  1. Gazwaz80
    • 5 Years
    31 mins ago

    Anybody getting Marmoush in?

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      I was interested but thought he would have been registered as a midfielder, less interested as a forward

      1. Rupert The Horse
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        6 mins ago

        Same

        1. Gazwaz80
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          I should have asked this question before I put him in yesterday 😀

    2. mookie
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Maybe. Could have two City forwards in BGW29 and GW30.

  2. Miguel Sanchez
    • 8 Years
    30 mins ago

    Which combo score more next GW you think?

    A) Arteta (WHU) and Rogers (CHE)

    B) Slot (mci) and Nwaneri (WHU)

    1. Warby84
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

    2. nolard
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      A

  3. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    26 mins ago

    Gakpo autosubs looking more likely now...

    Paul Joyce reporting for The Times:

    ‘[Luis Diaz] was redeployed back on the left flank because of the ankle injury to Cody Gakpo, which is set to rule him out of the Villa game, and looked more comfortable than when utilised as a No9.’

    https://www.empireofthekop.com/2025/02/17/paul-joyce-liverpool-injury-cody-gakpo/

    1. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Please give me my Wood jam off the bench!
      My poor management and keeping Gakpo is a different story...

  4. LC1
    • 10 Years
    25 mins ago

    Hi guys,

    Pickford
    Gabriel TAA Milenkovic
    Salah Palmer Bruno Rogers
    Wood Isak Wissa

    SLOT AM

    Myko Van den Berg Dibling

    2 FTs and 0.2 ITB

    Do these transfers seem wise;
    Bruno & Rogers to Kluivert & Mbeumo

    Thanks!

  5. Silecro
    • 7 Years
    23 mins ago

    Any other managers who just recently pressed AM Emery, what are your plans for next two?
    Pereira/Wolves seem like a good shout, with two table bonuses. Anyone interested?
    I am leading in my ML but feel like im stuck with Emery AM and need to compensate somehow for his bad return vs IPS

    1. Rupert The Horse
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      4 mins ago

      After that performance yesterday, I am

  6. v3n0m
    • 3 Years
    19 mins ago

    2FT:
    A) Rogers -> Dango
    B) Bruno + 4.4 -> Kluivert + Marmoush

    1. Atimis
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Could go Rogers Bruno to Dango Kluivert

  7. Sterling Archer
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    could really do with these Chris wood bench points, Gakpo 10 minute appearance and a yellow card confirmed

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      just now

      It's looking good for you 🙂

