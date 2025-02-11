104
  1. Revival
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    36 mins ago

    Erling Haaland has now scored 48 goals in just 48 UEFA Champions League appearances

    1. JBG
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Won't play RM every match

    2. Bobkat
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Crazy numbers

  2. Free Hat
    • 5 Years
    34 mins ago

    Also nice to finally hear some atmosphere at the City ground

    1. Colonel Shoe 肝池
      • 13 Years
      1 min ago

      You must be hearing things

  3. Revival
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    28 mins ago

    Foden on for a injured Grealish

    1. PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Owners lucky

  4. PartyTime
    • 3 Years
    25 mins ago

    Glad I avoided Barcola. Apparent dud early in the group stage for me. No Haaland though so this ain’t nice.

  5. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    21 mins ago

    Forest crusing

    1. Hooky
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      A dating show for bears? Probably on Channel 5

      1. Boss Hogg
        • 15 Years
        1 min ago

        But do the bears sh*t in the (Chris) Woods?

