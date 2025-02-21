Fantasy EFL: Double Gameweek 29 Scout Picks

Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 29 kicks off tonight, so we have put together our Scout Picks to provide a clearer image of who we believe are the best players and clubs for this round.

18 of the 72 EFL clubs are about to play twice: four Championship, six League One and eight League Two.

With huge prizes up for grabs, there’s never been a better time to start playing Fantasy EFL. Here’s everything you need to know about the new Fantasy game.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 29 SCOUT PICKS

Goalkeeper

Ryan Allsop (G) is our first choice, in light of his impressive form. He has four returns in his previous five matches, keeping clean sheets in three of those (+15) and banking 27 points. In total, he’s kept 13 shut-outs in 22 fixtures, conceding only 11 times.

Birmingham take on Reading (A) and Leyton Orient (H) in this double. The former ranks third-best for home form, while the latter have won 50% of their away games. However, given the Blues are steamrolling towards the title, we expect at least one clean sheet and the save points seem inevitable.

Defenders

Cheltenham Town’s Sam Stubbs (D) is the top-scoring defender among players with two fixtures. Despite only seven clean sheets, the centre-back has amassed 176 points in 26 appearances. A consistent performer, he hasn’t blanked since Gameweek 15 and is the sixth-highest clearance machine with 240 to his name (+80).

The number 25, who also has a goal and an assist (+10), visits Newport County and hosts league leaders Walsall. While clean sheets might be a challenge, a high volume of clearances makes him a reliable points source. Notably, he’s only got 0.6% ownership, making him a top differential.

Partnering him, James Bolton (D) is in immaculate form and has four double-digit hauls in his previous five games for Fleetwood Town. He has three goals and 203 clearances in 25 matches, helping the Cod Army to 10 clean sheets in that period. Peter Wild’s side face Grimsby Town (A) and 19th-placed Gillingham (A), who are ranked inside the bottom half for home form. Averaging seven points with only 1.4% ownership makes him a top selection.

Midfielders

Out-of-position Davis Keillor-Dunn (M) has ten goals (+60) and two assists in 30 Barnsley games, alongside ten interceptions (+20) to total 156 points. He’s featuring up front for Darrell Clarke’s side and will visit 14th-placed Rotherham United and 19th-placed Northampton Town. Neither side has kept a home clean sheet in their previous three outings. Coupling this with his rich vein of form, we expect the 27-year-old to score at least once across the double.

Completing our midfield, Leyton Orient’s Ethan Galbraith (M) has two 14-point hauls in his last three games and has banked 10 goal contributions and 24 interceptions in 28 games for the O’s, scoring 152 points. As an all-round contributor, Galbraith has been banking both defensive and offensive contributions throughout the season, about to take on Bolton Wanderers (A) and Birmingham City (A) in Double Gameweek 29. Defensive returns look a minimum for the number 22, who have won four of their previous five games.

Forwards

Leading the line and following Jay Stansfield’s (F) injury, our Birmingham City double-up is complete. Alfie May (F) was the first name on our teamsheet and wears the armband. Despite only 20 starts, he still has 10 goals (+50) and seven assists to his name, totalling 125 points. When facing Reading (A) and Leyton Orient (H), we back May to return to his goalscoring ways and continue their title charge in style.

Completing our seven is Bromley’s Michael Cheek (F). He has 15 goals and two assists in 30 matches for the newly promoted side, accumulating 141 points for his efforts. Additionally, he has three goal contributions from his previous three and is about to play twice at home versus Harrogate Town and Salford City. Being the club’s designated penalty taker provides even more upside to his selection.

Club Picks

Matching our player picks, Birmingham City are undoubtedly the Gameweek’s standout suggestion. Unbeaten in 15 games under Chris Davies and marching towards the League One title, we cannot see Reading or the O’s putting a dent in their hopes. While they may miss out on clean sheets, we still expect them to be too strong.

Although we may not have selected them for players, Huddersfield Town were backed by all four experts in Scout Squad and thus are our second choice. The Terriers have secured 175 Fantasy points in 31 matches and are firmly in the League One playoff race. They take on 20th-placed Peterborough United (H) and 16th-placed Wigan Athletic (A), where both sides are in a poor run of form.

Maximum returns will see these two combine for 40 points.