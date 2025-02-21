116
Fantasy EFL February 21

Fantasy EFL: Double Gameweek 29 Scout Picks

116 Comments
Share

Fantasy EFL Double Gameweek 29 kicks off tonight, so we have put together our Scout Picks to provide a clearer image of who we believe are the best players and clubs for this round.

18 of the 72 EFL clubs are about to play twice: four Championship, six League One and eight League Two.

With huge prizes up for grabs, there’s never been a better time to start playing Fantasy EFLHere’s everything you need to know about the new Fantasy game.

DOUBLE GAMEWEEK 29 SCOUT PICKS

Goalkeeper

Ryan Allsop (G) is our first choice, in light of his impressive form. He has four returns in his previous five matches, keeping clean sheets in three of those (+15) and banking 27 points. In total, he’s kept 13 shut-outs in 22 fixtures, conceding only 11 times.

Birmingham take on Reading (A) and Leyton Orient (H) in this double. The former ranks third-best for home form, while the latter have won 50% of their away games. However, given the Blues are steamrolling towards the title, we expect at least one clean sheet and the save points seem inevitable.

Defenders

Cheltenham Town’s Sam Stubbs (D) is the top-scoring defender among players with two fixtures. Despite only seven clean sheets, the centre-back has amassed 176 points in 26 appearances. A consistent performer, he hasn’t blanked since Gameweek 15 and is the sixth-highest clearance machine with 240 to his name (+80).

The number 25, who also has a goal and an assist (+10), visits Newport County and hosts league leaders Walsall. While clean sheets might be a challenge, a high volume of clearances makes him a reliable points source. Notably, he’s only got 0.6% ownership, making him a top differential.

Partnering him, James Bolton (D) is in immaculate form and has four double-digit hauls in his previous five games for Fleetwood Town. He has three goals and 203 clearances in 25 matches, helping the Cod Army to 10 clean sheets in that period. Peter Wild’s side face Grimsby Town (A) and 19th-placed Gillingham (A), who are ranked inside the bottom half for home form. Averaging seven points with only 1.4% ownership makes him a top selection.

Midfielders

Out-of-position Davis Keillor-Dunn (M) has ten goals (+60) and two assists in 30 Barnsley games, alongside ten interceptions (+20) to total 156 points. He’s featuring up front for Darrell Clarke’s side and will visit 14th-placed Rotherham United and 19th-placed Northampton Town. Neither side has kept a home clean sheet in their previous three outings. Coupling this with his rich vein of form, we expect the 27-year-old to score at least once across the double.

Completing our midfield, Leyton Orient’s Ethan Galbraith (M) has two 14-point hauls in his last three games and has banked 10 goal contributions and 24 interceptions in 28 games for the O’s, scoring 152 points. As an all-round contributor, Galbraith has been banking both defensive and offensive contributions throughout the season, about to take on Bolton Wanderers (A) and Birmingham City (A) in Double Gameweek 29. Defensive returns look a minimum for the number 22, who have won four of their previous five games.

Forwards

Leading the line and following Jay Stansfield’s (F) injury, our Birmingham City double-up is complete. Alfie May (F) was the first name on our teamsheet and wears the armband. Despite only 20 starts, he still has 10 goals (+50) and seven assists to his name, totalling 125 points. When facing Reading (A) and Leyton Orient (H), we back May to return to his goalscoring ways and continue their title charge in style.

Completing our seven is Bromley’s Michael Cheek (F). He has 15 goals and two assists in 30 matches for the newly promoted side, accumulating 141 points for his efforts. Additionally, he has three goal contributions from his previous three and is about to play twice at home versus Harrogate Town and Salford City. Being the club’s designated penalty taker provides even more upside to his selection.

Club Picks

Matching our player picks, Birmingham City are undoubtedly the Gameweek’s standout suggestion. Unbeaten in 15 games under Chris Davies and marching towards the League One title, we cannot see Reading or the O’s putting a dent in their hopes. While they may miss out on clean sheets, we still expect them to be too strong.

Although we may not have selected them for players, Huddersfield Town were backed by all four experts in Scout Squad and thus are our second choice. The Terriers have secured 175 Fantasy points in 31 matches and are firmly in the League One playoff race. They take on 20th-placed Peterborough United (H) and 16th-placed Wigan Athletic (A), where both sides are in a poor run of form.

Maximum returns will see these two combine for 40 points.

FPL team previews – Liverpool: Best players, predicted XI + more

116 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Cheeky Onion
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    4 FT & 0.7m ITB

    Sels
    TAA - Gabriel - Kerkez
    Salah - Palmer - Mbuemo - Semenyo
    Isak - Cunha - Wood

    Fab - Konsa - Keane - Winks

    Already done Gakpo > Cunha - Any other moves you'd consider?

    Open Controls
    1. SalahFingers
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      No. Similar team to mine (except yours is better).

      I'd keep it for the blank gameweek and the doubles coming up (although I'm going to use FH and WC2 for that)

      Open Controls
    2. Cheeky Onion
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      I guess it's too late now anyways. Just got back from the airport and was very lucky to not burn that FT

      Open Controls
  2. Pep Roulette
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Mbeumo(C) & Glasner(AM)

    Playing against the odds

    Open Controls
    1. All Hail K
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      Kluivert (C)

      Open Controls
    2. Digital-Real
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      i went L-P for my Brentford player

      Open Controls
  3. SalahFingers
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Game finally just updated.

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      F**k I missed deadline!

      Open Controls
      1. lilmessipran
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        Casual

        Open Controls
      2. SalahFingers
        • 7 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        It was still open for 25 minutes after the deadline too. That's why the last 2 pages were talking about it.

        Open Controls
        1. lilmessipran
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 1 min ago

          You must be new here!

          Open Controls
        2. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 59 mins ago

          😆

          Open Controls
  4. SAUCY SALAH
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    The one week I remember to say PANTS DOWN and they’re still over 20 minutes later.

    Unbelievable

    Open Controls
    1. All Hail K
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      That's ruined my whole day.

      Open Controls
    2. SAUCY SALAH
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      *still up

      Open Controls
    3. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Hot pants can be a struggle

      Open Controls
  5. SAUCY SALAH
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    PANTS FINALLY DOWN

    Open Controls
    1. All Hail K
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Can't get that image out of my head.

      Open Controls
      1. SAUCY SALAH
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 13 mins ago

        I’m glad to have helped!

        Open Controls
  6. lilmessipran
    • 12 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Fpl giving us some extra time after the deadline to compensate for all the pre-deadline server crashes from the past.

    Open Controls
  7. SAUCY SALAH
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 16 mins ago

    Maybe new deadline is one hour 5 minutes before first game now?

    Open Controls
  8. Admiral Benson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Nervous wait for those who made a cheeky transfer after 6.30pm.

    Open Controls
  9. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Forgot to move captain off Salah
    Just moved it and got the game updating screen

    Open Controls
    1. SAUCY SALAH
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Lucky boy!

      Open Controls
  10. PartyTime
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 14 mins ago

    Vardy G imminent

    Open Controls
    1. notlob legin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      in a 1 - 4 loss with Mbeumo and Wissa getting all the Brentfords goals and assists between them?

      I'd take that

      Open Controls
      1. PartyTime
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        Poor Leicester 🙁

        Open Controls
  11. ....
    • 14 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    I reckon all transfers should be free this week haha

    Open Controls
  12. Shultan
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    I was expecting the Game to take a while to update as its first week where AM Chip goes & we get back money ITB but wasn't expecting it to affect the deadline

    Open Controls
    1. All Hail K
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Good point

      Open Controls
  13. Qaiss
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Just so there’s no hindsight comments tomorrow, if Rogers starts then he’s getting a return tomorrow

    Chelsea’s defence is appalling

    Open Controls
    1. All Hail K
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 15 Years
      1 hour, 49 mins ago

      He's on my bench, he will score.

      Open Controls
    2. Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 44 mins ago

      So was Ipswich's

      Not to mention a player less

      Open Controls
      1. Les Bleus
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        He was very unlucky not to haul against Ipswich. Chase the stats not the points.

        Open Controls
        1. Nightcrawler
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 16 mins ago

          So he's getting a return of stats. Rogers has flattered to deceive all season

          Open Controls
    3. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      Benched him for the first time since Man City lol

      Open Controls
      1. Qaiss
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Haha, I started him for that game because of how bad Man City’s defence was

        Chelsea’s defence is just as bad probably

        Open Controls
    4. No Kane No Gain
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Sold him for nwaneri

      Open Controls
  14. JabbaWookiee
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 58 mins ago

    Hearing about a delayed deadline and I somehow still managed to miss it for the first time ever!! Oh well. Least I banked a transfer. Red arrow incoming…again : (

    Open Controls
    1. PartyTime
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Heck! I know how that feels. Luckily, you can plan better for other weeks. Btw the delayed deadline sucks! I only knew about it 20 minutes ago. Flawed game. Shame!

      Open Controls
  15. PartyTime
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    The best AM 27 option is Pereira imo. I’m going all in on this one.

    Open Controls
    1. Chrisitis
      • 13 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Brighton are favourites against Bmouth and should be 5 places below

      Open Controls
  16. Nightcrawler
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    There was a gw 1 many a seasons ago where the site crashed just prior to deadline

    Most had their team sorted anyway but got a free WC gw 2. Good times

    Open Controls
    1. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Oh yeah I remember this 🙂

      Open Controls
    2. Qaiss
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Yeah that was in 2010/2011 I think

      Open Controls
      1. keefy59
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 28 mins ago

        Wow I didn't think it was that long ago
        Does anyone remember Ultimate Fantasy Premier League ?
        Very hands on 25 man squads with I think substitutions & captain changes during the gameweek
        Good fun though

        Open Controls
        1. Zladan
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 25 mins ago

          I didn’t play that, but wasn’t that like £5 in?

          Open Controls
        2. Nightcrawler
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 15 mins ago

          That was so bad

          They had an ikts score prediction game back in 08 which I really enjoyed. Wish they'd just bring it back

          Open Controls
    3. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 14 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Mark didnt have his team ready so they shut it down

      Open Controls
    4. Zladan
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 25 mins ago

      It’s happened a few times. Pretty sure during COVID they dished out a free WC also no?

      Open Controls
      1. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        56 mins ago

        That was different. Game didn't crash. They just let GW31-38 play out every week, as essentially blank game-weeks. They added additional GWs, andet the first GW of that batch be an unlimited transfer week.

        Open Controls
  17. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 14 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    Yesterday marked 1 year since SIr Jim bought into MU
    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Sheffield Wednesday
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 43 mins ago

      How's it going so far?

      Open Controls
      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • 13 Years
        1 hour, 42 mins ago

        Turns out Jim os a Liverpool fan, so pretty well

        Open Controls
        1. x.jim.x
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 32 mins ago

          How dare you

          Open Controls
      2. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 14 Years
        1 hour, 41 mins ago

        Smashing it

        Open Controls
  18. brianutd-why always we? 20
    • 13 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    New post

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.