Arsenal and Manchester City meet at the Emirates Stadium in the ninth match of 11 in Double Gameweek 24.

The Gunners are nine points behind Liverpool and cannot afford to fall further back in the title race, while Pep Guardiola’s side have recently seen their form recover, with four wins and two draws in the last six.

The headline team news for Arsenal is that David Raya starts in goal, having missed the midweek UEFA Champions League trip to Girona.

Mikel Arteta therefore makes just one change to the side that beat Wolverhampton Wanderers in Gameweek 23, as Martin Odegaard comes in for Ethan Nwaneri, who drops to the bench.

There are three changes to the Manchester City starting XI.

Stefan Ortega replaces Ederson, who is not fully fit, while John Stones and Savinho are preferred to Abdukodir Khusanov and Ilkay Gundogan.

Kick-off is at 16:30 GMT.

LINE-UPS

Arsenal XI: Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly, Partey, Rice, Odegaard, Martinelli, Trossard, Havertz

Subs: Neto, Kiwior, Calafiori, Zinchenko, Tierney, Jorginho, Merino, Sterling, Nwaneri

Manchester City XI: Ortega, Nunes, Stones, Akanji, Gvardiol, Kovacic, Bernardo, Foden, Marmoush, Savinho, Haaland

Subs: Carson, Grealish, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Reis, Khusanov, O’Reilly, Lewis, McAtee

