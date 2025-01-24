Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers face a seemingly straightforward armband decision, with Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (£13.7m) the clear favourite to be Gameweek 23 captain.

Yet favourable fixtures for a host of clubs, particularly Newcastle United, bring Alexander Isak (£9.5m) and a few alternative assets to the fore.

As usual, Captain Sensible highlights which assets have the best chance of delivering a big haul.

First, we will assess the fallout of the captain poll before analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT), and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Saturday’s 13:30 GMT deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Salah registered a second successive blank in Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Brentford, with the Reds victorious through an injury-time double.

In regards to underlying data, the 32-year-old played second fiddle on the day. While the former Roma winger registered a weekend high of 19 penalty area touches, he managed just a single shot on target.

Our users are undeterred by this, knowing Ipswich Town are coming to Anfield. Over two-thirds of the electorate back Salah to rediscover his gold-standard best in a landslide majority.

Facing last-placed Southampton is Isak, fresh from his first blank since Gameweek 13. A brilliant counterattacking display saw Bournemouth thrash Newcastle 4-1 and the Swede was restricted to one shot in an underwhelming display, failing to hit the target.

He sits second in the Captain’s Poll, backed by just over one-tenth of voters, with that match’s hat-trick hero Justin Kluivert (£5.6m) in third place (3.74%). Was that users accidentally voting on the first option in the poll…?

Then, Chris Wood (£7.1m) and Cody Gakpo (£7.5m).

THE PLAYER STATISTICS – LAST SIX MATCHES