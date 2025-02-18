Cody Gakpo (£7.6m) missed Sunday’s 2-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, having been substituted in the Merseyside derby with an unspecified knock.

He is unlikely to be fit for Wednesday’s trip to Villa Park, too.

“I think both [Gakpo and Gomez] are not available for tomorrow. Cody is close to being back…” – Arne Slot

No specific timeframe has been put on Gakpo’s return but with Arne Slot saying he is “close to being back”, is he a hold or a sell?

We take a look at the current situation in this article.

KEEP GAKPO

If you’ve got the option of bringing in a decent first sub in Gameweek 26, just in case Gakpo misses out, keeping the Dutchman has potential upside.

Gakpo and Liverpool have a couple of home fixtures after Sunday’s trip to Manchester City, including a Gameweek 28 clash with a Southampton side who are yet to keep a clean sheet under Ivan Juric.

Newcastle United’s defence isn’t in great shape either, with 11 goals conceded in their last four league fixtures.

Gakpo’s form at Anfield is superb, too.

No player in any position is scoring at a faster rate than the Dutchman on home turf this season, with 0.91 goals per 90 minutes.

Above: Players sorted by goals scored at home per 90 mins in 2024/25 (minimum 600 mins)

Some of the more popular Gakpo replacements, such as Matheus Cunha (£6.8m) and Chris Wood (£7.1m), don’t have great Gameweek 26 fixtures, so holding might be the play.

If you opt to transfer Gakpo > Cunha in Gameweek 29 instead, you get back-to-back clashes against Southampton (one for Gakpo in GW28, then one for Cunha in GW29).

SELL GAKPO