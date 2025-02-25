Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 27 clash between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal.

The match at City Ground kicks off at 19:30 GMT on Wednesday 26 February.

PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 27 LINE-UPS

NOTT’M FOREST

ARSENAL

RECENT FORM

PLAYED POINTS GD FORM (most recent on the right) 2nd Arsenal 26 53 +28 DWWWL 3rd Nott’m Forest 26 47 +11 WLWLL

Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):



