With no clear heavyweight option, Gameweek 22 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) offers another wide-open captaincy contest.

Chelsea and Liverpool’s favourable fixtures make Cole Palmer (£11.4m) and Mohamed Salah (£13.7m) standout choices, while a strong group of differential options, led by a confident Norwegian striker, isn’t far behind.

As usual, Captain Sensible highlights which assets have the best chance of delivering a big haul.

First, we will assess the fallout of the on-site captain poll. We will then analyse the player and team statistics, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Saturday’s 11:00 GMT deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Alexander Isak (£9.4m) extended his stunning form with a brace in Newcastle’s 3-1 win over Wolves, taking his tally to 11 goals in his last eight league starts. With 20 attacking returns this season, only Salah (31) and Palmer (21) have more. Isak sits top in the captain poll, backed by just over 30% of users ahead of Bournemouth’s visit to St. James’ Park.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah’s 13-game scoring streak ended in Liverpool’s 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest, where Arne Slot’s side battled back to secure a point. Despite failing to find the net, Salah’s six shots in the box were a Gameweek 21 high, while his four key passes led the way at the City Ground. Ahead of Liverpool’s trip to Brentford, Salah is the poll runner-up, with just under one in four backing him to regain his scoring touch.

Cole Palmer – who had been exactly level with Salah before news broke of an injury scare – is in third place with 17.2% of the vote.

Chris Wood (£6.9m) and Anthony Gordon (£7.7m) are a long way further back.

THE PLAYER STATISTICS – LAST SIX MATCHES



