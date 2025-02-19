36
  1. FPL Virgin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    46 mins ago

    Do you think we will get the manager by manager injury news trustworthiness article soon? We were promised it a long time ago on the team news videos with Jonty.

  2. Thicksolidtight
    • 2 Years
    46 mins ago

    Any one heard from Modest Bob recently?

  3. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    43 mins ago

    Dembele or Vini Captain

  4. Make FPL Casual Again
    • 6 Years
    40 mins ago

    This gw the obvious captain option should be the best Arsenal attacker at home to West Ham....prove me wrong

    1. x.jim.x
      • 10 Years
      36 mins ago

      The best Arsenal attacker has been injured for weeks.

      1. Make FPL Casual Again
        • 6 Years
        35 mins ago

        Maybe there's someone else there who looks decent?

        1. x.jim.x
          • 10 Years
          28 mins ago

          A backup option for a team that struggles to create chances in a fixture they lost last season. Sounds peachy.

          1. Make FPL Casual Again
            • 6 Years
            21 mins ago

            Jimmys being sneaky again.....what happened in the reverse fixture *this* season?

            1. Make FPL Casual Again
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Saka 18 pointer in a 5-2 win.....

          2. Make FPL Casual Again
            • 6 Years
            19 mins ago

            Yeah right.... you don't think Nwaneiri looks pretty decent

            1. x.jim.x
              • 10 Years
              1 min ago

              Nwaneiri looks decent, Arsenal do not

    2. putana
      • 6 Years
      35 mins ago

      they couldnt create a decent chance against leicester until the 80th minute. No thanks.

      1. Make FPL Casual Again
        • 6 Years
        26 mins ago

        Sterling probably wont start...

        Their projected to score most goals this gw by bookies

        1. Haa-lala-land
          • 4 Years
          22 mins ago

          Potters WH defence arent that bad, and Arsenal attack right now isn't that good. I'd look elsewhere.

          1. Make FPL Casual Again
            • 6 Years
            4 mins ago

            By a few accounts they were very lucky to concede only 1 to Brentford last gw

    3. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      10 mins ago

      Take the punt if you're feeling it. Nwaneri certainly has a haul in him & seems like West Ham didn't defend his flank particularly well against Brentford

  5. Miguel Sanchez
    • 8 Years
    35 mins ago

    Which manager for this GW and midfielder for the medium term?

    A) Arteta and Nwaneri (WHU)

    B) Iraola and Kluivert (WOL)

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      just now

      B

  6. Tonyawesome69
    • 6 Years
    31 mins ago

    Folks working towards BGW29 without using the FH chip, which players should be prioritised for BGW29?

    Quality over quantity in BGWs

    My picks:
    Pickford/Everton defender
    Gabriel/Arsenal defence
    Bournemouth attacker
    Wood
    Cunha
    Haaland/City attacker

    1. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      Have a feeling it's the City picks that are going to be lesser owned than most of the above & potentially make the biggest difference. Whether it'll be those that make TV sacrifices for Haaland (C), or whether Marmoush bests him... we'll see

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        I would like more data on Marmoush and City setup with Foden/KDB, don't think we've seen Marmoush start with KDB yet. I'll likely have a city attacker for 29-30 with WC30/31 in mind.

    2. FPL Blow-In
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      11 mins ago

      I’ll have each of these except for the City attacker. Isak will be benched with Cunha and Wood up front. Going City attack would likely mean Marmoush or Haaland unless I grab a mid but who?

  7. simong1
    • 6 Years
    30 mins ago

    Play which two of the below?

    A) Hall (NFO)
    B) Myolenko (MUN)
    C) Gakpo (mci)
    D) Rogers (CHE)

    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • 8 Years
      18 mins ago

      CD

    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 3 Years
      just now

      DCBA would be my order

  8. One Man
    • 8 Years
    24 mins ago

    Which forward should I buy, I have 5.9 to spend ?

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      One of Raul, Delap or Welbeck

      1. One Man
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks.

    2. One Man
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Sorry have 6.5m.

      1. Bobby Digital
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Add Wissa to the above

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Beto and use the 1m elsewhere

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Maybe Wissa

  9. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    12 mins ago

    Anyone firmly in the FH29 camp? If so, what are your reasons, simply too many players from pool, villa, palace & newcastle?

    1. Jordan.
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      3 mins ago

      yep
      3 pool
      3 toon
      2 villa
      no keeper

      1. Jordan.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 15 Years
        just now

        and people playing assman in 27 are going to be trapped 29,being unable to play 2 chips together,there will be whining

  10. GoonerByron
    • 13 Years
    3 mins ago

    Anyone who hasn't used the AM chip, when do you think the best time to play it is now? I am planning to target Table Bonus as much as I can when I play it..

    I like the next 3 or 4 GWs for Table Bonus but probably need the transfers for 29 without hits..

    A) GW26-28 (cry v FUL, WOL v ful, TOT v bou)
    B) GW27-29 (WOL v ful, TOT v bou, tot v FUL)
    C) GW31-33 (Maybe AST v nfo, then Newcastle's 2 DGWs)
    D) GW36-38 (Maybe WOL v bha, wol v CRY, WOL v bre + possibility of a DGW fixture)

