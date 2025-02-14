260
  Ajax Hamsterdam
    10 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    havertz would have been the Perfect gapko replacement....mateta is probably the best alternative if you fh29. i might go wissa.

    Open Controls
    Tonyawesome69
      6 Years
      1 hour, 45 mins ago

      Alternative is go early on Cunha if you already have Mbeumo and don't want the double up

      Open Controls
      Ajax Hamsterdam
        10 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        cunha has 2 tough fixtures coming up though.i dont mind the double up. I might consider jimmy too. I just hope we get more news for gapko, would be such a shame to sell and he ends up playing...

        Open Controls
  Ribus
    11 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Isak -> Watkins madness?

    Open Controls
    DA Minnion (Former great)
      12 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      We need to know if he's fit first. It's a risk getting Isak out.

      Open Controls
      Ajax Hamsterdam
        10 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        isak could easily score at city.

        Open Controls
  DA Minnion (Former great)
    12 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    If I went Gakpo to Watkins.
    Would you advise Moyes for a hit to which ?
    A. Emery
    B. Slot

    Open Controls
    Nolberto Solano
      13 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Definitely move for a hit, should pay back over the double. If you can afford Slot, I would go with him

      Open Controls
      DA Minnion (Former great)
        12 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Cheers. Can afford it .

        Open Controls
  Nolberto Solano
    13 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    What would you rather do this week? 1 FT

    A) Hall to Huijsen (start Huijsen)
    B) Hall & Enzo to Huijsen & Dango (start Dango, bench Huijsen) -4

    Open Controls
    DA Minnion (Former great)
      12 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    Ajax Hamsterdam
      10 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      a means no bournemouth mid?

      Open Controls
      Nolberto Solano
        13 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Correct, would wait until next week too make that Enzo to Dango move.

        I'm all out of budget with my team (0.0), so hard to make moves straight to bournemouth mids:

        AM activated in GW24 - Slot

        Pickford
        TAA Gabriel Munoz Mykolenko
        Salah Palmer Mbeumo Amad
        Isak Watkins

        SUBS: Fabianski Enzo Hall Ndiaye*

        Open Controls
        Ajax Hamsterdam
          10 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          maybe b but why would you bench Huijsen? i d play him ahead of myko, unless I am missing something?

          Open Controls
  TeddiPonza
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    14 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    With Gakpo a doubt. Would you do these moves for -8?

    Gakpo, Gordon and Moyes to Watkins, Rogers and Slot.

    Thanks.

    Open Controls
    The FPL Units
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      14 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Nah

      Open Controls
      TeddiPonza
        Fantasy Football Scout Member
        14 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        What would you do then? Moyes to Emery and hope Gakpo is fit?

        Open Controls
        The FPL Units
          Fantasy Football Scout Member
          14 Years
          1 hour, 47 mins ago

          Yep, don't see the -8 paying off this week.

          Open Controls
    Mr.K
      11 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Isn't Watkins sort of a doubt as well? Switching from Gakpo to Watkins for -8 sounds like madness.

      Open Controls
  The FPL Units
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    14 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    RP

    Gordon & Amad to Kluivert & Dango -4?

    Open Controls
    Nolberto Solano
      13 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Don't like taking Amad out, however both those bournemouth players are on red hot form! I would do Gordon to Kluivert only

      Open Controls
    Ajax Hamsterdam
      10 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      amad has ipswich and leicester v soon, I am not sure about these moves.just gordon imo

      Open Controls
  Fernandito
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    6 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Would you bench Wood or Amad this week?

    Open Controls
    Ajax Hamsterdam
      10 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      amad

      Open Controls
    Goro Majima
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      5 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      I'm benching Amad.

      Open Controls
    Boss Hogg
      15 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      I’m benching Amad.
      Fulham are decent and Amad doesn’t do much away. Or much in the first 80 minutes of matches to be honest!

      Open Controls
  tobz102
    12 Years
    1 hour, 50 mins ago

    Huge benching headache this week.

    Play:
    1. Robinson (H NFO)
    2. Hall (A Man City)
    3. Tarkowski (A Palace) (have Pickford)

    Bench one of:
    A. Isak (A Man City)
    B. Wood (A Fulham)
    C. Mbuemo (A WHU)

    Feels like a dice roll with the attackers

    Open Controls
    Nolberto Solano
      13 Years
      1 hour, 24 mins ago

      1 & C

      Open Controls
    Boss Hogg
      15 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      1 for definite.
      Then between B and C. I might bench Wood, but it’s a tricky one.

      Open Controls
    Manchego
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 Years
      58 mins ago

      I'd just do it so you don't have players who are facing each other. It doesn't always make sense, but if you play Robinson & bench Wood, you won't be willing Wood to score which then wipes out Robinson's clean sheet. Or switch it the other way, play Tarkowski & bench one of Isak/Mbuemo

      Open Controls
      tobz102
        12 Years
        4 mins ago

        Agreed - probably the most logical way to do things when it's so tight. Spread the risk etc

        Open Controls
  ViperStripes
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    15 Years
    1 hour, 48 mins ago

    Used FT already.
    Option a) Play AM chip, put it on Emery, no hit needed

    Option b) Do nothing, which means playing AM chip across 31 to 33 or 36 to 38

    Option b then has 2 routes only:
    1) AM 31-33 using transfers to maximise 33doublers, FH34, WC35, BB36 - 37/38 roll with the punches
    2) WC30or31or32, BB33, FH34, 2FT's to prep for 36, AM36,37,38, using last 2FT's on manager to maximise chances of table bonus vs on the beach teams.

    Open Controls
    Boss Hogg
      15 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      I think I’m going to go for Emery as AM this week. Nothing really needs a chip in the next 2 so I reckon it’s worth rolling the dice now on Emery and then maybe using the FTs over the next couple to target a fixture with the AM.

      Open Controls
    ViperStripes
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      15 Years
      47 mins ago

      Think I'm leaning towards b1, seems best option to maximise doubler points and use FT's on players not AM.

      Open Controls
  ididnt
    13 Years
    1 hour, 44 mins ago

    I have Sanchez and Fab as my keepers - worth a -4 to bring in Kepa (max £4.5m)

    Open Controls
  boc610
    13 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    A few pool forums think gapko might be dropped , diaz will move to left and then jota salah ( jota always does well against his old team)

    Open Controls
    Hazz
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 Years
      1 hour, 39 mins ago

      Dropped is probably not the right word. If he's got a knock it's sensible rotation. Not like Diaz has been that good lately.

      Open Controls
      boc610
        13 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Slot doesn't play fantasy football, Diaz was excellent against Bournemouth, work rate in unreal just the goals have dried up.

        Open Controls
        PartyTime
          3 Years
          1 hour, 26 mins ago

          goals have turned to ashes

          Open Controls
    Merlin the Wraith
      8 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      Still holding onto him for the week, hopefully some mins v Wolves & plays Villa. Not worth a -4 given lack of alternatives. Wissa on bench to cover a total no-show.

      Open Controls
  Boss Hogg
    15 Years
    1 hour, 43 mins ago

    Gakpo problem…

    Henderson
    TAA, Gabriel, Munoz
    Salah, Palmer, Dango, Mbeumo
    GAKPO, Isak, Wood
    (Pickford, Amad, Hall, Mazraoui)

    So, what do I do?

    a. Good to go. Amad a decent first sub / accept limited Gakpo minutes
    b. Gakpo to Mateta (-4)
    c. Amad to Rogers (-4) and bench Gakpo
    d. Hall to Huijsen (-4) and bench Gakpo

    ???

    Open Controls
    The FPL Units
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      14 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  Pegboy
    14 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    Got to find a replacement for Jackson:

    A) Watkins
    B) Wissa
    C) Mateta
    D) AN Other

    Open Controls
    Boss Hogg
      15 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  Ajax Hamsterdam
    10 Years
    1 hour, 40 mins ago

    any chance of pool training pictures today to see if gapko has trained a bit? doesnt sound too bad when you read slot comments.

    Open Controls
    DA Minnion (Former great)
      12 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Even if either could still be benched. jota and Nunez in the wings waiting for a start.

      Open Controls
  Stimps
    11 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    If Gakpo is a doubt, which looks better

    A) Wissa, TAA (-4)
    B) Watkins, Myko

    Open Controls
    Boss Hogg
      15 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      B.
      Watkins against Ipswich and then another fixture on top of that? And on pens. And no Duran anymore. Yes please!

      Open Controls
  clarkey
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    10 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    I have Isak, Pedro and Ndiaye. Would you do:

    a) Pedro to Wood (-4)
    b) Play Pedro

    Open Controls
    Boss Hogg
      15 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      B.
      They looked comfortable against Chelsea last week and I’m not sure that Fulham away is the banker for Forest and Wood.

      Open Controls
  mookie
    11 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Journalist: Ethan up top? Raheem up top? Merino up top?
    Arteta(smilling): You don't have to be very creative with the options we got. I'm sure you're going to get it right.

    Open Controls
    Jimmy B
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      10 Years
      52 mins ago

      The team is going to be seriously depleted whatever he does. I was listening to clash of the correspondents on PlanetFPL this week with the Arsenal fan and he thinks they're going Trossard, Sterling, Nwaneri up top but no idea which one will actually play through the middle. But doing that means they've got literally nothing by way of attack on the bench. Arsenal attack is a big swerve for me personally until I've seen how it functions. I can see the appeal of Trossard and Nwaneri from an xmins perspective now but if the attack can't function who cares how many mins you get?

      Open Controls
      mookie
        11 Years
        1 min ago

        Yeah, we have to see how it works first. Not sure whether the Leicester game will be enough to get an idea.
        Personally I don't see the appeal of Trossard. I expect him to play on the left and if it doesn't work, it will be hard to bench. Nwaneri on the other hand is an enabler and easy to bench if it goes south.

        Open Controls
  RUUD!
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    12 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Play one bench one dilemma!

    Eze (EVE)
    Wood (ful)

    Open Controls
  Hazz
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    7 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    Pickford (+ AM: Moyes)
    TAA Gabriel Munoz
    Salah (C) Palmer Rogers Kluivert
    Isak Gakpo* Wood
    Fabianski // Mbeumo Hall Greaves

    Currently have Wood/Mbeumo benching headache anyway. Gakpo knock is a shame. Figured he may get a rest in this DGW anyway, though.

    If Watkins is fit:
    A) Gakpo/Moyes > Watkins/Emery (-4)
    B) Play Gakpo (Emery FT)
    C) Play Wood/Mbeumo (Emery FT)

    Has to be Emery rather than Slot for me as I would only have 0.7m avaliable (would need 1.0m).

    If Watkins not sounding fit enough, B or C from above?

    Open Controls
    g40steve
      6 Years
      51 mins ago

      B currently, Watkins no exactly on fire?

      Open Controls
  Silecro
    7 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    Gakpo > Nkunku?

    Open Controls
    Hazz
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      7 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Nkunku is a MID

      Open Controls
  Jammy Dodger
    10 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Hi all

    I have a proper benching headache this week and could do with some opinions. Bench one of:

    Foden
    Rogers
    Palmer
    Salah
    Kluivert
    Wood
    Gakpo
    Isak

    (Newcastle fan here so Isak is 90% locked)

    Thanks so much, good luck all!

    Open Controls
    DA Minnion (Former great)
      12 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      I'd bench Isak. If he blanks you'll be doubly disappointed.

      Open Controls
    Boss Hogg
      15 Years
      58 mins ago

      Wood

      Open Controls
    The Mentaculus
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      Has Moderation Rights
      3 Years
      25 mins ago

      I think Wood's fixture will be the tightest & have benched him myself

      Open Controls
  Jimmy B
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    10 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    Rough translation of Eddie's presser:
    Gordon is dead
    Botman's out for the season
    Burn is alive but will never play again

    Open Controls
    Haa-lala-land
      4 Years
      19 mins ago

      "I totally forgot Barnes even played for us"

      Open Controls
  DV8R
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    13 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    I have 2FT and looking to swap out Gakpo to fit in Slot.

    What's a good bench enabler (not fodder) at 7.0m or less? I have Wissa and Isak already.

    Open Controls
    Haa-lala-land
      4 Years
      17 mins ago

      Evan Ferguson
      Marmoush
      Vardy

      Open Controls
      Haa-lala-land
        4 Years
        16 mins ago

        Cunha 6.8

        Open Controls
  Zanainem
    7 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Hey!
    Have TC ready. Time to use it on Salah?

    Open Controls
    Holmes
      11 Years
      1 hour, 21 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
  Wolfman180
    Fantasy Football Scout Member
    10 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    My original plan was Moyes, Amad to Emery, Nwaneri
    But if Gakpo is out I may do Gakpo to Wissa and go to Slot... but I feel like Emery should be the pick for the chance of table bonus. Am I right or should I just stick to the safe option of Slot?

    Open Controls
    Manchego
      Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Table bonus all the way. Having seen the AM benefits of Moyes' draw against Liverpool, when you compare the potential outcomes I don't know that Slot is really that "safe" when it comes to going after the maximum points available.

      Open Controls
  boc610
    13 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Im keeping the Team Chip on Liverpool. Liverpool TC.

    Open Controls
    Boss Hogg
      15 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Wait, TC is “team chip” now?
      First that cheeky cat, now this madness?!

      Open Controls
      boc610
        13 Years
        1 hour, 17 mins ago

        I can't call it the assistant manager chip because its got nothing whatsoever to do with the manager , may as well be called the tea lady chip or mascot chip, so to create less confusion I say team chip initials TC

        Open Controls
        Boss Hogg
          15 Years
          1 hour, 13 mins ago

          Glad that’s clear then.

          What do you call your wildcard? Transfer Carnage?

          Free Hit? Temporary Change?

          Open Controls
          Manchego
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 11 mins ago

            I'd fully back a new chip named Transfer Carnage!

            Open Controls
          2. boc610
            • 13 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            No need. they were all named after the things they actually do.

            Open Controls
        2. Manchego
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          1 hour, 12 mins ago

          The bench boost is all about the squad's Total Contribution, so to keep it simple I say TC.

          Open Controls
  27. Jstap94
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    Bench 1

    1) Dango
    2) Kluivert
    3) Mateta
    4) Isak (!)
    5) Palmer (!)

    Open Controls
    1. Boss Hogg
      • 15 Years
      56 mins ago

      That’s the hardest choice I’ve seen yet! No Wood option?
      I guess you bench the one who isn’t on pens. So Dango.

      Open Controls
    2. Mr.K
      • 11 Years
      51 mins ago

      Maybe 3

      Open Controls
  28. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    1 hour ago

    Unless major developments today I am going to keep gapko and hope for the best
    so
    2fts
    a dibling to dango, save one transfer and play double arsenal defence (timber and gabriel)
    b dibling and timber to kerkez and dango/semenyo
    c dibling and timber to huijsen and kluivert

    what do you guys think? thank you very much!

    Open Controls
    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      28 mins ago

      A. No need to move off double Arsenal D this week against an abject Leicester side

      Open Controls
      1. Boss Hogg
        • 15 Years
        26 mins ago

        I agree.
        Let me just Google double D arse and see what comes up…

        Open Controls
      2. Jimmy B
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        15 mins ago

        There's a possibility they actually become more defensive to compensate for the issues they've got up top, try and keep it tight and nick games kind of thing. I did hear that Lewis-Skelly could take Martinelli's place on the left in front of another LB for example.

        Open Controls
        1. Ajax Hamsterdam
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          cheers

          Open Controls
    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      13 mins ago

      I really want kluivert though....thanks everyone 🙂

      Open Controls
  29. Jimmy B
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    58 mins ago

    We'll have to see what emerges from Emery's customary late presser (why is he always last?) but my hunch is Watkins and Gakpo are both getting single gameweeks and it'll be the Villa-Liverpool game

    Open Controls

