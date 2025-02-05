13
Fixtures February 5

How this week’s cup ties will shape the FPL Blank/Double Gameweeks

13 Comments
The second legs of the EFL Cup semi-finals take place in midweek – and, if you weren’t aware already, the results of these ties will have big ramifications for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers.

Both Double Gameweek 25 and Blank Gameweek 29 will be finalised after Wednesday and Thursday’s fixtures.

As for the FA Cup, very little – if anything – will be decided by the upcoming fourth-round ties. They take place from Friday to Tuesday.

The FA Cup and the Premier League don’t bissect until late-April, when the semi-finals of the cup competition and Gameweek 34 collide. Up to eight Premier League teams (across four fixtures) will blank then.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 25

Provisional GW25 Premier League fixtureFixture will be confirmed in GW25 if:
Arsenal v ChelseaIf Arsenal progress to the EFL Cup final
Aston Villa v LiverpoolIf Liverpool progress to the EFL Cup final
Fulham v Tottenham HotspurIf Tottenham Hotspur progress to the EFL Cup final

So, Aston Villa and Liverpool **or** Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur will double in Gameweek 25. Arsenal and Chelsea will also double if the Gunners make it to Wembley.

BLANK GAMEWEEK 29

GW29 Premier League fixtureStatusA blank will happen in the following situation:
Arsenal v ChelseaPossible blankIf Arsenal progress to the EFL Cup final
Aston Villa v LiverpoolPossible blankIf Liverpool progress to the EFL Cup final
Bournemouth v BrentfordOn
Everton v West Ham UnitedOn
Fulham v Tottenham HotspurPossible blankIf Tottenham Hotspur progress to the EFL Cup final
Ipswich Town v Nottingham ForestOn
Leicester City v Manchester UnitedOn
Manchester City v Brighton and Hove AlbionOn
Newcastle United v Crystal PalacePossible blankIf Newcastle United progress to the EFL Cup final
Southampton v Wolverhampton WanderersOn

To reiterate, any Gameweek 29 fixture getting postponed because of an EFL Cup final clash, apart from Newcastle United v Crystal Palace, will slot into Gameweek 25.

There’s no new provisional date for that meeting between the Magpies and the Eagles.

BLANK GAMEWEEK 34

GW34 Premier League fixtureStatusA blank will happen in the following situation:
Arsenal v Crystal PalacePossible blankIf Crystal Palace progress to the FA Cup semi-finals
Bournemouth v Manchester UnitedPossible blankIf Bournemouth and/or Manchester United progress to the FA Cup semi-finals
Brighton and Hove Albion v West Ham UnitedPossible blankIf Brighton and Hove Albion progress to the FA Cup semi-finals
Chelsea v EvertonPossible blankIf Chelsea and/or Everton progress to the FA Cup semi-finals
Liverpool v Tottenham HotspurPossible blankIf Liverpool and/or Tottenham Hotspur progress to the FA Cup semi-finals
Manchester City v Aston VillaPossible blankIf Manchester City and/or Aston Villa progress to the FA Cup semi-finals
Newcastle United v Ipswich TownPossible blankIf Newcastle United and/or Ipswich Town progress to the FA Cup semi-finals
Nottingham Forest v BrentfordPossible blankIf Nottingham Forest progress to the FA Cup semi-finals
Southampton v FulhamPossible blankIf Southampton and/or Fulham progress to the FA Cup semi-finals
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leicester CityPossible blankIf Wolverhampton Wanderers/Leicester City progress to the FA Cup semi-finals

There are 17 Premier League clubs still remaining in the FA Cup. At least four will be eliminated in round four, as we’ve got the following all-top-flight cup ties:

  • Manchester United v Leicester City
  • Everton v Bournemouth
  • Brighton and Hove Albion v Chelsea
  • Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur

So, it’s very possible that we get our first Gameweek 34 fixture(s) confirmed as ‘on’ this weekend.

Really, though, it’ll still be far too early to have any real ideal of the extent of Blank Gameweek 34 and which teams will be without a fixture.

Even after this week, competing clubs still have two more ties to get through before they’re confirmed as blanking in Gameweek 34. The FA Cup quarter-finals take place in between Gameweeks 29 and 30.

Any fixtures being postponed in Gameweek 34 will go into Double Gameweek 33/36.

You need to be logged in to post a comment.