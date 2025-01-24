417
  1. Letsgo!
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Verbruggen
    Digne gab hall
    Salah palmer eze diaz
    Wood isak watkins

    Subs fab iwobi robinson greaves

    Feels weird to be benching fulham assets vs manutd, but who can i bench instead of iwobi then?

    1. teddy.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      You could bench Wood for Iwobi. Or maybe even for Robinson.

      I wasn't going to play Iwobi this GW or next so I transferred him out.

      1. Letsgo!
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        Then i will rather start wood then

    2. Bluetiger1
      • 2 Years
      15 mins ago

      Digne to Robinson

  2. gers23
    • 13 Years
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    If I save a transfer this week then wildcard next,will I have 2 frees the following week or just 1?

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      2

      1. gers23
        • 13 Years
        58 mins ago

        Thanks mate

    2. Bennerman
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      If you look on the game's most basic rules, will you know?

      Come on

      1. gers23
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        Had a look at the rules and couldn't see anything. Chill.

        1. Bennerman
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 53 mins ago

          Not sure I need to chill, I'm pointing your way to what has been the case for years and years and years.

          You say 'chill' to make me seem uptight, when you have just not clocked or bothered to clock one of the most basic elements of the game.

          So cover it with 'chill', obvious. Fine.

          1. gers23
            • 13 Years
            1 hour, 48 mins ago

            Yes I think you were being uptight/ arsey. Whichever you prefer.

            I've came on here to ask a question I didn't know the answer to. That's it really.

            1. McGurn
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 15 Years
              1 hour, 46 mins ago

              Don't worry mate, that is the way he is, sadly. And to be fair, the carry forward of 2 FTs is actually quite recent, despite what that guy said. Good luck mate.

              1. gers23
                • 13 Years
                1 hour, 42 mins ago

                Thanks mate

                1. McGurn
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 15 Years
                  39 mins ago

                  No probs. As a 13 er, you probably already know the first rule of Scout is to avoid a certain individual! You got caught today, next time you may time it better. Good luck for the season!

                  1. gers23
                    • 13 Years
                    31 mins ago

                    You too bro!

              2. Bennerman
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 39 mins ago

                So sad, I'm that 'way'. McGurn knows so much and is so wise

                1. Bennerman
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 38 mins ago

                  Knows nothing about me, so weird

                2. McGurn
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 15 Years
                  1 hour, 37 mins ago

                  Yes it is sad. Have you ever tried to simply be nice?

        2. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 15 Years
          1 hour, 51 mins ago

          Please note that when playing either a Wildcard or your Free Hit chip, any saved free transfers are maintained for the following Gameweek. If you had 2 saved free transfers, you will still have 2 saved free transfers the Gameweek after playing the chip.

          1. Bennerman
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 49 mins ago

            Exactly, not hidden away

            1. gers23
              • 13 Years
              1 hour, 46 mins ago

              I checked the rules before I asked the question and missed it.

              I've came on here for assistance and got it so thanks

              1. Bennerman
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 43 mins ago

                Sure.

                No way you just asked the question in an entitled sort of way, not being bovved to check. Course not.

                You'd checked, but were not sure, so came on here to check? Come off it ffs

            2. Fitzy.
              • 13 Years
              1 hour, 44 mins ago

              But it is new to this season, previously when you wildcarded, you lost any saved transfers.

              1. McGurn
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 15 Years
                1 hour, 43 mins ago

                Exactly this!

              2. Bennerman
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 41 mins ago

                Yeah but we're already one wildcard and six months in!

                1. Bennerman
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 40 mins ago

                  And the basic point about the rules – they are there, we are on the internet even to be here... no excuse

                  1. gers23
                    • 13 Years
                    1 hour, 33 mins ago

                    What's the point of the community then?

                    To come on here and be rude to people?

                    Odd

                    1. McGurn
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 15 Years
                      1 hour, 31 mins ago

                      Yes, Bennerman gets his kicks from being rude. Then gets defensive when called out. Nasty.

                      1. Bennerman
                        • 6 Years
                        1 hour, 20 mins ago

                        Yeah, such a nasty bloke, etc.

                2. Fitzy.
                  • 13 Years
                  1 hour, 39 mins ago

                  "..I'm pointing your way to what has been the case for years and years and years.."

                  So, half a year then... 🙂

                  1. Bennerman
                    • 6 Years
                    1 hour, 36 mins ago

                    Okay, yeah, will concede that part of it.

                    But overall... read the rules. Pretty clear, not hard.

            3. KrisMCFC
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              1 hour, 38 mins ago

              You’re a happy soul

              1. Bennerman
                • 6 Years
                1 hour, 35 mins ago

                You know nothing of me. I might be. I might not be.

                I might well not actually give a f

                1. KrisMCFC
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 8 Years
                  1 hour, 31 mins ago

                  Just had a look at your profile and 95% of your comments are toxic. Do better.

                  1. McGurn
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 15 Years
                    1 hour, 30 mins ago

                    I think it is more like 99% of comments. A vile person!

                    1. Bennerman
                      • 6 Years
                      1 hour, 26 mins ago

                      Utterly vile! What a horrible person.

                      1. McGurn
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 15 Years
                        25 mins ago

                        For the first time ever we agree ha ha xx

              2. Casual Player
                • 4 Years
                1 hour, 22 mins ago

                Hey he’s a happy soul that just plays a bitter one on these pages!

                I did suggest once that maybe he could consider how his posts come across, because while he’s not wrong the general tone errs toward angry/agressive, and the response was similar - it’s my problem for making assumptions because we don’t know him. Which is irrelevant, because it’s not about knowing the real Bennerman it’s about knowing how you are perceived.

                So make no mistake, the problem is everyone elses here including you.

                It can’t possibly involve any kind of self reflection.

                1. Bennerman
                  • 6 Years
                  1 hour, 17 mins ago

                  Listen to this chap

                2. McGurn
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 15 Years
                  1 hour, 16 mins ago

                  Beautifully summarised!

                  1. Bennerman
                    • 6 Years
                    1 hour, 8 mins ago

                    Self-reflection? Nice sanctimonious lecture thrown in.

                    Seems to know me well, and offering mental health advice.

  3. Raging wildcard
    • 5 Years
    2 hours ago

    Ait Nourish + Bruno > TAA + Semenyo? For free

    1. Boberella
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      That would be a nourishing move.

      1. mixology
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 16 mins ago

        Brilliant

  4. Ange Ball
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    What to do?

    Team

    Fabs
    Trent Porro Munoz
    Foden Salah Palmer Gordon
    Pedro Wood Isak

    Bench
    Flekken Hall Jota Van borg

    A) Take out Foden and Jota minus 4
    Get in Diaz and Mbeumo play them both bench Pedro against Everton

    B) Do nothing wait on news do Diaz and Mbeumo next week and get in Everton player for minus 4 next week.

    1. KrisMCFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      31 mins ago

      I wouldn’t personally touch Diaz, and I’d play pedro this week, certainly wouldn’t -4 and bench.
      I think Foden ticks along nicely for a few weeks, he’s our main threat and sees competition for his place now marmoush has arrived.

      Jota to Mbeumo is nice and then I’d save the ft for foden/gordon out in a few weeks but both good to keep now.

      1. Ange Ball
        • 9 Years
        4 mins ago

        Thanks sound advice

  5. sozopol
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Bench 1:

    A Amad Diallo (ful)
    B Ismaila Sarr (BRE)
    C Cunha (ARS)

    Got Cunha on the bench at the moment...

    1. SpaceCadet
      • 11 Years
      51 mins ago

      C

    2. KrisMCFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      37 mins ago

      C - fixture + form

    3. Bluetiger1
      • 2 Years
      18 mins ago

      a

  6. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    5 up, 6 down

  7. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 49 mins ago

    Price changes 25th January

    Rises:
    Wissa 6.3
    Rogers 5.6
    Konaté 5.2
    Murillo 4.7
    Guéhi 4.6

    Falls:
    Solanke 7.4
    G.Jesus 6.6
    Gvardiol 5.9
    Strand Larsen 5.3
    Aït-Nouri 4.7
    Kilman 4.3

    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • 15 Years
      48 mins ago

      The rises and falls of Reginald Rainy

    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      47 mins ago

      Cheers Rainy! Good luck this week.

    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      47 mins ago

      Hooray! Rogers rises. I think I'm gonna sell him tomorrow morning :O

      1. mixology
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Easier to part with him tomorrow than Sunday when he gets attacking returns:)

    4. mixology
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      44 mins ago

      Cheers Rainy

    5. Andy_Social
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      2-0 thanks to my timely Gvardiol to Guehi switch,
      Ch'ainy

  8. SpaceCadet
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Start wood or sarr? Leaning sarr for the better fixture.

    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • 15 Years
      37 mins ago

      The penalty taker. Sarr could do well but I’d give Woodbthe better chances of scoring higher.

    2. Bluetiger1
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Wood all day long - good form / signed new contract

  9. Pusey Patrol
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Jesus, no Sanchez.

    Thanks

    1. Casual Player
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Not sure if you want Gabriel to play and Sanchez not to, or praying to a higher power that Sanchez won’t play.

      1. Bank$y
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Lol

  10. bruik
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 41 mins ago

    Which 1 to bench out of Raul, Robinson and Jackson?

    1. Twisted Saltergater
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Robinson

    2. Bluetiger1
      • 2 Years
      46 mins ago

      Jackson

      1. bruik
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks. For me it's a coin toss between these two. I think I'll bench Robinson as Jackson is now more of a differential, overall and in my key mini league.
        Hoping that Jackson converts his chances, and perhaps for another City collapse. They had a tough midweek game and have a must-win CL game coming up, so may rotate.

  11. Casual Player
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Haven’t been around much this week but seems people are really spooked Luis Diaz will lose minutes to Darwin now.

    I think I’m still going Diaz rather than Gakpo with team structure anyway, but the landslide toward Gakpo does surprise me a little.

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      Solanke and Jackson the main sells for Gakpo, Pedro and Raul for those with money in the bank. Tempted to lose Pedro but need to lose Bruno also.

      1. Casual Player
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Yeah the team structure is importantly. Easier decision if you have Jackson or Solanke.

        Personally looking to keep Pedro this week and maybe use that slot on DCL.

        Now that I’ve typed that maybe I should go with the wisdom of the crowds hahaha

        1. Bennerman
          • 6 Years
          17 mins ago

          Been around enough to put the boot in to my side

  12. Bank$y
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Who do I bench out of Bruno Fernandes, Amad and Murphy? I need to bench one and start two.

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      28 mins ago

      Amad

      1. Bluetiger1
        • 2 Years
        18 mins ago

        This

        1. Bank$y
          • 6 Years
          7 mins ago

          Thanks lads

  13. theshazly
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Raya ( Fab )
    Virgil Robinson Kerkez ( Aina / VDB )
    Salah Palmer Rogers Sarr Bruno
    Isak Wood ( Delap )

    1 FT / 2.2 ITB

    What to do here guys ?

    A ) Sarr > Gordon
    B ) Sarr > Mbuemo
    C ) Sarr > Trossard
    D ) Roll
    E ) Something else ?

    Bench one :

    1 ) Aina
    2 ) Kerkez
    3 ) Robinson

    1. KrisMCFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      24 mins ago

      Roll

      Aina

    2. Bluetiger1
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      D
      1

  14. KrisMCFC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Sanchez
    Gvardiol, hall, Munoz
    Salah (c) palmer rogers Sarr
    Haaland wood pedro

    Virginia, castagne, amad, greaves
    1ft

    Haaland + gvardiol > isak + Trent?

    Already planned next weeks ft for Sanchez to Pickford, and a
    Am chip slot.

  15. the dom 1
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    which GK would you play ?

    a. Sanchez v MCi

    b. Fab v AVL

    c. Take a hit and move Sanchez on to ???

    Cheers

    1. Bluetiger1
      • 2 Years
      57 mins ago

      c

      1. Bluetiger1
        • 2 Years
        19 mins ago

        Depends how much in itb

        Sels 5.0
        Pickford 5.0 (DGW in GW24)

    2. KrisMCFC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      56 mins ago

      My plan is hold Sanchez (save pts hopefully) and then to Pickford next week.

      The consideration in this case is play Sanchez with a ceiling of a couple sp, or fab with sp and a cs, I’d lean the latter

    3. the dom 1
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      36 mins ago

      Cheers lads

    4. SpaceCadet
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Sanchez and move to Pickford next gw

  16. Bluetiger1
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    a. Play (4-4-2) with Kerkez

    or

    b. Play (3-5-2) with Amad

    1. Royal5
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      No better subs?

      1. Bluetiger1
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Nope

        Raul & Konsa

        1. Royal5
          • 13 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          What’s wrong with starting Raul?

          1. Royal5
            • 13 Years
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            I’m benching Amad fwiw

            1. Bluetiger1
              • 2 Years
              4 mins ago

              Raul over Kerkez?

              1. Bluetiger1
                • 2 Years
                3 mins ago

                Thanks Royal5

    2. Bank$y
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      I’m starting Kerkez. Mainly because my other option is Castagne. I’m benching Amad after input, above.

      1. Bluetiger1
        • 2 Years
        7 mins ago

        Thanks Banksy

  17. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    New Post

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/01/25/fpl-notes-solanke-timeline-nwaneri-returns-city-still-leaky

