Following on from Arsenal’s win over Leicester City, there are five more Premier League matches kicking off at 3pm GMT.

Aston Villa, who double in Gameweek 25, are among the sides in action.

3PM GMT KICK-OFFS

We start the team news round-up at Villa Park, where the hosts welcome back Ollie Watkins after injury.

He is one of two changes from last weekend’s FA Cup victory over Tottenham Hotspur, with loanee Axel Disasi also getting a start.

Ezri Konsa and Leon Bailey, the players they replace, are both absent.

New signings Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio are among the substitutes, likewise the fit-again Tyrone Mings.

As for Ipswich, they heavily rotated in the FA Cup last Saturday. Compared to Gameweek 24, there are four changes.

Nathan Broadhead and Ari Muric drop to the bench, while Leif Davis and Sam Morsy are missing completely.

In come Kalvin Phillips, Ben Johnson, new goalkeeper signing Alex Palmer and Conor Townsend.

On the south coast, Bournemouth are unchanged for the fourth Premier League match running – so new dad Justin Kluivert starts again following the birth of his child this week.

Kluivert was the most-bought player of Gameweek 25, with one million transfers in.

Luis Sinisterra and Alex Scott recover from injury and take their place among the substitutes.

Compared to the side that defeated Ipswich in their last Premier League outing, Southampton make three changes.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis is injured, while Lesley Ugochukwu and Albert Gronbaek are demoted to substitute duty.

In come Nathan Wood, Will Smallbone and Kamaldeen Sulemana.

Pep Guardiola made six changes overall to the Manchester City side beaten by Real Madrid on Tuesday.

Jack Grealish, Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias and Nathan Ake are all ruled out, while Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne drop to the bench.

Rico Lewis, Nico Gonzalez, Abdoukodir Khusanov, Phil Foden, Ilkay Gundogan and Omar Marmoush are the players coming in to replace them.

After rotating heavily in the FA Cup, Eddie Howe mostly reverts to the team that beat Arsenal in the EFL Cup semi-final.

The one change sees Joe Willock replace the injured Sven Botman, so it’ll be back to 4-3-3 today.

Dan Burn and Anthony Gordon are passed fit to start, while Harvey Barnes returns to the bench after a month out with a thigh injury.

The team news is nice and simple from Fulham v Nottingham Forest, where both sides are unchanged from Gameweek 24.

Callum Hudson-Odoi is fit and among Forest’s substitutes, while Willian is on the bench for Fulham.

Finally, at West Ham, Graham Potter makes three changes to the side that started the 2-1 defeat at Chelsea nearly a fortnight ago.

Lucas Paqueta and Edson Alvarez are back from injury, while Konstantinos Mavropanos also gets a promotion to the line-up.

Vladimir Coufal misses out and Aaron Cresswell and Andy Irving drop to the bench.

As for Brentford, the fit-again Mark Flekken replaces Hakon Valdimarsson in Thomas Frank’s one and only alteration.

LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martínez, Garcia, Kamara, Disasi, Digne, Malen, McGinn, Tielemans, Rogers, Ramsey, Watkins.

Subs: Olsen, Zych, Mings, Maatsen, Bogarde, Jimoh, Rashford, Asensio.

Ipswich Town XI: Palmer, Tuanzebe, O’Shea, Greaves, Townsend, Phillips, Cajuste, Johnson, Hutchinson, Enciso, Delap.

Subs: Muric, Woolfenden, Godfrey, Taylor, Luongo, Hirst, Philogene, Broadhead, Clarke.

Fulham XI: Leno, Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson, Lukić, Berge, Traoré, Smith Rowe, Iwobi, Jiménez.

Subs: Benda, Diop, Reed, Cairney, Pereira, Willian, King, Sessegnon, Muniz.

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Milenković, Murillo, Morato, Aina, Danilo, Anderson, Williams, Gibbs-White, Elanga, Wood.

Subs: Hennessey, Boly, Sangaré, Domínguez, Moreno, Yates, Hudson-Odoi, Silva, Sosa.

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Lewis, Khusanov, Stones, Gvardiol, González, Gündoğan, Foden, Marmoush, Savinho, Haaland.

Subs: Ortega, Reis, Kovačić, De Bruyne, Silva, Nunes, O’Reilly, McAtee, Doku.

Newcastle United XI: Dúbravka, Trippier, Schär, Burn, Hall, Willock, Guimarães, Tonali, Murphy, Isak, Gordon.

Subs: Pope, Targett, Krafth, Livramento, Barnes, Longstaff, Miley, Wilson, Osula.

Southampton XI: Ramsdale, Bree, Bednarek, Wood, Walker-Peters, Aribo, Smallbone, Welington, Fernandes, Sulemana, Onuachu.

Subs: McCarthy, Manning, Sugawara, Taylor, Bella-Kotchap, Ugochukwu, Grønbæk, Dibling, Archer.

Bournemouth XI: Arrizabalaga, Cook, Zabarnyi, Huijsen, Kerkez, Christie, Adams, Brooks, Kluivert, Semenyo, Ouattara.

Subs: Dennis, Akinmboni, Kinsey-Wellings, Scott, Tavernier, Winterburn, Sinisterra, Jebbison, Rees-Dottin.

West Ham United XI: Areola, Wan-Bissaka, Kilman, Mavropanos, Emerson, Souček, Álvarez, Kudus, Paquetá, Soler, Bowen.

Subs: Fabianski, Cresswell, Todibo, Scarles, Ward-Prowse, Rodríguez, Irving, Guilherme, Ferguson.

Brentford XI: Flekken, Ajer, Collins, van den Berg, Lewis-Potter, Nørgaard, Janelt, Mbeumo, Damsgaard, Schade, Wissa.

Subs: Valdimarsson, Pinnock, Mee, Kayode, Jensen, Carvalho, Yarmoliuk, Konak, Maghoma

