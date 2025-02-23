656
  1. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    12 mins ago

    Afternoon all,

    Which do you prefer:
    A) Roger’s > kudus
    B) Roger’s & Watkins / gakpo > Bowen & cunha -4

    1. Royal5
      • 13 Years
      10 mins ago

      B

    2. g40steve
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Cunha’s a given with those fixtures

    3. Sandy Ravage
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      B

    4. Shearer & Sutton
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      B

  2. g40steve
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    Wood really hurts rank.

    1. Royal5
      • 13 Years
      10 mins ago

      5 pointer?

      1. g40steve
        • 6 Years
        9 mins ago

        Hurt more than Isak gain

        1. Royal5
          • 13 Years
          4 mins ago

          Suprising

    2. Zalk
      • 13 Years
      4 mins ago

      There's an easy solution to it.

  3. FPLAdmiral
    • 8 Years
    10 mins ago

    Are there any articles or pieces on the remaining double game weeks this season?

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Won't know until after GW28 fa cup QF draw

  4. Supersonic_
    • 3 Years
    10 mins ago

    Could do with some Trent goals here

  5. Nightcrawler
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    Next week looks poor again on paper but so did this week

    Bench 2

    A) Munoz
    B) Hall
    C) TAA (have Allison too)
    D) Mazraoui
    E) Milenkovic

    1. Peteex
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Tough. I would bench Hall and Mazraoui

  6. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 10 Years
    7 mins ago

    Thoughts on timber to AWB for free? I have Gabriel already. Or do you prefer RAN? Thanks

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Someone said RAN went off with a limp. I agree Double Arsenal but if Chelsea are poor over the next two that's locked for gw29

  7. OneTeamInBristol
    • 1 Year
    7 mins ago

    71 with Salah captain and TAA to go. Finally survived a gameweek without Wood

    1. Nightcrawler
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      AM?

    2. Warby84
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Same , got 65 will get Wood for 29 want to hold Gakpo till then and play 10

  8. Crunchie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    GW27 team

    I think I will FH. 1ft 0.4 itb

    Cup draw will make my final decision

    Raya
    TAA Hall Munoz Hudjsen Myko
    Salah Palmer Dango Kluivert Mbeumo
    Mateta Isak Gapko

    All chips intact except TC

    1. Royal5
      • 13 Years
      3 mins ago

      Saving AM for next season?

      1. Crunchie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        GW31 or 32 to 33 to 34. Or BB depending on how the double line up.

        Then WC 35 and AM or BB then.

        Could be a bigger DGW 36 and DGW37 BGW37

        Will make up my mind when the QF lines up

  9. Snake Juice
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Glasner.
    Munoz.
    Mbeumo.
    Cunha.
    Pedro.
    Isak (C).

    42K to 8K. This is one of the greatest FPL weeks ever.

    1. Crunchie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Congrats lol

