Gameweek 27 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) continues with five Wednesday night clashes, so here’s the team news.

The headline of these line-ups is the absence of Alexander Isak (£9.5m) due to a “slight groin problem,” according to Newcastle United. Almost every active FPL manager will be relying on an autosub. All eyes will be on Eddie Howe’s post-match words.

In Anfield’s EFL Cup final rehearsal, Liverpool aren’t starting Cody Gakpo (£7.5m) and Andrew Robertson (£5.9m). Joining Mohamed Salah (£13.7m) and Luis Diaz (£7.5m) up front is Diogo Jota (£7.2m).

Elsewhere, the return of Erling Haaland (£14.7m), having not featured against Real Madrid or Liverpool. Manchester City team-mates Phil Foden (£9.2m) and Kevin De Bruyne (£9.3m) move out of the XI.

As for opponents Tottenham Hotspur, their bench has also raised a few eyebrows. Son Heung-min (£9.7m), Dejan Kulusevski (£6.3m) and Djed Spence (£4.4m) are there, as Wilson Odobert (£5.3m) returns from hamstring problems to make his first league start since Gameweek 3.

Spurs are hoping to match the stunning 4-0 win from November’s reverse meeting.

Third-placed Nottingham Forest have lost three of their most recent four but their last City Ground runout was a 7-0 thrashing of shellshocked Brighton and Hove Albion. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side is unchanged, as Arsenal keep the same front three from Saturday’s home loss to West Ham United.

Manchester United would be on six straight home defeats if not for Amad Diallo‘s (£5.4m) late hat-trick versus Southampton. He’s out for the season and Ruben Amorim has decided to place defender Noussair Mazraoui (£4.3m) on the bench.

In other Wednesday team news, popular FPL assets Bryan Mbeumo (£8.0m), Jordan Pickford (£5.1m), Vitalii Mykolenko (£4.4m) and Yoane Wissa (£6.4m) all start in west London.

GAMEWEEK 27 LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Flekken; Ajer, Collins, Pinnock, Lewis-Potter; Yarmoliuk, Janelt; Mbeumo, Damsgaard, Schade; Wissa

Subs: Valdimarsson, Mee, Kayode, Ji-soo, Carvalho, Konak, Maghoma, Morgan, Arthur

Everton XI: Pickford; O’Brien, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko; Gana, Alcaraz, Garner; Lindstrom, Beto, Harrison

Subs: Virginia, Begovic, Patterson, Keane, Young, Iroegbunam, Sherif, Chermiti, Heath

Man United XI: Onana; De Ligt, Maguire, Yoro; Dalot, Ugarte, Fernandes, Dorgu; Zirkzee, Garnacho, Hojlund

Subs: Harrison, Graczyk, Heaven, Lindelof, Mazraoui, Casemiro, Eriksen, Obi

Ipswich XI: Palmer; Tuanzebe, O’Shea, Greaves, Davis; Morsy, Cajuste; Philogene, Hutchinson, Clarke; Delap

Subs: Muric, Woolfenden, Townsend, Johnson, Luongo, Taylor, Szmodics, Broadhead, Hirst

Nott’m Forest XI: Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Dominguez, Anderson; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood

Subs: Hennessey, Morato, Moreno, Danilo, Sangare, Jota, Yates, Sosa, Awoniyi

Arsenal XI: Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Odegaard, Rice, Jorginho; Nwaneri, Merino, Trossard

Subs: Neto, White, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Tierney, Partey, Sterling, Butler-Oyedeji, Kabia

Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Gray, Danso, Udogie; Bergvall, Bentancur; Johnson, Maddison, Odobert; Tel

Subs: Kinsky, Reguilon, Spence, Bissouma, Sarr, Kulusevski, Werner, Son, Scarlett

Man City XI: Ederson; Khusanov, Dias, Gvardiol; Nunes, Nico, Kovacic; Savinho, Marmoush, Doku; Haaland

Subs: Ortega, Ake, Lewis, McAtee, Foden, De Bruyne, Gundogan, Grealish, Bernardo

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Luis Diaz; Jota

Subs: Kelleher, Endo, Robertson, Quansah, Chiesa, Elliott, Jones, Gakpo, Darwin

Newcastle XI: Pope; Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall; Guimaraes, Tonali, Willock; Murphy, Wilson, Gordon

Subs: Dubravka, Ruddy, Trippier, Targett, Krafth, Longstaff, Barnes Miley, Osula