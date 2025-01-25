65
65 Comments
  1. Letsgo!
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    Will u bb this?

    Fab iwobi robinson lacroix

    1. mixology
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      46 mins ago

      What’s a decent BB score according to most?

      I wouldn’t, personally.

      But the idea of having a perfect bench is usually pretty rare, except when cheap defenders have beautiful DGW fixtures

      1. Letsgo!
        • 8 Years
        7 mins ago

        Above 12 or 15 will be best?

        1. mixology
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          3 mins ago

          I wouldn’t, but your call. I’m not confident in clean sheets in that BB

          1. Letsgo!
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            True about that actually.so will just save first

    2. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      19 mins ago

      Nope

    3. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
        just now

        No

    4. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Just over a week to enter LMS

      https://tmlastmanstanding.blogspot.com/2024/08/last-man-standing-2425.html for scores needed

      336 qualified so far.

      85lwue is the code.

    5. Letsgo!
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Will we get some liverpool leaked lineup today?

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 15 Years
        10 mins ago

        Probably, should be similar to the team news here.

      2. Bushwhacker
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Are there question marks?

    6. My name is Maradona
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Salah, Palmer, Mbeumo, Gordon, Wood, Isak, Gakpo

      Should I sub any of them to bring in Rogers?

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 15 Years
        43 mins ago

        Wood if anyone.

      2. FPL_NoIdeA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        No, that's a prime midfield

    7. Sid07
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Have 3ft
      robinson + strand larsen + bruno to Taa + gakpo + xxxxxxx
      1) semenyo
      2) kluviert
      3) amad
      4) any other suggestion under 6m

      1. FPL_NoIdeA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Kluivert, but only from gw25

    8. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Do we think Lewis will start?

      1. Bennerman
        • 6 Years
        42 mins ago

        Looks a doubt in my eyes, been left out recently and when Pep seems something he doesn't like you can be weirdly stonewalled for ages.
        I says, anyway.

    9. Pumpkinhead
      • 10 Years
      50 mins ago

      Worth starting Robinson or Joao instead off:

      MGW, Rogers, Hall

      1. FPL_NoIdeA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Start Hall over Robinson and Pedro ahead of MGW and Rogers

    10. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      46 mins ago

      Ideas on this bunch?

      Pick Fab
      TAA Hall Gab (Timber Greaves)
      Salah Palmer Gordon Bruno Rogers
      Isak Wood JPedro

      2 FT, 0.2 in bank, no TC.

      a) Wood/Pedro + Bruno > Gakpo + max 7.8m / 6.5m mid
      b) save
      c) something else

      Saving leaves AM open next GW but seems more difficult to do.

      Cheers for any help.

      1. xuwei
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        23 mins ago

        I’m looking to shift Bruno - what are the options you are considering?

        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 15 Years
          1 min ago

          Really depends if a big downgrade, Gordon is going soon so Bruno might survive. Amad and similar priced players probably fit best.

      2. Jinswick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        19 mins ago

        I think I’d probably save this week

      3. xuwei
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        19 mins ago

        I don’t love the fixtures for AM personally. I went for Gakpo.

      4. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 15 Years
        16 mins ago

        Cheers all, will try to save but the deadline might be too far away.

    11. Jinswick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      38 mins ago

      Bit of a benching dilemma - which one?

      A) Murphy (sot)
      B) Sarr (BRE)
      C) Rogers (WHU)
      D) Wood (bou)

      Rest of the team is:

      Hendo
      Trent, Gabriel, Munoz
      Salah, Palmer
      Isak, Gakpo

      1. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
          20 mins ago

          B

        • TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 15 Years
          15 mins ago

          B and hope.

        • FPL_NoIdeA
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          B

      2. bekker
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        35 mins ago

        When price updates will be fixed? 08.01 last one.....

        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 15 Years
          3 mins ago

          Passed it on earlier today. Hopefully this weekend.

          1. TorresMagic™
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 15 Years
            2 mins ago

            Think the Assistant Manager chip wrecked the data.

      3. xuwei
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        32 mins ago

        How ill-advised is a punt on Maddison? Scale of 1-10 with 10 being completely daft.

        1. Bennerman
          • 6 Years
          16 mins ago

          I love the player... I know the burn.

          If in doubt at all, no. Defo no.

          But... so sweet, assists and goals.

          1. Bennerman
            • 6 Years
            15 mins ago

            So:

            3

          2. xuwei
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            14 mins ago

            Ha yeah. And going up against his old team. Kulu seems like he might be knackered. Feels like a fun gamble.

            1. Bennerman
              • 6 Years
              10 mins ago

              We all know how fun gambles go... I guess that's the point, go for your one-in-ten or not

              1. Bennerman
                • 6 Years
                9 mins ago

                Mind you, a return is fair better than one in 10

        2. Royal5
          • 13 Years
          14 mins ago

          Bit to risky probably, he is not even nailed.

          1. xuwei
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 12 Years
            12 mins ago

            Yeah didn’t consider that part. I was thinking he was when fit.

            1. Royal5
              • 13 Years
              8 mins ago

              Amge more likely to consider him over a two way player against the easier teams though.

              1. xuwei
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 12 Years
                6 mins ago

                Yeah but to your point I’ll probably have to ship him quick so not sure it’s worth that transfer. Thanks for help y’all

                1. Bennerman
                  • 6 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  Went round the houses - good luck.

                  Like I say, I really like him... but who knows what in that team just at the moment.

                  1. xuwei
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 12 Years
                    1 min ago

                    True -cheers for the help.

        3. Amartey Partey
          • 5 Years
          5 mins ago

          Big punt but could pay off nicely with a bit of luck.

      4. Amartey Partey
        • 5 Years
        21 mins ago

        What about this… Go with Moyes as AM for DGW24 and then swap to Arteta for 25-26 for Arsenal vs Leicester and West Ham.

        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 15 Years
          15 mins ago

          I guess it you have 3 Pool, it might work.

          1. Amartey Partey
            • 5 Years
            9 mins ago

            Yup, Salah, TAA, and thinking of getting Gakpo.

            1. TorresMagic™
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 15 Years
              3 mins ago

              Sounds like you think Everton score 0 points vs Pool.

      5. Live Lad
        • 10 Years
        19 mins ago

        Who to bench?

        Hall or Munoz.
        Can't bench J Pedro, can i?

        Thanks.

        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 15 Years
          6 mins ago

          Munoz

        2. NZREDS
          • 11 Years
          4 mins ago

          Wouldn’t bench hall against saints so Munoz if you want to start JP

        3. FPL_NoIdeA
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          Bench Muñoz

      6. KrisMCFC
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        17 mins ago

        Sanchez
        Gvardiol, hall, Munoz
        Salah (c) palmer, rogers, sarr
        Haaland, wood, pedro

        4m overall and chasing in mini leagues, need to gamble….

        A) safe option -
        haaland & gvardiol > Isak and Trent
        B) gamble option (keep haaland as a big differential)
        Wood & gvardiol > Trent and dcl

        1. FPL_NoIdeA
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          8 mins ago

          A

        2. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 15 Years
          4 mins ago

          A, think you have gambled plenty already.

          1. KrisMCFC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            Think you’re both right, it frees up a lot of money and if I go b it stops me getting Pickford in for Sanchez and playing AM chip in 24. Still plenty of time to go against the grain!

      7. FPL_NoIdeA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        10 mins ago

        1 ft, or am I gtg?

        Flekken
        TAA, Robinson, Aina
        Salah(c), Palmer, Elanga, Gordon, Sarr
        Gakpo, Isak(v)

        Sanchez, Cunha, Muñoz, Lewis

        1. TorresMagic™
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 15 Years
          4 mins ago

          Different but gtg.

        2. KrisMCFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          Id prefer Munoz over aina
          No transfers needed though definitely gtg

      8. Al Pacho
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        Ver
        Gabriel Robinson Hall
        Salah Diaz Palmer Gordon Rogers
        Isak Wood

        Bench : Fab Raul Kerkez Faes

        3.4mil ITB
        3 FT left

        1) Diaz,Raul out , Mbeumo,Gakpo in
        2) Roll

        1. KrisMCFC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Diaz out Gakpo in as a pair of transfers seems a bit sideways. Raul v mbeumo this week could go either way.
          Like the mbeumo pick, what about Trent?

