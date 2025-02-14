After three goals, one assist, and a combined 29-point haul in the most recent ‘double’ for Mohamed Salah (£13.7m), most Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers face an easy armband decision ahead of Double Gameweek 25.

However, differential-hunting managers might be tempted by an alternative asset. So we will run the rule over Liverpool options, Aston Villa assets and a flurry of ‘single Gameweek’ players.

First, we will assess the fallout of the on-site captain poll. We will then analyse the player and team statistics, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Friday’s 18:30 GMT deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

Mohamed Salah fought off a hefty amount of active Assistant Manager chips, with his 29-point haul leaving those who deployed the Triple Captain chip victorious.

The Egyptian was at his vintage best across both games.

His brace at the Vitality Stadium slowed the march of an in-form Bournemouth side, while his goal and assist were good enough for the top bonus in the last Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

Unsurprisingly, there is strong backing from our users ahead of a double-header against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa.

Liverpool’s right-winger secures just under 80% of the captain poll vote.

Meanwhile, Morgan Rogers (£5.6m) reaches nose-bleed territory in the armband discussion despite three successive Premier League blanks.

Aston Villa’s starlet, however, has kept his best recent form for Europe and domestic cup action.

Four goals combined against Tottenham Hotspur and Celtic, in the FA Cup and UEFA Champions League, respectively, cast doubt on the notion that Manchester City’s former schoolboy is ‘out of form’.

Rogers sits a differential second in the captain’s poll, backed by just under 7% of voters for Villa’s double-header.

Ollie Watkins (£8.9m) is in third place with 3% of the vote, followed by Trent Alexander-Arnold (£7.4m) and Marcus Rashford (£6.6m).

THE PLAYER STATISTICS – LAST SIX MATCHES





The rest of this article below is completely free to read but requires a Fantasy Football Scout user account for access – you can get yours at no cost here



