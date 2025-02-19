It’s time for our semi-regular look at the takers of set pieces and penalties in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

Based on the official Opta data in our Premium Members Area, here is a breakdown of the latest four Gameweeks. This takes us back almost exactly a month.

A few new arrivals in the January transfer window have already muscled in on the dead-ball action, while injuries have affected the pecking order elsewhere.

Our Set-Pieces tab has also been updated in the process.

GAMEWEEKS 22-25: PENALTY AND SET PIECE TAKERS

Corners Crosses from

free-kicks Shots from direct

free-kicks Penalties Arsenal Rice (10)

Odegaard (8)

Nwaneri (6)

Trossard (3) Rice (6)

Odegaard (3) Nwaneri (1) Aston Villa Digne (9)

Rashford (7)

Tielemans (6)

Asensio (5)

Bailey (2) Tielemans (5)

McGinn (2) Rashford (1)

Digne (1)

McGinn (1) Bournemouth Kluivert (12)

Brooks (5)

Tavernier (1) Brooks (2)

Tavernier (1) Tavernier (1) Brentford Mbeumo (10)

Damsgaard (9)

Jensen (2) Mbeumo (7) Mbeumo (3) Mbeumo (1) Brighton & Hove Albion O’Riley (8)

Ayari (5)

Minteh (3)

March (2)

Lamptey (1) Ayari (1)

Minteh (1) O’Riley (1) Chelsea Palmer (6)

James (5)

Enzo (4)

Neto (4) James (2)

Palmer (1)

Enzo (1) Palmer (1) Crystal Palace Hughes (7)

Eze (6)

Devenny (1) Eze (6)

Devenny (2)

Hughes (1)

Kamada (1) Eze (2) Mateta (1) Everton Garner (7)

Lindstrom (4)

Harrison (2) Lindstrom (4)

Mykolenko (3)

Harrison (2)

Garner (1) Ndiaye (1) Fulham Lukic (15)

Pereira (3)

Wilson (2) Lukic (3)

Pereira (1) Cairney (1) Ipswich Town Enciso (3)

Davis (3)

Johnson (2)

Phillips (1)

Townsend (1) Enciso (1)

Johnson (1) Enciso (1)

Phillips (1)

Davis (1) Leicester City Ayew (8)

Kristiansen (5)

El Khannouss (3)

Mavididi (1)

Buonanotte (1) Kristiansen (3)

El Khannouss (2) Ayew (1) Liverpool Alexander-Arnold (8)

Tsimikas (7)

Mac Allister (6)

Robertson (5)

Szoboszlai (2) Robertson (2)

Mac Allister (1)

Alexander-Arnold (1) Salah (2) Manchester City Marmoush (6)

Foden (5)

De Bruyne (5)

Gundogan (1)

McAtee (1) Marmoush (2)

Foden (1) Marmoush (1) Manchester United Fernandes (14)

Amad (5)

Eriksen (1) Fernandes (6) Fernandes (1) Fernandes (1) Newcastle United Hall (12)

Gordon (6)

Trippier (2)

Murphy (1)

Guimaraes (1) Gordon (5)

Hall (4)

Tonali (1)

Trippier (1) Isak (1) Isak (1) Nottingham Forest Elanga (14)

Anderson (5) Elanga (5)

Murillo (1) Elanga (2)

Gibbs-White (1) Wood (1) Southampton Fernandes (14)

Manning (1)

Smallbone (1)

Walker-Peters (1) Smallbone (2)

Fernandes (1)

Welington (1) Tottenham Hotspur Son (12)

Porro (9)

Kulusevski (3)

Moore (2)

Reguilon (1) Son (4)

Porro (1) Porro (1) West Ham United Ward-Prowse (7)

Cresswell (6)

Soler (3)

Emerson (1) Cresswell (4)

Soler (2) Ward-Prowse (1)

Paqueta (1)

Cresswell (1) Wolverhampton Wanderers Cunha (8)

Sarabia (5)

Ait-Nouri (1)

Doyle (1) Sarabia (4)

Cunha (1) Cunha (2)

Doyle (1)

GAMEWEEKS 22-25: KEY TALKING POINTS

Marcus Rashford (£6.6m) and Marco Asensio (£6.0m) have been straight into the thick of the action at Villa. They took a combined 12 corners after their second-half introductions against Ipswich Town on Saturday, although a regular taker in Lucas Digne (£4.6m) had been hooked at the break. Four of Asensio’s five corners were also of the ‘short’ variety. Rashford even jumped to the front of the queue at direct free-kicks, hitting the bar with his effort – and claiming the assist when Ollie Watkins (£8.9m) tucked in the rebound.

