The penultimate match of Gameweek 26 sees Newcastle United play host to Nottingham Forest.

Kick-off at St James’ Park is at 14:00 GMT.

The headline team news is the recall of Nick Pope to the Newcastle starting XI.

He starts in goal for the first time since Gameweek 15, replacing Martin Dubravka, who drops to the bench.

Tino Livramento is back in for Kieran Trippier at right-back, while central midfielder Lewis Miley comes in for his first Premier League start of the season in place of Sandro Tonali.

Nottingham Forest have made two changes from last weekend’s defeat at Fulham, as Nuno Espirito Santo reverts to a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Nicolas Dominguez and Callum Hudson-Odoi get promotions to the starting XI, with Morato demoted to bench duty and Danilo missing from the matchday squad.

LINE-UPS

Newcastle United XI: Pope, Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall, Guimaraes, Willock, Miley, Murphy, Gordon, Isak

Subs: Dubravka, Trippier, Tonali, Wilson, Barnes, Targett, Krafth, Osula, Longstaff

Nottingham Forest XI: Sels, Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams, Dominguez, Anderson, Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi, Wood

Subs: Hennessey, Morato, Sangare, Awoniyi, Toffolo, Moreno, Jota, Yates, Sosa

