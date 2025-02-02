250
  have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    Well done Robot for wiping that CS.

  SAUCY SALAH
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    Foden come on more of that please LAD

  Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Foden massive error with that misplaced pasa

    Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Pass*

  FPL Sanky
    • 1 Year
    6 mins ago

    What a bad day as a Mbeumo and Gabriel owner

    have you seen cyan
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      What happened with Mbeumo? I missed the game.

      HelmutCool
        • 2 Years
        4 mins ago

        He was just invisible

        have you seen cyan
          • 5 Years
          just now

          oh, I thought you were gonna say he should have had 20 points lol

      FPL Sanky
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        He was rubbish today.....looked lazy and tired

    Andy_Social
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Same here, plus Hendo and Guehi on my bench 🙁

  have you seen cyan
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Wow, Haaland is so irrelevant, only a -0.2 loss for his 7 points.

    Mr. O'Connell
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      And he we are getting decimated by the likes of Wood, Mbeumo and Mateta every week.

      Highlights the real lack of quality, elite players in the league these days.

      have you seen cyan
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        I owned Haaland until GW20. But yea, finally got Mateta. Glad I did.

  Camzy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    4 mins ago

    I will want Haaland back in GW30. I can feel it now. The ultimate differential. Will be low owned because his fixtures before that are weak and he's prohibitively expensive and the focus will be on the doubles.

    A bunch of people will FH29 looking to keep their Newcastle and Liverpool assets. I really think WC30 is the time. It's the week to play it. I'm already building with that in mind.

    Ultimately, looking at the long game of deadend 29 and WC30 is what led me to going AM Slot this week. Will be a pretty interesting next few weeks but the end game I'm already keeping an eye on.

    HelmutCool
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      I reckon I can navigate 29 without FH, benching Salah, Isak and Munoz.

    Silecro
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Problem is the premium who will make way for Haaland. The most obvious route is Palmer, but with his 60ish% ownership, i would literally tremble behind couch for his every game.
      Haaland, as rediscovered form as he did, still doesnt validate 15mil when likes of Mateta and Wood are outscoring him

  Stan Bawls
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    3 mins ago

    Savinho sneaks into third highest mid for assists this season. Behind only Salah and Saka.

  g40steve
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Skelly G

  Sgt. Schultz
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Lewis S G

    Sgt. Schultz
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Rice A

  HelmutCool
    • 2 Years
    3 mins ago

    Lewis kelly G

  Mr. O'Connell
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    Thug goal

  Debauchy
    • 11 Years
    3 mins ago

    Oh yessssssss

  Andy_Social
    • 12 Years
    3 mins ago

    MLS trolling Haaland. you love to see it.

    fantasist
      • 14 Years
      2 mins ago

      Haha love it

  Goodfeathers
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    2 mins ago

    Great goal that

  Colonel Shoe 肝池
    • 13 Years
    2 mins ago

    Come on city can you at least draw this

  Mighty Duck
      1 min ago

      Why does no one love Haaland? 🙁

      Saka White Rice
        • 10 Years
        just now

        He's not worth his price tag with these fixtures. Simple.

    Ginkapo FPL
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      The window is still open for one more day Pep. What are you still doing in the ground! Get to work

    gooberman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      City's defence is an absolute disgrace. Hopeless. Guardiola out!

    g40steve
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Ortega another howler pass

    TheBiffas
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Real shame Lewis Skelly is classed as a mid

    Saka White Rice
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      No one cares about this game anymore. Clean sheet gone, barely anyone owns attacking players from these teams and neither will win the league.

      Colonel Shoe 肝池
        • 13 Years
        just now

        I care

