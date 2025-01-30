206
  1. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 40 mins ago

    Play Wood or Rogers?

    1. Karan14
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      Wood

    2. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      Wood

    3. Odikostar
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      Wood is the safe option. I would try to play both if possible though

  2. Karan14
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 38 mins ago

    Henderson
    TAA Gabriel Timber
    Salah Palmer Mbuemo Gordon
    Isak Wood Pedro

    (Fabiansi O.Dango Dunk Greaves)
    2 FTs & 0.9m

    Timber and Pedro to Konate & Wissa for free?

    1. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      Yeah good moves

    2. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 19 mins ago

      Yep

  3. ididnt
    • 13 Years
    3 hours, 36 mins ago

    Lads - two questions...

    Bench 2 two of:

    A: Greaves
    B: Munoz
    C: Castagne
    D: Hall

    Watkins or Wood > Gakpo as my FT?

    1. Wheato182
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      B and C for me.

    2. Odikostar
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      I'm also gonna say B and C.

      For Gakpo I think it would be rought to sell Watkins before Wolves and Ipswich, so Wood for me

  4. Wheato182
    • 12 Years
    3 hours, 34 mins ago

    Bottomed

    Play 1....

    A) Milenkovic
    B) Gabriel
    C) Munoz

    Also, tempted by Gordon > Mbuemo for a hit but think im leaning on keeping Gordon for one more week (at the mo) - any suggestions on this would be greatly appreciated

    1. Gizzachance
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      B
      Gordon should be ok for one more home game, so wouldn’t for a hit

      1. Wheato182
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        Cheers thinking that's the sensible thing to do.

    2. FantasyClub
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      C

    3. Odikostar
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      B.

      For Mbeumo I would say yes if you don't have any bournemouth mids yet, as you're gonna wanna get one next week against Southampton

  5. FourLokoLeipzig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 33 mins ago

    Shame the answer about Pickford didn’t mention Sels, which quite a few of us are debating. Do you think it’s worth it with a FT?

    1. Wheato182
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      Personally, i've done Sels > Pickford this week for the double, both similar price/points now, I think Everton will be better in the 2nd half of the season whilst i expect Forest to drop off a little.

    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      No from me. Still think Forest defense are decent. But I see the arguments for doing it.

      1. Botman and Robben
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        BOU whipping didn't shake you?

        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 14 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          Nope. Bournemouth are great.

    3. Odikostar
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      Easy transfer for me that, at least if you plan to wc in gw30

    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      I'm just sticking with Sels, but I only have 1 FT

    5. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Thanks all for the replies - it’s a close one!

  6. Gizzachance
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 33 mins ago

    Pedro to?
    A ndiaye
    B wissa

    1. Botman and Robben
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      B

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      B

    3. Odikostar
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Depends how many games from now until 29 you plan to play the player you get. Wissa gotta play every week pretty much if you get him

    4. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 46 mins ago

      B

  7. the thinking one
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 27 mins ago

    Play Rogers (wol) or Kluivert (LIV) this GW?

    1. Wolfman180
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 55 mins ago

      Rogers

    2. Odikostar
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 51 mins ago

      Rogers without doubt. The man just got a hattrick

    3. King Sheep
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 23 mins ago

      Rogers

  8. Bubbles1985
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 26 mins ago

    Current squad:

    Alisson
    VVD Munoz Mykolenko
    Salah(c) Palmer(vc) Mbuemo Murphy
    Wood Wissa Isak

    Kepa Iwobi Digne Robinson

    1.0m itb and 0ft

    1 question with 3 possible answers...

    Should I use a chip?!

    A - TC on Salah
    B - Assistant with Moyes
    C - No chip

    Advice welcome, thanks

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 53 mins ago

      Assuming you have all chips remaining then yes play one of them this GW.

    2. Odikostar
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      No chip would mean AM, TC or BB outside of a dgw, so Salah TC is the safe option I reckon

  9. Letsgo!
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 24 mins ago

    Fab will start for westham?

    1. Ask Yourself
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      Two keepers in all timer poor form, not sure we can rely on one or the other to start

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 54 mins ago

      I think Areola is more suited to Potter setup and playing from the back

  10. gunner79
    • 9 Years
    3 hours, 23 mins ago

    Play Wood or Wissa?

    1. Odikostar
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Close one. Can see a new Wood 9 pointer, so I'd probably go Wood

  11. Letsgo!
    • 8 Years
    3 hours, 17 mins ago

    Start greaves or digne?

    1. Odikostar
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Greaves. If it's one time the poor man's gonna play, it's now. Got a goal last week as well

  12. Wolfman180
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    3 hours, 13 mins ago

    I'm thinking Eze, Gordon to Mbuemo, Kluivert.

    Do it this week for a hit or do it for free next week?

    I really want Mbuemo for the Spurs fixture but I get keeping Gordon for Fulham isn't the worst thing in the world.

    Eze is currently 1st on bench this week which is where Kluviert will probs be if I did get him in

    1. Odikostar
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 45 mins ago

      I feel like Gordon + 4 points vs Mbeumo will be pretty close.

      Doing it now gives you an extra FT next week though, so I would probably do it now if I was you.

      1. Wolfman180
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 42 mins ago

        Cheers

    2. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 41 mins ago

      Can you afford to do just the Eze to Mbeumo transfer?

      1. Wolfman180
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 40 mins ago

        No sadly, I'm like 1.2m short, I'd have to do both moves

  13. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    3 hours, 11 mins ago

    Last Man Standing

    2 days left to enter

    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/01/28/last-chance-to-enter-last-man-standing-competition for more details/scores.

    57 needed in GW23

    Code: 85lwue

    307 qualified.

  14. Dutchy FPL
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    What happened to Raya? Is he likely to play this weekend?

    1. Wolfman180
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 46 mins ago

      See what Arteta says in Presser

    2. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 43 mins ago

      Do you have a playable second GK? If so, it's not the worst fixture to bench Raya.

      1. Dutchy FPL
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Nope, will cost a -4 to bring in Pickford

  15. CONNERS
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 57 mins ago

    Feel like Amad v Rogers is a 50/50 call this week.

    Really not sure who to start - leaning towards Rogers, but appreciate any input.

    1. Odikostar
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Amad back to back blanks, while Rogers just scored a hattrick. I trust Villa more to get goals than United as well.

      1. Casual Player
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        Before the back to back blanks, Amad got a hat trick.

        And before the hatrick, Rogers had got back to back blanks.

    2. CONNERS
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      True enough, thanks.

      Hoping he doesn't get reduced minutes again this weekend, that's the issue.

  16. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 52 mins ago

    Arteta post Girona presser:

    on David Raya's absence:
    He certainly could not play, he’s injured and that’s it.

    on what his injury is:
    Let’s see how it goes.

    https://www.arsenal.com/news/every-word-mikel-artetas-post-girona-presser?s=09

    1. Qaiss
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Players often play with small injuries. This will be no different. Raya will play

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        Travelled for the away fixture yesterday and didn't make the squad, clearly something there that Arteta didn't want to risk and start Neto, who is cup tied for EFL and not the FA cup GK.

    2. Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      As much as I want arsenal to do well arteta really makes it hard. There is nothing to gain from constantly lying and being ambiguous

      1. ᶠᶦˡᵗʰʸLucre $$$
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 52 mins ago

        It gives the opposition no info - I'd be doing exactly the same.

        1. Qaiss
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 51 mins ago

          Yeah it’s annoying for FPL but in the grand scheme of things where FPL is irrelevant and we’re seen as pathetic manchildren, anyone would do the same

    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      If I had Raya it's an easy sell for Pickford imo.

    4. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 18 mins ago

      Oh it might force Raya to Pickford

  17. A Team Of James McCleans
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    is gakpo likely to be rested for one of the two double games?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 36 mins ago

      Likely to be rested in the Plymouth FAC game before Everton

    2. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      He just got rested in the last 2 games

    3. Andy_Social
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      There's 12 days between the two matches

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        2 hours, 27 mins ago

        There's also the EFL SF and FAC R4 inbetween the 2 league games

  18. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    Ndiaye in the latest training photos

    https://www.evertonfc.com/news/2025/january/30/gallery--blues-train-for-foxes-clash/?s=09

  19. Nightcrawler
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 50 mins ago

    Chelsea sign Walsh huge signing!

    1. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Yeah, hard to see other WSL teams being able to compete at this rate. On a related note, I’m in the top 250 in the world at Fantasy WSL - maybe I should forget this FPL nonsense next year and focus on winning that!

      1. Gandalf
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        Not really a flex when there are probably only 275 players in total.

        1. FourLokoLeipzig
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          Around 30k (https://x.com/playfantasywsl/status/1836879472605241553)

          So guess it would be the equivalent of top 100k in FPL if I can stay there - I’ll take it!

          1. Gandalf
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 14 Years
            1 hour, 3 mins ago

            Fair play (joking initially regarding the numbers involved) and clearly sounds like a very good season!

            1. FourLokoLeipzig
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Yeah, it’s been fun. I didn’t know most of the players at the start, but you get 2 FTs a week so it’s easier to correct your mistakes. And I’ve been super impressed with the app considering it’s just a small team doing it without the WSL’s backing. Obviously all the stats we’ve come to rely on for FPL aren’t readily available, but that’s made it more interesting in some ways!

  20. camarozz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 49 mins ago

    Right guys.

    Pedro/Gordon➡️Gakpo/Mbeumo for free???

    Cash left for Bournemouth mid nxt wk.

    Salah tc

    Thanks

    1. La Roja
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      I’d keep Gordon

    2. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Gordon could do ok this week but considering the Pool double and prime fixture for Mbeumo it should pay off

      1. camarozz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        Yeah fixtures get tricky for Gordon soon , Mbeumo keeps scoring points and iv 3 x Pool taa/salah/Gakpo.

  21. La Roja
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 47 mins ago

    Decided on bench boost tbh

    Sels
    Konsa Trent Hall
    Salah(c) Mbeumo Palmer Gordon
    Wood Watkins Isak

    Stolarcyzk Amad O’Brien Mykolenko

    BB active

  22. Atimis
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 42 mins ago

    Reckon no point in going Wood to Wissa this week? Doing Bruno to Mbeumo for sure.

    1. Qaiss
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      If the kick off times were swapped, would you be doing Wood > Wissa?

      1. Atimis
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 24 mins ago

        I even didn't realize that Forrest are early one

  23. King Sheep
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    What are the chances of an extra DGW in 24/25/26?

    1. Casual Player
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Very low

  24. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 33 mins ago

    Got myself into a pickle, who to bench?

    a) Wood
    b) Rogers
    c) Gordon

    Front 8
    Salah, Palmer, Mbeumo, Rogers, Gordon
    Isak, Wood, Gakpo

    1. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Gordon

      1. KLOPPS AND ROBBERS... the s…
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        Currently who I am on

    2. King Sheep
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Rogers maybe gets least minutes.

    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 28 mins ago

      Good front 8. Gordon sits.

  25. Casual Player
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 32 mins ago

    Wood to Gakpo “depends on your current goals and rank”… nah it depends on who you think will score the most points.

    And I just noticed FPL Virgin asked, poor fella is always getting questionable advice from these content creators 🙂

    1. Qaiss
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      lol yeah that was an odd answer

    2. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Tbf, FPL virgin digs his own grave by looking at the content creators as the messiahs of the planet.

    3. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      I think Zoph has gotten too bogged down by EO in the past few seasons tbh. He claims that EO factors into his decision making and I think that's just a mistake.

      Points be points. If you think one option scores more points go for that. If the decision is close, the tiebreaker shouldn't be EO. It should be underlying stats and your interpretation of which one gives your player higher xPts if that's the template option then go for him. If it's the differential, then trust yourself and go for that.

    4. Deulofail
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      I thought the same thing. >50% of the answer is about ownership. A lot easier than writing insightful things about football. Tbf, Virg baited him with the, "is it safe"

  26. Elideus
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 24 mins ago

    Play a defender:
    A - Van de Berg
    B - Muniz
    C - Bednarek

    And an attacker:
    1 - Foden
    2 - Rogers

    1. King Sheep
      • 8 Years
      just now

      B1

  27. Philosopher's Stones
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Seeing updates about Ndiaye on the page. How did it come to this?

    1. Nomar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      just now

      It’s a DGW. This kind of nonsense happens every season a DGW happens.

  28. Gohn
      7 mins ago

      Bench one:

      A- Rogers
      B- Diaz
      C- Raúl

      1. King Sheep
        • 8 Years
        just now

        A

      2. Ask Yourself
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Diaz in benching decisions now wow, C

