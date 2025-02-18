UCL Fantasy Matchday 10: Ed’s team reveal

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League (UCL) returns on Tuesday with Matchday 10 – and so does the competition’s official Fantasy game.

Here, Ed, another one of our resident European football doyens and a co-host of the official UCL Fantasy podcast, drops by to give us his team reveal.

You can get his weekly thoughts in more detail via a weekly UCL Fantasy newsletter.

Although I ended up with another green arrow in Matchday 9 – three in a row now, finally some momentum – I was frustrated with 90 points.

Not only did I not take my own advice and captain Ousmane Dembele (€8.4m) because I was trying to be a bit different and chase rank, I also got blinded by the Randal Kolo Muani (€7.1m) mind virus that overtook large parts of the community. Therefore, I sold Serhou Guirassy (€8.0m), which was annoying.

CURRENT TEAM