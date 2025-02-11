Arne Slot and David Moyes both faced questions from the media on Tuesday, with updates provided on Trent Alexander-Arnold and Vitalii Mykolenko.

While there’s nothing that we Fantasy Premier League (FPL) bosses can do with the information to affect the current Gameweek, there are still some noteworthy quotes to report on, which are covered below.

LIVERPOOL

Arne Slot confirmed that Trent Alexander-Arnold (muscle) was back in training, but refused to say if the right-back would return for Wednesday’s Merseyside derby.

“Trent has done parts of training sessions with us. Not ‘sessions’, a session, yesterday. “So, let’s see how he is today. He will train, hopefully, with us again and then we have to decide if we take him to the game, yes or no.” – Arne Slot on Trent Alexander-Arnold

Alexander-Arnold was later spotted in training images released on Tuesday afternoon.

Liverpool will be without Joe Gomez (leg), however.

“Joe, it’s the same leg where he had the injury last time. We are still assessing that but he will definitely not be available tomorrow. “It is a concern [that it is the same leg]” – Arne Slot on Joe Gomez

Arne Slot also scrutinised Liverpool’s FA Cup exit to Plymouth Argyle.

“There was a wise man that once said to me, nothing good comes from losing a football game and I completely agree. We would definitely have prepared to play six games in 18 days or seven in 21 or eight in 24 because that’s the schedule we are in. Now with us losing this game, there is one moment that we have a normal week, but that is definitely not what we wanted when we went to Plymouth. “It was difficult because the plan was to play with Joe [Gomez] for 60 minutes or longer. The plan was to start Curtis [Jones] but he came on Sunday and said he didn’t feel well enough to play so then all of a sudden, we missed two important players. I think people know Darwin’s [Nunez] situation that he became a Dad one or two days before the game and that happened in Spain so he came in a bit later. “There were some circumstances that weren’t perfect when it comes to Plymouth. The idea was to play with an even stronger team but that team still should have been able to win that game and the fact that we didn’t and the fact that we didn’t against PSV as well also tells us that these players definitely need these games to get the best out of them. It is so difficult to get the best out of them if they hardly play any games and that’s again why it’s disappointing for them.” – Arne Slot

EVERTON

David Moyes said that Vitalii Mykolenko is back in training and should be in contention to start tomorrow.

The full-back missed Saturday’s FA Cup loss to Bournemouth with a minor calf issue.

“He started some training today so hopefully he’ll be available. That’s probably the main one.” – David Moyes on Vitalii Mykolenko

On a possible return date for long-term absentee Dwight McNeil (knee), Moyes added:

“I don’t think there’s any real updates on timeframes. I’d probably think it’s the best part of six weeks. “We’re short with our squad at the moment. We’ve got Tim [Iroegbunam] on the way back. He’s beginning to get himself back in a position where he’s ready to play. Jimmy’s [Garner] done a really good job in the two games he’s played.” – David Moyes on Dwight McNeil

Moyes also discussed Carlos Alcaraz, who impressed off the bench at the weekend.