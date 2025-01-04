26
26 Comments Post a Comment
  1. HellasLEAF
    • 15 Years
    59 mins ago

    KDB will give reminder of his fantasy value tomorrow. Goal, assist 2 bonus clean sheet incoming. 82 minutes.

    Open Controls
    1. Fabreghastly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      20 mins ago

      That's nice as he's my VC

      Open Controls
    2. Aftermath
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Hope city do well in general. Got Foden myself

      Open Controls
  2. xtremesid
    • 8 Years
    53 mins ago

    Odegaard > Mbuemo for -4?

    Open Controls
    1. hazza44
      • 12 Years
      33 mins ago

      Likely not worth a hit

      Open Controls
    2. Aftermath
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      nah not feeling it

      Open Controls
  3. Letsgo!
    • 8 Years
    45 mins ago

    Will u start digne or hall?

    Open Controls
    1. Aftermath
      • 9 Years
      5 mins ago

      Hall for sure

      Open Controls
  4. Genji3lade
    • 6 Years
    40 mins ago

    How confident are we Spurs score vs Newcastle?

    Just about to do Bowen -> Diaz for a -4 and benching Hall in the process.

    However aware there is a team bug going around Spurs and some supposed ITKs claiming their fans will be upset when they see their starting XI.

    That being said scout has Solanke, Kulu, Johnson starting. Do they score and would you do the -4?

    Open Controls
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      Yes and no

      Open Controls
    2. Aftermath
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      not worth a -4, maybe if FT. Play hall

      Open Controls
  5. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    24 mins ago

    Looking at these moves this GW.

    Bowen + Pedro -> Mbeumo + Wood (-4).

    Looking good?

    Open Controls
    1. Aftermath
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      gtg

      Open Controls
  6. Aftermath
    • 9 Years
    17 mins ago

    Play one this GW:

    A. Munoz(che)
    B. AitNouri(NFO)

    Open Controls
  7. C. SAMBA
    • 11 Years
    15 mins ago

    Munoz

    Open Controls
    1. C. SAMBA
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Reply to above

      Open Controls
  8. Botman and Robben
    • 8 Years
    12 mins ago

    Reason Sanchez did not play last GW?

    Open Controls
    1. C. SAMBA
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Rotation

      Open Controls
  9. Lallana_
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    0.1M ITB, 1FT. Good to go? Bench in order? 🙂

    Sels
    Alexander-Arnold | Virgil | Gabriel | Castagne
    Salah (C) | Palmer (v) | Gordon | Martinelli
    Jackson | Isak

    Fabianski / J. Pedro / Enzo / Harwood-Bellis

    Open Controls
    1. One for All
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Gtg

      Open Controls
  10. One for All
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    1st Sub

    A) Pedro
    B) Lewis

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. SpaceCadet
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Pedro

      Open Controls
    2. Lallana_
      • 10 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  11. SpaceCadet
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    Best option here? 1 ft, 4.4m itb

    A. Greaves > aina
    B. Sanchez > sels
    C. save ft

    Sanchez
    Gabriel gvardiol Robinson huijsen
    Salah palmer semenyo sarr
    Isak Jackson

    Valdi pedro greaves rogers

    Open Controls
    1. Lallana_
      • 10 Years
      just now

      B

      maybe consider Henderson

      Open Controls
  12. Whats the Mata?
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Thoughts on Murphy as an alternative to Gordon?

    (Will be my 3rd Newcastle asset alongside Isak and Hall if I get him in)

    Ofc Gordon is the superior asset, however with my Team Value being low, I'll have to make sacrifices elsewhere to generate the 2m+ cash for Gordon.

    I don't mind the early substitution, just need him get starts.

    Thinking of Enzo to Murphy this gw for Newcastles good run.

    Open Controls
  13. tokara
    • 10 Years
    just now

    Why pple gg for watkins for one game?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.