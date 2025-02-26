367
367 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Bobby Digital
    • 7 Years
    3 mins ago

    Let's go Salah! Time to do something when it finally matters!

    1. Egg noodle
      • 15 Years
      1 min ago

      +++1111

    2. Mr. O'Connell
      • 12 Years
      just now

      What's ownership these days?

  2. FCSB
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Looks like Salah isn’t very involved tonight, blank written all over it.

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Palmer cappers need to be punished!

      1. TOLV TUMS
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        We have already been punished because we… captained Palmer

    2. Silecro
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      He hauled with literally his only shot vs Everton

    3. Jet5605
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Wouldn't hold your breath. He can hit beast mode from nowhere

