277
277 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Kane Train
    • 10 Years
    11 mins ago

    Which one to bring in ?

    Mbeumo or Ouattara

    Open Controls
    1. ball c
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Mbuemo

      Open Controls
    2. RealSocialDads
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Mbuemo for this week, Outarra long term

      Open Controls
    3. Super John McGinn-
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Mbeumo

      Open Controls
  2. RealSocialDads
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    If chasing, what would you do:

    A. Slot -> Glasner
    B. Save

    A means I'd need to take a hit for 11 in GW29, if I save I'll have enough FTs

    Open Controls
    1. Heiro
      • 15 Years
      5 mins ago

      Wouldn't do it. I think Liverpool win comfortably. And the Hit down the line breaks even.

      Open Controls
    2. Belli2007
      • 14 Years
      5 mins ago

      For a hit this week or FT?

      Open Controls
      1. RealSocialDads
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        FT

        Open Controls
        1. Belli2007
          • 14 Years
          just now

          As long as Palace don't lose then you gain points....if they win you more than cover your hit, if they draw then still break even.....probably makes it a bit more interesting.....

          Open Controls
  3. MGD
    • 8 Years
    9 mins ago

    Luiz Dias to:

    A) Kluivert
    B) Nwaneri

    Have Dango

    Open Controls
    1. Heiro
      • 15 Years
      7 mins ago

      What's wrong with Diaz? Guys on fire at the moment against a likely leggy City

      Open Controls
      1. x.jim.x
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        One goal in his last 12 games?

        Open Controls
      2. HuttonDressedasLahm
        • 15 Years
        just now

        Fire?

        Open Controls
  4. Heiro
    • 15 Years
    9 mins ago

    Hi all,

    1: Play 2 of the following:
    A:Robinson
    B:Munoz
    C:Foden - Played mid week

    2: Move Foden out to Mbeumo for free and Play 1 of the defenders

    Open Controls
  5. Super John McGinn-
    • 12 Years
    9 mins ago

    AM: Slot

    Pickford,
    TAA, Gabriel, Andersen
    Salah, Palmer, Gordon, Mbeumo, Rogers
    Isak, Wood, Cunha

    Fab, Rogers, Mykolenko, Greaves

    1 FT 0.3ITB

    A) Rogers > Dango (Bench Wood)
    B) Slot > Arteta/Glasner
    C) Other
    D) Roll

    Open Controls
    1. PascalCygan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Similar situation. Think it's going to be B but want to do A as well, just not for -4

      Open Controls
  6. Bobby_Baggio
    • 13 Years
    8 mins ago

    Morning all. 4FT and 1.3m ITB. All chips available apart from TC.

    Pickford
    Kerkez - TAA - Robinson
    Palmer - Salah - Kluivert - Rogers - Gordon
    Wissa - Isak

    (Turner) - Gakpo - Castagne - Colwill

    A) Save
    B) Rogers > Schade/Mitoma/Dango
    C) Gakpo > Cunha
    D) Rogers & Gakpo > Mbuemo & Cunha
    E) Anything else?

    Open Controls
    1. Thicksolidtight
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Gakpo to cunha and keep rollin' rollin' rollin' YEAH!

      Open Controls
  7. Les Bleus
    • 13 Years
    7 mins ago

    Those with Rogers, are you starting/benching/selling? If selling, who are you buying?

    Open Controls
    1. DaniCT
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      thinking selling for Trossard.

      Open Controls
    2. The 12th Man
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Most probably benching and playing Jimenez.

      I’d be selling if I didn’t have a decent option to play this week. Probably for Dango.
      As it stands I’ll have till 29 then maybe get Someone in for him then.

      Open Controls
      1. Belli2007
        • 14 Years
        just now

        I have him on bench but have Gakpo in my starting line up.....

        Open Controls
    3. Sarri-ball
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      Im benching or selling at mo

      Open Controls
    4. HuttonDressedasLahm
      • 15 Years
      just now

      Benching

      Open Controls
  8. aardvark22
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    7 mins ago

    Bench Pedro or Rogers?

    Open Controls
  9. Love this game
    • 11 Years
    6 mins ago

    Would you swap Emery to Glasner for -4?

    Open Controls
    1. Robcar24
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      No

      Open Controls
    2. DaniCT
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Not for a minus.

      Open Controls
  10. DaniCT
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    Rogers to Trossard, Slot to Glasner - For Free?

    Open Controls
    1. Robcar24
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Slot to glasner if chasing

      Open Controls
  11. jimmyharte
    • 7 Years
    5 mins ago

    Would you start Wood or Cunha?

    Cheers

    Open Controls
  12. King Sheep
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    A - Slot out

    B - Gakpo out

    Open Controls
  13. Sarri-ball
    • 15 Years
    3 mins ago

    Rodgers to dango

    Or save swap start Chris wood

    Open Controls
    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Start wood

      Open Controls
    2. Belli2007
      • 14 Years
      just now

      Do you have other Bournemouth mid?

      Open Controls
  14. Viper
    • 15 Years
    2 mins ago

    Any chance of Ndiaye being back for gameweek 29? Sell him or Gakpo for Cunha? Not free hitting in 29

    Open Controls
  15. Krap Nottarf
    • 12 Years
    1 min ago

    Rogers -> Dango worth a -4pt hit? Just seen Roger’s falling and Dango rising in price tonight so price swing.

    Open Controls
  16. waltzingmatildas
    • 14 Years
    just now

    Sels
    TAA Gabriel Hall
    Salah Palmer Mbeumo Dango
    Wood Cunha Isak
    (Fab Rogers Myko Greaves)
    1ft, 2.2itb

    Sels has new, ARS, MCI next.
    Would you do Fab to Flekken?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.