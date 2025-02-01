Fantasy EFL: Double Gameweek 26 Scout Picks

We have put together our Scout Picks to provide a clearer image of who we believe are the best players and clubs for Double Gameweek 26 of Fantasy EFL.

Fantasy managers get to look forward to another Double Gameweek as six Championship and four League Two sides play twice.

The Gameweek kicked off on Friday night as Blackburn Rovers hosted Preston North End at Ewood Park but neither club was represented in our Scout Picks.

Any player yet to contest their Gameweek 26 fixture is, of course, free to select.

Any player yet to contest their Gameweek 26 fixture is, of course, free to select.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 26 SCOUT PICKS

Goalkeeper

James Trafford (G) continues to be the most consistent goalkeeper in Fantasy EFL, helping Burnley to a near-historically great defensive record. The elite shot-stopper has conceded an incredible 19 clean sheets in 28 games for the Clarets this season, resulting in 172 total Fantasy points. He scored seven more points last week with a clean sheet against the Championship’s most dangerous attacking force: Leeds United. Portsmouth (A) and Oxford United (H) both rank in the bottom half of the division for goals scored, giving Trafford a strong chance to register two more clean sheets and a double-digit haul this Gameweek.

Defenders

Jayden Bogle (D) has 181 Fantasy points of his own, achieved through both his defensive and offensive prowess for Leeds. He has managed 16 clean sheets this season already, combining this with five goal contributions to become one of the best defensive options in Fantasy. He faces Cardiff City (H) and Coventry City (A) this Gameweek, both teams lacking notable offensive success this season. There is a strong chance for at least one clean sheet for the 24-year-old, with multiple contributions also expected.

Jimmy Dunne (D) of QPR has the fourth-most Fantasy EFL points in the league, managing 183 in 29 appearances. He is a consistent defensive contributor and has a perfect Double Gameweek to demonstrate his effectiveness: Millwall (A) and Blackburn Rovers (H) have scored just 60 total goals across their 58 combined fixtures. Queens Park Rangers could certainly manage clean sheets in at least one of these fixtures, with Dunne expected to add to his impressive contributions numbers throughout. However, if he does leave with rumours circling, Salford City’s Stephan Negru (D) is a great option.

Ciaron Brown (D) earns the final spot in defence ahead of Double Gameweek 26. He has been in incredible form lately, scoring 10+ points in five of his last eight games. He has managed three goals (+21) , an assist (+3) and four clean sheets (+20) in this period, alongside a huge number of contributions. The U’s face Bristol City (H) and Burnley (A), two teams who have middling attacks despite strong overall records.

Midfielders

Burnley’s Zian Flemming (M) is our first selection in midfield for this Double Gameweek. He has been a quietly solid performer this season, averaging 4.4 Fantasy points per game with just a 0.4% selection rate. In just 20 appearances he has scored six times and assisted once, also managing four interceptions. Portsmouth and Oxford are two of the weakest defences in the division, with the former conceding a whopping 52 goals in just 29 games.

Moreover, Daniel James (M) of Leeds United continues to be a standout performer in the Championship itself as well as in Fantasy EFL, managing 14 goal contributions and 127 total Fantasy points. He has been a creative force, boasting 32 key passes and seven assists. James has double-digit hauls in two of his last four games, and he could repeat this in Gameweek 26 against the unimpressive Cardiff and Coventry defences.

Forwards

Completing our seven, Coventry City’s Brandon Thomas-Asante (F) has scored in two of his last three games, leading the side to a three-game win streak. The 26-year-old faces Swansea City (A) and Leeds (H) this Gameweek, with the former currently on a three-game losing streak. He has a solid opportunity to continue his hot form and help Coventry approach the play-off spots. He is a good differential option with just 0.2% ownership.

Club Picks

Leeds United face Cardiff and Coventry this Gameweek, two teams which they are expected to record victories against. The Whites have two or more goals in three of their last four games and only failed to achieve this against the defensively incredible Burnley. Both of these upcoming games can be high-scoring affairs for Leeds, and they can certainly record 15+ points.

Furthermore, Burnley are heavily favoured in both of their Gameweek 26 fixtures. Portsmouth and Oxford have both struggled this season, and it would not be a surprise if neither team scores against this near record-breaking Burnley defence.

Maximum returns will see these two combine for 40 points!