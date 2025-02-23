70
  1. Buck The Trent
    • 13 Years
    17 hours, 45 mins ago

    1FT, would you do Dango to Bowen?

    *have Kluivert

    1. Vazza
      • 4 Years
      17 hours, 24 mins ago

      Yes for sure.

    2. FantasyClub
      • 4 Years
      16 hours, 34 mins ago

      That’s my exact dilemma too…only just got Dango for Wolves and he looked more of a threat than Kluivert but with Evanilson back his minutes may be affected eh

    3. FPL_adict
      • 7 Years
      15 hours, 47 mins ago

      FH29?
      If not, maybe others more of a priority to get rid?

  2. Price Changes
    rainy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 9 Years
    17 hours, 23 mins ago

    Price changes 24th February

    Rise: Rashford 6.7

    Falls: Gakpo 7.5, Amad 5.4

    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      17 hours, 14 mins ago

      Cheers!

      1. Philosopher's Stones
        • 4 Years
        17 hours, 13 mins ago

        Cheers Mr Milchick

        1. The Knights Template
          • 11 Years
          12 hours, 33 mins ago

          We should schedule an off-topic humorous interaction later this week!

        2. Twisted Saltergater
          • 15 Years
          9 hours, 20 mins ago

          Please try to like all comments equally.

    2. Philosopher's Stones
      • 4 Years
      17 hours, 14 mins ago

      Thanks, Mr Rainy.

  3. Vazza
    • 4 Years
    17 hours, 23 mins ago

    Would you do Emery to Vitor Pereira?

  4. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 15 Years
    17 hours, 15 mins ago

    For the overnight article

    Last Man Standing GW26 (253 teams)

    Safety score = 73
    Top score = Scott Daniel with 114

    35 teams to be removed, 218 teams through to GW27
    Congrats to all the survivors 🙂

    https://plan.livefpl.net//LMS

    1. mookie
      • 11 Years
      12 hours, 6 mins ago

      Wrong side of a swingy GW accentuated by captain fail. 🙁

      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 15 Years
        7 hours, 12 mins ago

        Great run, would have snuck through with Salah(c)

  5. SpaceCadet
    • 11 Years
    17 hours, 5 mins ago

    Anything worth a hit here or g2g? 0.8m itb.

    Pickford
    Taa Gabriel Huijsen
    Salah palmer mbeumo kluivert
    Isak wood wissa

    Valdi Sarr myko greaves

    1. FPL_adict
      • 7 Years
      15 hours, 48 mins ago

      No gtg

      1. SpaceCadet
        • 11 Years
        15 hours, 10 mins ago

        Thanks

  6. Drop Dead Tsimikas
    • 13 Years
    17 hours, 4 mins ago

    Next week looks pretty dire (though 90 points this week can hardly be faulted). Palmer has two GWs left. Considering dropping Aina, as well. 2.0 ITB.

    Verbruggen
    Castagne | Munoz | Hall
    Palmer | Salah | Murphy | Rogers
    Watkins | Isak | Marmoush

    Pickford, Dibling, Aina, Greaves

    Option 1: Murphy + Rogers + Aina >>> Mbeumo + Semenyo + Kilman
    Option 2: Murphy + Aina >>> Mbeumo + Kilman and hope for the best with Rogers?

  7. noone
    • 7 Years
    16 hours, 58 mins ago

    Hi all,

    I started playing FPL more seriously from last season.
    My rank-
    After GW26- 2450
    Last season OR - 1258

    Twitter- @economist_fpl

    I just started a FPL twitter account today to start interacting and sharing thoughts. However, Twitter (X) hides my comments and posts when I interact as I don’t have followers or because of the age of the account. Would appreciate it if you could follow, will follow back and answer all questions on X. All the best!!!

  8. Jars458
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    16 hours, 23 mins ago

    Is Raul to Cunha worth a -4 this week?

    1. noone
      • 7 Years
      16 hours, 8 mins ago

      No imo

      1. Jars458
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        15 hours, 12 mins ago

        Thanks worked out a good way to do it for free.

        1. My heart goes Salalalalah
          • 8 Years
          13 hours, 19 mins ago

          Please share the good way you worked out? Is it anything other than having enough transfers and/or cash itb?

          1. Jars458
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            12 hours, 7 mins ago

            Delay my Rogers transfer until next week (will have my AM funds back and can get Mitoma) and move VVD to Ait Nouri, freeing funds to go Raul to Cunha. Thanks for asking.

  9. FPL_adict
    • 7 Years
    15 hours, 50 mins ago

    Pickford
    Trent Gabriel Mykolenko
    Salah Palmer Dango Kluivert
    Watkins Pedro Isak
    Hendo Rogers Hall Greaves

    2 FT, 1.6 itb, any worthy moves to make?
    Rogers, Watkins, Trent - priority outs if at all considering no FH in 29.

  10. HurriKane
    • 12 Years
    15 hours, 29 mins ago

    Beat this bench. i dare you, i double dare you

    Pedro 12 points
    Munoz 13 points
    TAA 6 points

    1. Pumpkinhead
      • 10 Years
      15 hours, 26 mins ago

      ML Rival had 101 points AND

      AWB-12
      Joao-12
      Hall-9

    2. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 15 Years
      15 hours, 23 mins ago

      https://pbs.twimg.com/media/GkfD6POXsAAwddQ?format=jpg&name=small

      1. HurriKane
        • 12 Years
        15 hours, 17 mins ago

        holy moly. you win.

        too bad when we actually play BB your going to barely reach 15 points

  11. JT11fc
    • 6 Years
    14 hours, 38 mins ago

    Marmoush or Cunha?

    Prefer Cunha but have exact money for Marmoush

    1. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      14 hours, 19 mins ago

      Cunha

      1. JT11fc
        • 6 Years
        14 hours, 17 mins ago

        Cheers

  12. Holmes
    • 11 Years
    14 hours, 13 mins ago

    Wissa's assist happening or time is up for that?

    1. Lovely ball from Silva to A…
      • 1 Year
      13 hours, 53 mins ago

      I am pretty sure if it was going to happen, he would have got credit for it before the last game of the week is finalized.

    2. rainy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 9 Years
      13 hours, 48 mins ago

      Once autosubs are done that’s pretty much the end of the gameweek

    3. Lovely ball from Silva to A…
      • 1 Year
      13 hours, 47 mins ago

      Who would you play Holmes, Becker(NEW)H OR Flekken(EVE)H ?

      1. Holmes
        • 11 Years
        13 hours, 21 mins ago

        Since both are expected to concede, I would probably roll with the better team, so Alisson for me

  13. Defaid Daniel
    • 12 Years
    14 hours, 6 mins ago

    Best Gordon replacement? Current midfield is salah, palmer, mbuemo, Gordon, winks.
    Only going to be for a couple game weeks as I’m going to wildcard after gw29.
    Thinking kluivert or Bowen at the moment

    1. Tripleh123
      • 4 Years
      14 hours, 1 min ago

      Bowen

    2. SpaceCadet
      • 11 Years
      13 hours, 21 mins ago

      kluivert

  14. Tripleh123
    • 4 Years
    14 hours, 3 mins ago

    1FT , which option is best till GW29? Tempted to go for a punt this week.

    A. Rogers to Nkunku
    B. Rogers to Enzo
    C. Stick & start Kluivert

    Pickford
    TAA Gabriel Kerkez
    Mbeumo Salah Palmer Rogers*
    Isak Cunha Wood

    Valdi Kluivert Robinson Hall

    1. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      13 hours, 18 mins ago

      Has to be C

      If you are looking for a punt, Wood to Marmoush is an option.

      1. Tripleh123
        • 4 Years
        13 hours, 3 mins ago

        Benching Kluivert & starting Nkunku/Enzo not a wise option? Wood is a guaranteed point getter, won't be getting rid untill maybe GW30.

        1. Holmes
          • 11 Years
          12 hours, 47 mins ago

          Dont really like the way Chelsea are playing currently. It can work considering the fixtures but there is no form.

          1. Tripleh123
            • 4 Years
            12 hours, 35 mins ago

            I am leaning towards taking a punt either one of them as both Southampton & Leicester are just woeful.Could backfire benching penalty taker Kluivert though.

            1. Holmes
              • 11 Years
              12 hours, 29 mins ago

              Bench Wood instead? Its Arsenal afterall

              1. Tripleh123
                • 4 Years
                12 hours ago

                I might but leaning towards benching Kluivert over Wood. At least Wood has a chance of getting a scrappy goal & Forest are at home.

  15. Lucky Z
    • 7 Years
    13 hours, 46 mins ago

    Play Dalot vs IPS or RAN vs FUL

    1. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      13 hours, 19 mins ago

      Dalot, now or never

  16. Krap Nottarf
    • 12 Years
    13 hours, 46 mins ago

    What manager do we feel has best chance for AM27 table bonus?

    1. Holmes
      • 11 Years
      13 hours, 20 mins ago

      Pereira I guess

  17. Lovely ball from Silva to A…
    • 1 Year
    13 hours, 37 mins ago

    Glasner

  18. JohnnyB10
      13 hours, 16 mins ago

      93 with Pedro and Hall on the bench, not bad 🙂 Play Beto or Dango? Currently on Dango. Myk/TAA/Huisen, Should I bench Hall again? Got Pickford.

    • HollywoodXI
      • 10 Years
      12 hours, 55 mins ago

      I want to bring in Cunha this week. But who for?

      A) Wissa
      B) Wood
      C) Isak

      Leaning towards Isak as not much value tied up in him and BGW.

      1. NZREDS
        • 11 Years
        12 hours, 54 mins ago

        Wood and bench Isak, brace today

        1. HollywoodXI
          • 10 Years
          12 hours, 53 mins ago

          I jumped on Wood early so have a lot of value tied up in him (and he just keeps delivering). Tough!

    • DavvaMC
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      12 hours, 40 mins ago

      Who do you think would be the best Rogers replacement?

      A. Nwaneri
      B. Bowen
      C. Semenyo
      D. Trossard

      Current mid is:

      Kluivert / Mbuemo / Salah / Palmer / Rogers

      Thanks

      1. Tripleh123
        • 4 Years
        12 hours, 33 mins ago

        Bowen. None of the Arsenal players for sure, speaking as an Arsenal fan.

        1. DavvaMC
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          11 hours, 51 mins ago

          Thanks.

    • SpaceCadet
      • 11 Years
      12 hours, 33 mins ago

      Start one this gw.

      a. kluivert bha (a)
      b. sarr avl (h)

      1. Holmes
        • 11 Years
        12 hours, 30 mins ago

        A

        1. SpaceCadet
          • 11 Years
          12 hours, 12 mins ago

          Thx

    • FCSB
      • 9 Years
      12 hours, 26 mins ago

      Pickford
      TAA Gabriel Robinson
      Palmer Dango Salah Kluivert Trossard
      Isak Gakpo

      Valdimarsson Wood Porro Greaves

      1FT, 0.3itb

      1. Wood >> Cunha (play over Kluivert or…)
      2. Save FT

      1. GAMBIT
        • 10 Years
        10 hours ago

        Save

    • Bavarian
      • 7 Years
      12 hours, 14 mins ago

      Bench One of each group

      A- Foden TOT (A)
      B- Kluivert BHA (A)
      C- Wood ARS (H)
      D- Isak LIV (A)

      1- Milenkovic ARS (H)
      2- Kerkez BHA (A)
      3- Hall LIV (A)
      4- Ait Nouri FUL (H)

      1. Jars458
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        12 hours, 4 mins ago

        A3. Isak scores in a 3-1 loss and Hall not likely a factor. City are no good.

      2. mookie
        • 11 Years
        12 hours, 4 mins ago

        I'd bench C vs best defense and 3 vs best attack.

    • -GK22-
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      11 hours, 53 mins ago

      Gtg or start Kluivert?

      Pickford
      Trent, Saliba, Robinson
      Salah, palmer, dango, Bowen
      Isak, wood, cunha

      Fab, kluivert, Aina, Davis

      1. John47
        • 1 Year
        11 hours, 25 mins ago

        I think I would start Kluivert and bench Dango. For me it’s last chance saloon for Palmer - he needs to haul against Southampton and Leicester.

