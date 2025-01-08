62
  1. Pep Roulette
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 18 mins ago

    Mykolenko or VDB as 5th defender on WC?

    Alison Fabianski
    Aina Dalot Munoz Hall
    Salah Palmer Bruno Gordon Rogers
    Isak Mateta Wood

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Mykolenko with double in mind

      1. Artemis Titans
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        I’m not falling into the DGW trap, putting in players I wouldn’t normally pick. Especially from Eve.

        1. dunas_dog
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 3 mins ago

          Fair enough but Brentford defence no great shakes

        2. Casual Player
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 59 mins ago

          Everton one of the better defences in the league, Brentford one of the worst. Double or not, Myko is a better pick IMO

    2. FPL Frost
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      I'd rather have 4.4m Mazraoui over Dalot.

    3. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Mykolenko. Go for the cleans.

  2. rozzo
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 12 mins ago

    Sels Fabianski
    TAA Gabriel Timber Hall Castagne
    Salah Palmer Mbeumo Rogers Amad
    Isak Watkins Wood

    2ft
    0.3 itb

    Early thoughts here? Watkins might need replacing?

    Cheers

    1. FPL Frost
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 25 mins ago

      Squad looks good, would just keep banking the frees.

    2. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      Agree that this looks like a hold but if concerned about Watkins don’t hate move to Pedro

      1. FPL Frost
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        It feels like Watkins vs would you upgrade Rogers or Amad to Gordon. Otherwise don't really see any point doing it. Maybe Gordon for Rogers for a few then maybe bring back, I wouldn't do it personally.

  3. dunas_dog
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 9 mins ago

    If go Sarr Jackson to Bruno Pedro with free transfers could get this team out this week- then probably Jesus to Wood for SOU in 22

    A Good moves
    B Don’t like

    Alisson
    Trent Gabriel Mũnoz
    Salah Palmer Bruno Gordon
    Isak Jesus Pedro

    Fabianski Rogers Castagne Mykolenko

    1. FPL Frost
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      A looks solid to me!

    2. The Big Fella
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Looks good to me!

  4. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    3 hours, 8 mins ago

    Last Man Standing (402 teams)

    Entry is open and will close at the end of January/GW24 deadline.

    Scores needed after hits - https://tmlastmanstanding.blogspot.com/2024/08/last-man-standing-2425.html

    Code is 85lwue

    1. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      Really annoyed- went out on bad week - 48 points and dropped from overall 6K to 20K. Perhaps next year…..,.

    2. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Can I have a mulligan for a few weeks ago?

  5. The Knights Template
    • 11 Years
    2 hours, 55 mins ago

    At the tennis in Melbourne, watching Sabalenka practice. Tis a fine day!

    1. FPL Frost
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      She looks strong!

      1. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 40 mins ago

        And very tall.

    2. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      Is she a grunter?

      Is it not hot in a full suit of armour?

      1. SpaceCadet
        • 11 Years
        59 mins ago

        She hardly wears a full suit 🙂

      2. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        53 mins ago

        She is a loud grunter yes!

    3. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
        20 mins ago

        We in here talking about practice. I mean, listen: We talking about practice. Not a game. Not a game. Not a game. We talking about practice. Not a game.

    4. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      "Nicolas Jackson (£8.1m) has been the worst forward in terms of missing chances.

      The Chelsea man scored just one goal from 2.56 xG, with his -1.56 underperformance the biggest negative differential in the entire division."

      Sounds 'bout right 🙄

      1. Casual Player
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 34 mins ago

        Just means he’s due

      2. The Big Fella
        • 8 Years
        46 mins ago

        I only regret holding on to him as long as I did

        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          33 mins ago

          He's an absolute donkey. Why do I still have him.

          1. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
              25 mins ago

              Skill issue?

            • The Big Fella
              • 8 Years
              12 mins ago

              Sell mate. Bring in one of the decent cheaper options and invest the cash elsewhere/pocket it for the assistant manager chip

              1. FPL Frost
                • 14 Years
                8 mins ago

                Having 1.5m in reserve plus a few banked transfers is going to be potentially season defining for some if you can take the opportunity to sense the AssMan is ready for deployment.

                1. The Big Fella
                  • 8 Years
                  just now

                  Yeah this is what I have just (longwindedly) replied to you below. I think you can salvage your season quite easily at this point as we are only half way through and possibly attacking the DGW and wise use of your AM chip could help.

      3. SpaceCadet
        • 11 Years
        2 hours, 4 mins ago

        Better option here? 1 ft, 2.6m itb.

        A. Gvardiol > hall
        B. Save ft

        sanchez
        gabriel gvardiol robinson
        salah palmer gordon sarr
        isak jackson pedro

        valdi rogers huijsen greaves

        1. FPL Frost
          • 14 Years
          18 mins ago

          I don't mind it. I would do it yeah.

        2. The Big Fella
          • 8 Years
          8 mins ago

          Would you not rather get in Konate for the double?

          1. FPL Frost
            • 14 Years
            4 mins ago

            I think getting Konate now is a little early myself. it's good planning though. Can see cleans in 23, 25 and 28 and probably blank gw29.

            1. The Big Fella
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Yes. Depends on the rest of the squad and how easily he can rotate. Not many keeping clean sheets at the moment either. He may be able to get both Hall and Konate. The latter will be great for the DGW

      4. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        Watching Novak Jokovic practice now, against Jack Draper. Remarkably consistent and clearly a class above, even at 37 years of age!

        1. The Big Fella
          • 8 Years
          58 mins ago

          He’s the best. He has won everything now he has won at the Olympics and I would retire if I were him but keeps going. Will be interesting to see how his career progresses now. How much were tickets?

          1. The Knights Template
            • 11 Years
            29 mins ago

            AUD15 for a day pass, roughly 7 quid. Excellent value, saw Sabalenka, Jokovic, Gauff and Azarenka all practicing. Spent three hours there.

            1. FPL Frost
              • 14 Years
              28 mins ago

              Did you manage to conceal the bulge?

              1. The Big Fella
                • 8 Years
                25 mins ago

                Iron chasity belt to the rescue!

                1. FPL Frost
                  • 14 Years
                  25 mins ago

                  :mrgreen:

                  1. The Knights Template
                    • 11 Years
                    15 mins ago

                    Are those tennis balls in your pockets?

                    1. The Big Fella
                      • 8 Years
                      10 mins ago

                      No I am just happy to see you

            2. The Big Fella
              • 8 Years
              26 mins ago

              Amazing! Enjoy!

        2. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          42 mins ago

          Got no time for anti vaxxer conspiracy theorists

          1. Fitzy.
            • 13 Years
            3 mins ago

            Make sure you keep getting your booster shots whenever you're told to matey... 😆

          2. The Big Fella
            • 8 Years
            2 mins ago

            What you think of his socio-political views is one thing. His skill on the court is unparalleled though and completely unrelated.

        3. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
            35 mins ago

            Don Draper>Jack Draper

        4. The Big Fella
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 22 mins ago

          Play Wissa or Rogers? Instinct would be Rogers but Wissa plays City, who are in poor form and haven’t been strong defensively all season even before they imploded, and Brentford are strong at home. Rogers has had a rest though as he looked a bit leggy in December (understandably) but Everton at home will be tough to break down.

          1. FPL Frost
            • 14 Years
            13 mins ago

            I think I'd go Wissa.

            1. The Big Fella
              • 8 Years
              3 mins ago

              Thanks! That’s where I am leaning too but I also have Mbeumo and whilst I know playing one doesn’t affect the points of the other, I do wonder if spreading the risk might not be a bad idea.

        5. FPL Frost
          • 14 Years
          54 mins ago

          Such a unique season when there's multiple viable midfielders and forwards under 6.5m. Haaland hasn't been worth the money for weeks; despite that all these options plus most of the best defenders and keepers being 5m or less, makes me think you can accommodate him at the moment.

          1. The Big Fella
            • 8 Years
            49 mins ago

            I think Haaland’s (and city’s) form dropping off early on has made it this way. He was priced at 15m to force people to make a choice between which premiums to go for and not have a pure template. This fell through when City imploded after Rodri got injured and means all the reasonably priced players that were meant to complement Haaland and Salah/Palmer/Saka but that you couldn’t have all of are now actually realistically available in your team without having to leave anybody out as the price structure planned at the start of the season. I have had a good season so far and was hovering around 100k for a while but dropped last couple of GWs to 170k. Expect to the climb the ladder again now though.

            1. FPL Frost
              • 14 Years
              43 mins ago

              Absolutely and good luck to you. I'm WC'ing this week to save my season sat at a very unhealthy 2.8m. Only 6 green arrows all season after a relatively successful BBGW1.

              1. The Big Fella
                • 8 Years
                38 mins ago

                Sorry to hear that. Must be frustrating. Have you got all your chips? It may be a good idea to use FTs to load up for the DGW and then wildcard after? High risk but with your rank as it is, the potential reward is also high. Also, with the new AM chip, whether you are in the like it camp or not, you could potentially jump up a lot with a well chosen club at the right time. We are only half way through the season and that isn’t a catastrophic rank. Look at the great and the good table, for example. You’re doing better than some of them.

                1. FPL Frost
                  • 14 Years
                  30 mins ago

                  I was sat on Salah Jota Diaz Raya Timber Gabriel Rogers Watkins Solanke Munoz Isak Palmer as my main guys, with Andersen Mykolenko Fabianski as main bench dudes.

                  I don't fancy Arsenal to keep cleans atm, nor do I know what Slot is gonna do xMins with Diaz and Jota. Gakpo is a huge part of that rotation now.

                  It might of gone my way of course, Arsenal clean vs Spurs and Jota + Diaz powering through...Watkins and Rogers getting the better of Everton at Goodison...

                  Yeah I'm happy with my decision.

                  Henderson
                  Munoz Burn Chalobah
                  Palmer Mbeumo Salah Amad Murphy
                  Isak Haaland

                  Sels Milenković Williams 4.4m striker.

                  2.0 ITB for AssMan and eventual Murphy to Rogers upgrade.

                  1. The Big Fella
                    • 8 Years
                    24 mins ago

                    Yeah that’s one of the better triple premium teams I have seen. Devil’s advocate: Would you consider selling Palmer and just having Salah and Haaland? Would allow you to get Gordon and possibly another strong mid-priced midfielder, upgrade the 4.4m striker to a playing one, Hendo to Sels or Pickford and maybe a defensive upgrade or two too. I ask because if Haaland kicks on, that’s how I plan to bring him in without having to rip apart the rest of the my team or use the second WC yet

                    1. FPL Frost
                      • 14 Years
                      just now

                      Selling Palmer is scary but perhaps having Bruno and Gordon over Palmer and Murphy is worth considering.

                  2. The Big Fella
                    • 8 Years
                    21 mins ago

                    Sorry just seen you have Sels on your bench. Why the two playing keepers? Bench boost?

                    1. FPL Frost
                      • 14 Years
                      2 mins ago

                      No I plan to rotate treble Forest and Palace defence based on fixture. They rotate rather nicely. Newcastle play Palace in gw29 so will have to be aware of that to avoid using free hit that week. Still have TC but plan to use in 25 for the Liverpool double. AssMan I feel like assessing the landscape closer to the time and see if I can bag three +10 points plus five places wins. Would of been better for me had Arsenal won tonight, happy Newcastle won though (I used to live there for 5 years).

