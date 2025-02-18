76
  1. Doug McCasual
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    Thought Marmoush might get a mention.

  2. Bobby Digital
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 3 mins ago

    Cunha hands down...

  3. EL tridente
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Keep slot or sell for a different manager?

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 51 mins ago

      Keep

    2. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 48 mins ago

      Slot -> Arteta even for a hit seems low risk imo

    3. Nuka Girl
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 38 mins ago

      I'm going Slot to Arteta.

    4. Ini
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Keeping. I need to bank the transfer to facilitate longer term planning. Also, Liverpool are more than capable of smashing them.

    5. Benedict_Alexander_Arnold
        55 mins ago

        AssMan loves slot

    6. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 1 min ago

      Captain:

      A. Salah(mci)
      B. Kluivert(WOL)
      C. Isak(NFO)

      1. tbos83
        • 4 Years
        17 mins ago

        A

      2. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        13 mins ago

        Salah has scored 11.9 points per game away from home. In David Coleman's speech, "That's Remarkable"

    7. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 57 mins ago

      Good evening all!!

      Would you start Mykolenko(United at home) over any of this three this week??

      A- TAA(City away)
      B- Robinson(Palace home)
      C- Munoz(Fulham away)

      Slight caveat…. I have Pickford too

      Cheers everyone!!

      1. Ini
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        37 mins ago

        I’d keep him on the bench in that situation.

        1. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Cheers mate!!

    8. PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 55 mins ago

      UCL fantasy
      Who did you captain? 🙂

      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        Forgot to check, as I don't play the game.

      2. bso
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        1 hour, 37 mins ago

        Kane

      3. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Harry

      4. PartyTime
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Hurrikane x3 please

    9. EL tridente
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      WHO to start?
      A) Rogers
      B) Pedro

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 22 mins ago

        A

      2. Ini
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        A

    10. sounerous
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      Palmer + Gakpo > Haaland + Iwobi, Y/N

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 7 Years
        51 mins ago

        Wouldn't get rid of Palmer with those fixtures. Get Marmoush if you want Man City coverage

      2. Ini
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        38 mins ago

        N

      3. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        24 mins ago

        Haaland nicked?

      4. Yes Ndidi
        • 5 Years
        just now

        This is probably a question for GW29 once Palmer has faced SOU & LEI at home. It's what I'm considering

    11. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      If Leao had an end product he would be prime Ronaldinho

      1. Mr. Eko
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        blasphemy

      2. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 24 mins ago

        He is a physical specimen but cant see a pass

      3. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 8 mins ago

        Heard a Feynord defender told the press Leao was overrated.

    12. Vasshin
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      Who to start among
      1. Castagne cry(h)
      2. Myko mun(a)
      3. Konate city(a)

      Thanks

      Open Controls
      1. Bobby Digital
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        2

    13. PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Hahahaha Hernandez dud red card!!! 😆

      https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2025/02/17/uefa-champions-league-ucl-fantasy-scout-picks-matchday-10?hc_page=1&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_27080654

    14. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Theo ya bum

      1. Ze_Austin
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 6 mins ago

        Got tackled by the air

    15. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 15 mins ago

      Plan is to keep this bus team, anything you would change? GTG for now?

      Pickford (Fab)
      TAA Munoz Kerkez (Hall Myko)
      Salah Palmer Kluivert Dango Elanga
      Watkins Isak (Gakpo*)

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        13 mins ago

        Same defence (Hudjsen/Kerkez)

        Thinking playing Munoz Hudjsen/Hall Myko this week.

        I'd Roll (i know you wont live the Everton double up I guess?

        Trent can score and get 61 minutes lol

        I'd keep rolling unless you want Cunha. Then see how the FH chip looks or transfer out and in.

        How many FT's do you have?

        You could go Watkins>Mateta and Elanga to Gordon GW28 and FH. It depends if you want Howe AM. Or Eze or Not or go punty on Glasner.

        If City v Newcatsle seems a one off and Newcastle DGW33 or even Palace do.

        Uncrtain times for GW34. But i wont keep Palmer after GW29 either way (I dont think)

        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          8 mins ago

          Ta! Haven't thought about FH29. FT just enough to have 11 fielded for now. AM Howe GW31 is the current plan 😛

          1. Crunchie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            just now

            I am going to FH, sod it, we dont know who is getting to the SF yet, we could eaily jump off Newcastle Palace, they would probably DGW36, than 33. If they both got to SF, too many games. Not in Europe etc, so may Man City if they go out.

            We will see GW30. I am going against the pundits, even Ben Crellin said he has given up this year predicting DGWs

            Going to WC35 whatever. If it is a BB or AM 31-33 or 36-38. Could WC34 if there are no doubles, and keep the players tou want (3 of them on the bench)

    16. PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Kane starts as expected

    17. CoracAld2831
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Useless Theo Hernandez.

      Awful pick.

      1. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        54 mins ago

        At least not a minus score
        So I got that going for me

      2. F4L
        • 10 Years
        11 mins ago

        unlucky, but great to see a ref give a second yellow for such a blatant dive.

    18. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Only 9 goals conceded by Bournemouth at home all season. What a stat.

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        13 mins ago

        Highest minus xGC delta in the league thou.

      2. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        8 mins ago

        Hungry Dog defending

        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          Should have conceded 5 more goals at home based on their expected data.

    19. rokonto
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Is there a chance Liverpool have another double gameweek this season?

      1. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        39 mins ago

        In 36 there's a chance

        https://x.com/BenCrellin/status/1890441911682441569/photo/1

        1. rokonto
          • 9 Years
          34 mins ago

          Thanks!

          1. FPL Virgin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 8 Years
            7 mins ago

            I live to give.

            1. rokonto
              • 9 Years
              5 mins ago

              😀

      2. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        So he is Predicting a Newcastle Bournemouth, Man Utd and Man City SF ?

    20. Baines on Toast...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour ago

      I would be so much better off in UCL if I hadn't picked any Milan players like all the scouts seem to be obsessed with here

      1. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        29 mins ago

        They don’t like it in the Octogon, Milan players.

    21. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      58 mins ago

      What the article doesn't tell you is that Cunha shoots from distance and gets low quality chances.

      Just 4 big chances all season compared to 23 for Mateta.

      1. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        31 mins ago

        Sometimes very desperate teams shoot from halfway after kick-off!

      2. Jimmy B
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        26 mins ago

        He does that is true. Big chances are probably more of an indicator of the quality around him vs Mateta and also that he plays deeper than Mateta so doesn't get those big chances Wolves do rarely create (Strand Larsen seemed to miss a lot of them when fit/in favour). The positives for Cunha is unlike Semenyo and others with this trait, he's quite good at his shoot on sight policy and low quality chances hasn't been detrimental to his FPL output. Sustainable? I don't know, I keeep hearing Chris Wood can't keep up his conversion rate but he's showing no signs of stopping. Plus for FPL Cunha is on all the set pieces, much better than most forwards on baseline bps blah blah. He's a great option basically just dont expect him to be getting loads of high xg chances, but then does he need them?

        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          8 mins ago

          Really great point, but easier chances makes everything easier for any player. It'd be nice for him to get a few tap ins every now and then. You don't want him to keep having to pull something out of a hat all the time.

          1. Crunchie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            3 mins ago

            He plays for Wolves. He is single-handedly keeping them up (at the moment). It looks like Wolves V Ipswich, although with Man Utd form who knows?

      3. F4L
        • 10 Years
        11 mins ago

        unless ive missed 1 he's also yet to get any points from a penalty (same with Isak as well). really impressive season for him

        tbf someone like Son has made a FPL career out of scoring double figures from low quality chances. nothing to say cunha cant keep going

    22. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      47 mins ago

      How is it looking?

      A: Sarr + Slot -> Mbeumo + Glasner (-4)
      B: Sarr + Slot -> Trossard/Nwaneri + Arteta (-4)

      1. The Knights Template
        • 11 Years
        30 mins ago

        A

      2. FPL Virgin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        26 mins ago

        Short, shriveled and always to the left.

      3. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        15 mins ago

        A

      4. Ini
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        13 mins ago

        I wouldn’t take a hit to move Slot.

        1. Crunchie
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          for the upside i would. But if Villa beat Liverpool they go up a place above Fulham so no upside game.

          If you are a slot owner, you do not want that. Go for McKenna, as an Emery owner you do and keep going upside I guess? I am not playing AM chip, but thats how i would do it

      5. F4L
        • 10 Years
        10 mins ago

        in the slot camp as well, and to sell for a hit would need either palace to win or arsenal to keep cs. i cant see Liverpool losing at the Etihad. if you think they might, can see the attraction of A

    23. FPL Virgin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      30 mins ago

      Isn't gameweek 29 the ideal entry point for Cunha now?

      1. Sheffield Wednesday
        • 4 Years
        23 mins ago

        I wouldn't be in a rush to get him this week away at Bournemouth, no.

        1. FPL Virgin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          17 mins ago

          Or the 2 gameweeks after. Fulham's defence is statistically exceptional and Everton are flying under Moyes.

          1. Sheffield Wednesday
            • 4 Years
            13 mins ago

            That's why I have Mateta already, thinking about the GW29 swap to Cunha, but then I'll want Mateta back again for the double(s). Don't want to lose Isak & Wood so undecided for now.

            1. FPL Virgin
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              7 mins ago

              Every season we avoid a high scoring player like Mateta because we want a player who gets 2 points in a blank.

              1. Sheffield Wednesday
                • 4 Years
                just now

                Cunha (sou) GW29 looks like a 9 pointer. [But then Mateta (sou) GW30 also looks like a 9 pointer]

    24. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      12 mins ago

      Rathbone goal

    25. Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Am I correct in thinking if I have 3 FTs and I WC, I'd have 3 FTs the following week?

      Wasn't following too much FPL first half of the season but that's my understanding?

      If that's the case I'd definitely prefer WC 29 and going into 30 with 3 freebies instead of using 3 in 29 then WCing in 30

