  royals forever
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    15 Years
    2 hours, 23 mins ago

    Which 2 players out of the following are my priorities to sell

    Jackson
    RAN
    Enzo
    Sarr

    Rest of Team

    Sels Flekken

    Gabriel Gvardiol Mykolenko RAN Porro

    Salah Palmer Sarr Rogers Enzo

    Gakpo Isak Jackson

    2FTs 0.8 ITB

    Any ideas would be welcomed

    Jimmy B
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      I dont like the structure of the 3 budget midfielders so one of them and you probably need Nico to go to raise some money to upgrade 1 of the mids

    g40steve
      6 Years
      1 hour, 47 mins ago

      Sarr passes eye test & will haul.
      Don’t see Wolves getting CS
      Jackson if only
      Enzo gave up this week for Mbeumo

    Gervinho's forehead
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      11 Years
      1 min ago

      Gvardiol, RAN, Porro and Enzo in my opinion. Can easily downgrade G and P to update E

      Gervinho's forehead
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        11 Years
        1 min ago

        Upgrade*

  g40steve
    6 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    Any changes with bench?

    Raya,
    Robinson, Trent, Munoz,
    Palmer, Salah, Sarr, Gordon
    Isak, Pedro, Jesus,

    Fabs, Mbeumo, Milenko, Timber

    1.1

    Kay317
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Mbeumo my only doubt there. Could score against anyone but guess it's wise to play the fixtures

  Pep Roulette
    7 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Alison or Pickford as set & forget GK on wildcard? And why? I'm on Alison right now as I think Liverpool will get the most clean sheets in the second half of the season. Also they might have DGW24/25. Not planning to get Slot for AM chip. So no issue with 3rd Pool Slot.

    FPL Blow-In
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      12 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Pickford will have the same double. I think Alisson too though

    Tonyawesome69
      6 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Konate - cheaper option to cover Liverpool CS

      Pickford - cheaper than Alisson and has confirmed fixture in BGW29

      FPL Blow-In
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        12 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        If I WC I’ll get both Alisson and Konate with the dgw in mind

        Tonyawesome69
          6 Years
          1 hour, 1 min ago

          Actually yeah, with WC in mind, Alisson/Konate are likely the preferred combo. TAA probably falls into don't buy don't sell until January transfer window is closed unless we see there are no issues with TAA game time and he's staying this month before GW21 deadline

          FPL Blow-In
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            12 Years
            59 mins ago

            Yep, he also looks like sharing time with Bradley whereas I don’t see Konate sharing time with Gomez or Quansah

            Tonyawesome69
              6 Years
              48 mins ago

              I would imagine game state would be a big factor with Bradley getting mins off the bench e.g. chasing the game and moving TAA in midfield.

              Konate is probably fine around the double BUT Slot stated Konate probably won't be able to play multiple games with a short turnaround due to only coming back from injury.

              https://x.com/AnythingLFC_/status/1876381256457637914?t=6D3-1guJLUWbAhanjjtLhg&s=19

              FPL Blow-In
                Fantasy Football Scout Member
                12 Years
                33 mins ago

                Yeah, due to that quote I see Konate being used in the PL and CL and not in the Carabao or FA cup but all hypothetical I guess

                Tonyawesome69
                  6 Years
                  23 mins ago

                  I interpret the quote as more to do with not overloading him after returning from a layoff rather than competition specific. Will he be ready to start 3 games (Forest, Brentford and Lille) in 7 days is the question.

                Tonyawesome69
                  6 Years
                  22 mins ago

                  Long layoff*

                  FPL Blow-In
                    Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    12 Years
                    8 mins ago

                    To be fair, he can afford to rest in the CL now too until the knockout stages

                    Tonyawesome69
                      6 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Liverpool need at least a draw over the next 2 UCL games to guarantee going straight to R16

    Over Midwicket
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      13 Years
      1 min ago

      Sels and Pickford for me. By far the best keepers in the game.

  Boom XhakaLacaSaka
    5 Years
    1 hour, 42 mins ago

    Any moves i should be looking at with this lot or do i roll another week?

    4ft 4.9itb

    Sanchez
    Taa Munoz Gabriel
    Palmer(c) Salah Sarr Amad
    Pedro Isak Wood

    Iversen Rogers Castagne Oshea

    Kay317
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      GTG, roll

  Tonyawesome69
    6 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Just read the notes from the FA Commission on the FA charge against Cunha.

    Initially the FA Commission gave him a 3-match ban for the Wolves player elbowing an Ipswich Town staff member and breaking his glasses.

    However, it was reduced to 2 games due to a prompt apology, pay for new glasses and a clean disciplinary record.

    https://www.thefa.com/-/media/files/thefaportal/governance-docs/discipline-cases/2025/the-fa-v-matheus-cunha---redacted.ashx

    Tonyawesome69
      6 Years
      56 mins ago

      FA Commission accepted it was a serious case but still reduced the suspension!

    Jimmy B
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 Years
      55 mins ago

      I guess we'll start to see other violent conduct cases reduced to 2 games if you say sorry?

      Tonyawesome69
        6 Years
        48 mins ago

        Well the precedent has been set with this case.

        If he got the RC by the ref on the day, it's an automatic 3 game ban.

        It was missed by the ref so had to go to a commission which had 3 people on the panel; one Independent Legal Panel Member and two former players on the Independent Football Panel, Bradley Pritchard and Stuart Ripley.

      JBG
        6 Years
        just now

        FA and/or PGMOL having any kind of consistency... funny

    x.jim.x
      10 Years
      just now

      At least he got some sort of punishment, unlike Enzo

  It's gonna Ben Mee
    11 Years
    1 hour, 38 mins ago

    A bit on the fence on who to bench:

    A) Wood (LIV)
    B) Rogers (eve)

    I think there might be more chances for Wood but Everton has started to concede goals...

    Jimmy B
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      I'd play Wood just on the off chance he gets a pen. Probably not a great fixture for either so whatever you decide shouldn't hurt too much if its wrong

    Captain Mal
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Wood

    Letsgo!
      8 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Will u BB this?

      Verbruggen jesus hall salah

      Kay317
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        5 Years
        51 mins ago

        Salah's not on your bench is he.

        Letsgo!
          8 Years
          50 mins ago

          My mini league is playing best bench boost there is prize money for best bench boost.
          And so i am putting salah on bench while i will capt bruno instead

          Kay317
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            5 Years
            48 mins ago

            Sneaky. Personally I'm saving BB for a double I think. But you could worse I guess.

            Letsgo!
              8 Years
              45 mins ago

              To be honest bb for dgw usually dont tiurn out well for me

              Kay317
                Fantasy Football Scout Member
                5 Years
                44 mins ago

                Nah, nor me for that matter, but it's more exciting and at least increases your chances!

                Letsgo!
                  8 Years
                  43 mins ago

                  To me i will just go this week as all the fixtures make sense

                  Kay317
                    Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    5 Years
                    1 min ago

                    Well good luck...no guarantees any time you play it I guess so I hope it goes well for you.

    Kay317
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      Pickford
      TAA, Timber, Robinson
      Salah, Palmer, Mbeumo, Murphy
      Isak, Jesus, Jackson
      (Fab, Diaz, Gusto, Greaves)

      1FT 0itb

      Any suggestions for a change or GTG?
      Line up correct?

      Letsgo!
        8 Years
        47 mins ago

        Jackson out

        Kay317
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          5 Years
          45 mins ago

          For...?

        Kay317
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          5 Years
          44 mins ago

          He is the one annoying me the most and I am tempted. Just not sure who for.

          Letsgo!
            8 Years
            42 mins ago

            Wood or raul?

            Kay317
              Fantasy Football Scout Member
              5 Years
              just now

              Not really the fixture to bring in Wood and probably going to get him in next week for Jesus anyway.
              Maybe Raul for next two fixtures though, they look tasty.

    RashTalker
      1 Year
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Start TAA or Robinson?

      Kay317
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        5 Years
        42 mins ago

        I'm starting both for their attacking threat. Robinson has the better fixture and is guaranteed 90mins so is the safer option but Trent could haul at any time. Who are your other 2 starters?

        RashTalker
          1 Year
          41 mins ago

          My other starting defenders are Hall and Munoz

          Kay317
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            5 Years
            1 min ago

            Quite the benching headache there. You'll have to just go with your gut, all capable of getting a decent score and I wouldn't like to choose! Maybe wait and see after cup games - you never know, one might injured and make your decision easier.

    Cheeky Onion
      7 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      4 FT & 0.1m ITB

      Sanchez
      TAA - Gabriel - Hall
      Salah - Palmer - Mbuemo - Semenyo
      Jackson - Isak - Cunha

      Fabianski - Konsa - Winks - Keans

      A) Jackson, Semenyo & Konsa > Wood, Gordon & fodder
      B) Jackson, Semenyo & Konsa > Pedro/Raul, Gordon & Robinson

      Thoughts?

    STHH
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 Years
      1 hour ago

      I could Wildcard to get to this team, with £0.0m in the bank:

      Henderson - Fabianski
      Milenkovic - Digne - Robinson - Hall - Greaves
      Mbeumo - Palmer - Salah - Sarr - Amad
      Isak - Haaland - Pedro

      I could also achieve this with a -12, which I don't think is worth it. It feels template but I don't think many in my mini-leagues could achieve this squad with their budget (squad value here is £105.6 after transfers), which would give me an advantage.

    Dollyems15
      3 Years
      58 mins ago

      Wildcard thought's? A or B?
      A.
      Pickford, Fabianski
      Gabriel, munoz, Hall, Robinson,aina
      Salah, Palmer, Gordon, Bruno, Sarr
      Isak, Pedro, Gakpo

      B.
      Henderson, Dubravka
      Munoz, Hall, Robinson, neco Williams, mykolenko.
      Salah, Palmer, Sarr, Savio, Amad.
      Haaland, Isak, Pedro

      Or is there anyone missing that should be a priority to get in for upcoming weeks

    niaz1982
      5 Years
      46 mins ago

      Current team with 1FT & £0.5M ITB:

      Henderson
      TAA Gabriel Burn
      Sarr Palmer Salah Bruno
      Wood Isak Cunha

      Subs: Valdimarsson, Konsa, Aina, Enzo

      Do I:
      A - Hold FT and roll
      B - Swap out Cunha for Joao Pedro as better next 3 fixtures
      C - Something else you can see with squad

    Powers106
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 Years
      45 mins ago

      Before GW20 I transferred Bowen to Diaz...instead of Mbeumo 🙁 but I didn't see either match, but saw the Diaz only had 59 minutes (grr) but it is worth it to go to Mbeumo now with City and Liverpool on the horizon? I have just enough money and 1 FT to do it as long as no price changes. Thanks!

      pjomara
        14 Years
        29 mins ago

        Have Diaz also, needs to go. Gakpo is ahead of him for LW position and likely to be rotated with Jota for striker slot and Nunez also in mix after Forest game.
        Will probably get Gordon for him. Have Mbeumo, probably wouldn't get Mbeumo right now if I hadn't him already

        Powers106
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          9 Years
          just now

          Thanks!

      snow pea in repose
        4 Years
        19 mins ago

        I think I would. Mbeumo is the penalty taker plus I don't think the next four games feature defenses as stout as the 'colors' make it seem. Also frees up a LIV spot if you're considering your AM chip on Slot in the near future

        Powers106
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          9 Years
          just now

          Yes, I think I will go with Mbeumo even if I'm a little late precisely because of the penalty taking in "red" games might even be the only way they score lol

      rjcv177
        9 Years
        4 mins ago

        Diaz to Bruno here.

    Count Olaf
        42 mins ago

        Keep Jackson for the next two or sell?

        Kay317
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          5 Years
          7 mins ago

          I am having this same dilemma. Can't see any other obvious moves for my team and Bournemouth isn't an easy fixture so given his form it might be time to move him on. Who you thinking?

          Count Olaf
              just now

              I was thinking of Gakpo, that's why it might make sense to keep him for next two. Get more info on Liverpool's rotation with a fully fit Jota and get him for the upcoming DGW.

        R.C.
          7 Years
          41 mins ago

          Kulusevski or Johnson from Spurs if you had to pick one?

          JBG
            6 Years
            5 mins ago

            Kulu

          Drogba Legend
            7 Years
            5 mins ago

            Kulu seems to be inform and favored. Why isn't Maddison playing?

            Men in green tights
              6 Years
              3 mins ago

              Had the sickness bug

              Drogba Legend
                7 Years
                just now

                But that was even reported last week and last 5 he's gotten around 25 mins off the bench..

          Kay317
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            5 Years
            just now

            Johnson is always a minutes risk I think. Kulu safer.

        AD105
          8 Years
          36 mins ago

          Who would you prefer to own now?

          A) Hall
          B) Munoz

          Kay317
            Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            23 mins ago

            Preferably both now but I think Hall for the clean sheet potential. Both decent attacking threat but palace won't keep many clean sheets.

          2. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            22 mins ago

            Probably Munoz
            - more of a goal threat
            - probably better long term fixtures
            - 0.2m cheaper
            - no doubts with any rotation

          3. rjcv177
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Munoz seen as a palace "attacker"

        4. Drogba Legend
          • 7 Years
          29 mins ago

          Kudus a decent option for next 5 or so?

          1. JBG
            • 6 Years
            28 mins ago

            Only if they change manager

            1. Drogba Legend
              • 7 Years
              17 mins ago

              Mins secured for him though with Bowen out though yeah?

              1. JBG
                • 6 Years
                1 min ago

                Yeah you have that aspect, but they're so underperforming with Lopetegui as manager

          2. rjcv177
            • 9 Years
            9 mins ago

            Not good enough IMO, lacks consistency and teamwork

          3. Tonyawesome69
            • 6 Years
            6 mins ago

            Maybe argue the WHU attack is less appealing without Bowen

        5. Pilgrim62
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          25 mins ago

          Foden to:
          A. Bruno
          B. Gordon
          C. Roll

          1. rjcv177
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            I have B...and might buy A.
            Foden plays brentford anyway

        6. rjcv177
          • 9 Years
          10 mins ago

          How many problems u see on my team?
          Is WC the solution?

          Verbruggen (Lumley)
          Gabriel, gvardiol, timber, Robinson, digne
          Salah, palmer, l.diaz, gordon, Rogers
          Isak, Jesus, j.pedro

          I might just do Diaz to Bruno FT

          1. Over Midwicket
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 13 Years
            just now

            No NFO defenders is absolutely bonkers.

        7. rjcv177
          • 9 Years
          5 mins ago

          Thats why Im only 200k.

          Along with selling wood and mbeumo on first WC, benching j.pedro for the last two gws, etc...

        8. Drop Dead Tsimikas
          • 13 Years
          1 min ago

          On WC. I've got a variation on the third team, but am not 100% settled. Bouncing between Amad and Rogers as my fifth mid. Plan on banking transfers for 4-5 GWs then reassessing one of the threemium (realistically Haaland or Palmer). The fact that Haaland has awful fixtures in the same GWs isn't lost on me, but I'm banking on him and City finally kicking it into gear.

          Dubravka | Fabianski
          Robinson | Munoz | Hall | Murillo | Greaves
          Salah | Palmer | Gordon | Sarr | Rogers
          Haaland | Delap | Stewart

          0 ITB

          Realistic cuts:
          Robinson > Castagne saves 0.7
          Munoz > Chalobah saves 0.3
          Fabianski > Valdimarsson saves 0.2; Dubravka > Valdi saves 0.3 but assumes Fab recovers and keeps the #1 spot
          Rogers > Amad saves 0.2 and lets me take advantage of the SOU fixture
          Murillo > Neco saves 0.3

          All told, that's 1.7/1.8 mil. Problem is, that doesn't actually get me very far. The most I can do is upgrade Stewart to Wissa or Greaves to Timber. Not 100% sure it's worth it.

        9. Pilgrim62
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Start Mbuemo or JPedroo ?

