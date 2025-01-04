Forget the EFL Cup and the FA Cup: the most prestigious competitions in football (citation needed) are reaching the end stages.

Gameweek 20 will see the semi-finals of our FFS Open Cup and FFS Members Cup take place.

For the uninitiated, both of these cup competitions are independent of the ones that you can see on the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) website.

Not only that, there are £600 worth of prizes on offer across the two tournaments, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this piece.

FFS OPEN CUP

The ‘double’ is still on! sandgrounder is the only manager who has made the last four of both the FFS Open Cup and FFS Members Cup.

They saw off the much higher-ranked Luggy10 78-74 and now face Jinkys Oars, who beat the Trent-less Geordie Hillbilly 79-62.

In the titanic clash between Captain Sensible writer Hibbo and Community Article regular Lords XI, the former prevailed 86-79.

Hibbo’s reward is a clash with the highest-ranked manager remaining, Chaballer.

Sitting at 43k in the world and 125th in the Live Hall of Fame rankings, Chaballer edged out Derbz87 74-72.

The quarter-final results can be viewed here

The semi-final draw is here

FFS MEMBERS CUP

sandgrounder‘s simultaneous tilt at the FFS Members Cup continued with a 78-60 win over Rasping Drive.

Barnsley fc, who edged out the unlucky Yanti2 on the overall rank tie-breaker after a 72-all draw, awaits in the semis.

Gazza2000 is also through after an 85-74 win over Hedger.

And Baines On Toast is indeed toast after a 78-86 loss to GaribaldiT, who has 16 green arrows in 18 Gameweeks this season.

They meet Gazza2000 in the last four.

The double-chasing sandgrounder is the lowest-ranked manager in both competitions’ semi-finals but has climbed almost 2.5 million places to 914k in the last nine Gameweeks.

The quarter-final results can be viewed here

The semi-final draw is here

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other, while the winner is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

Both these cup competitions follow this proposed Gameweek schedule, though it could be subject to change.

​Fantasy Football Scout Open Cup Round Dates​

Qualifying – Gameweek 12

Round 1 – Gameweek 13

Round 2 – Gameweek 14

Round 3 – Gameweek 15

Round 4 – Gameweek 16

Round 5 – Gameweek 17

Round 6 – Gameweek 18

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 19

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 20

Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 21

​Fantasy Football Scout Members Cup Round Dates​

Qualifying – Gameweek 12

Round 1 – Gameweek 13

Round 2 – Gameweek 15

Round 3 – Gameweek 16

Round 4 – Gameweek 17

Round 5 – Gameweek 18

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 19

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 20

Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 21

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

The overall prizes for both cups are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher



