basically.

            He looks like he has another couple of years at the top level!

            Open Controls
            1. PulseB7
                just now

                Judging by current form, said individual is probably the best player in the world right now.

                Open Controls
            2. Dank Squid
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Slot players love gambling. Odds don't matter

              Open Controls
          3. MGD
            • 8 Years
            5 mins ago

            Jackson -> Isak for free g2g?

            Open Controls
            1. Gregor
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 15 Years
              1 min ago

              Yeah man.

              Open Controls
            2. The 12th Man
              • 11 Years
              just now

              Yes

              Open Controls
          4. The 12th Man
            • 11 Years
            3 mins ago

            Keep going around in circles here.

            Raya
            TAA,Aina,Robinson,Munoz
            Salah,Palmer,Bruno,Enzo
            Isak,Jackson

            Fabianski,Castagne,Rogers,Cunha 1.8m itb 1FT

            A) play as above. Only Castagne as bench cover.
            B) Bruno > Gordon
            C) Cunha > Wood/Jimenez/Jesus
            D) Bruno,Cunha > Gordon,Watkins -4 bench Enzo
            E) Enzo,Cunha > Gordon,Jimenez-4 bench Bruno.

            Open Controls
            1. Captain Mal
                just now

                A, but I'd consider starting Castagne ahead of Munoz.

                Open Controls
            2. BusbySwede
              • 7 Years
              3 mins ago

              Would you do ESR -> Mbuemo for a -4 hit? Have right now exactly the money itb to make the transfer.

              Raya
              Robinson, Konsa, Hall, Gabriel
              Salah, Palmer, Gordon, Sarr
              Isak, Jackson

              Flekken, Munoz, ESR, Pedro

              And have some branching headache.. which 3 would you bench?

              Open Controls
              1. Captain Mal
                  just now

                  I'd bench Konsa, Hall and Smith Rowe.

                  Open Controls
              2. tbos83
                • 4 Years
                2 mins ago

                Would you transfer out Maddison (probably for Eze or Martinelli) or hold one more week?

                Open Controls

              You need to be logged in to post a comment.