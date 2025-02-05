How this week’s cup ties will shape the FPL Blank/Double Gameweeks

The second legs of the EFL Cup semi-finals take place in midweek – and, if you weren’t aware already, the results of these ties will have big ramifications for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

Both Double Gameweek 25 and Blank Gameweek 29 will be finalised after Wednesday and Thursday’s fixtures.

As for the FA Cup, very little – if anything – will be decided by the upcoming fourth-round ties. They take place from Friday to Tuesday.

The FA Cup and the Premier League don’t bissect until late-April, when the semi-finals of the cup competition and Gameweek 34 collide. Up to eight Premier League teams (across four fixtures) will blank then.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 25

Provisional GW25 Premier League fixture Fixture will be confirmed in GW25 if: Arsenal v Chelsea If Arsenal progress to the EFL Cup final Aston Villa v Liverpool If Liverpool progress to the EFL Cup final Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur If Tottenham Hotspur progress to the EFL Cup final

So, Aston Villa and Liverpool **or** Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur will double in Gameweek 25. Arsenal and Chelsea will also double if the Gunners make it to Wembley.

BLANK GAMEWEEK 29

GW29 Premier League fixture Status A blank will happen in the following situation: Arsenal v Chelsea Possible blank If Arsenal progress to the EFL Cup final Aston Villa v Liverpool Possible blank If Liverpool progress to the EFL Cup final Bournemouth v Brentford On Everton v West Ham United On Fulham v Tottenham Hotspur Possible blank If Tottenham Hotspur progress to the EFL Cup final Ipswich Town v Nottingham Forest On Leicester City v Manchester United On Manchester City v Brighton and Hove Albion On Newcastle United v Crystal Palace Possible blank If Newcastle United progress to the EFL Cup final Southampton v Wolverhampton Wanderers On

To reiterate, any Gameweek 29 fixture getting postponed because of an EFL Cup final clash, apart from Newcastle United v Crystal Palace, will slot into Gameweek 25.

There’s no new provisional date for that meeting between the Magpies and the Eagles.

BLANK GAMEWEEK 34

GW34 Premier League fixture Status A blank will happen in the following situation: Arsenal v Crystal Palace Possible blank If Crystal Palace progress to the FA Cup semi-finals Bournemouth v Manchester United Possible blank If Bournemouth and/or Manchester United progress to the FA Cup semi-finals Brighton and Hove Albion v West Ham United Possible blank If Brighton and Hove Albion progress to the FA Cup semi-finals Chelsea v Everton Possible blank If Chelsea and/or Everton progress to the FA Cup semi-finals Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur Possible blank If Liverpool and/or Tottenham Hotspur progress to the FA Cup semi-finals Manchester City v Aston Villa Possible blank If Manchester City and/or Aston Villa progress to the FA Cup semi-finals Newcastle United v Ipswich Town Possible blank If Newcastle United and/or Ipswich Town progress to the FA Cup semi-finals Nottingham Forest v Brentford Possible blank If Nottingham Forest progress to the FA Cup semi-finals Southampton v Fulham Possible blank If Southampton and/or Fulham progress to the FA Cup semi-finals Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leicester City Possible blank If Wolverhampton Wanderers/Leicester City progress to the FA Cup semi-finals

There are 17 Premier League clubs still remaining in the FA Cup. At least four will be eliminated in round four, as we’ve got the following all-top-flight cup ties:

Manchester United v Leicester City

Everton v Bournemouth

Brighton and Hove Albion v Chelsea

Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur

So, it’s very possible that we get our first Gameweek 34 fixture(s) confirmed as ‘on’ this weekend.

Really, though, it’ll still be far too early to have any real ideal of the extent of Blank Gameweek 34 and which teams will be without a fixture.

Even after this week, competing clubs still have two more ties to get through before they’re confirmed as blanking in Gameweek 34. The FA Cup quarter-finals take place in between Gameweeks 29 and 30.

Any fixtures being postponed in Gameweek 34 will go into Double Gameweek 33/36.

READ MORE: When are the FPL Blank and Double Gameweeks in 2024/25?



