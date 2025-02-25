Check out our predicted XIs for the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 27 clash between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal.
The match at City Ground kicks off at 19:30 GMT on Wednesday 26 February.
PREDICTED FPL GAMEWEEK 27 LINE-UPS
More in-depth team news is available here, updated with the latest press conference information.
NOTT’M FOREST
ARSENAL
RECENT FORM
|PLAYED
|POINTS
|GD
|FORM (most recent on the right)
|2nd
|Arsenal
|26
|53
|+28
|DWWWL
|3rd
|Nott’m Forest
|26
|47
|+11
|WLWLL
Over their last six Gameweeks, these are both sides’ best players for expected goal involvement (xGI):