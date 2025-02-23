Erling Haaland (£14.7m) missed out for Manchester City on Sunday, as first-half goals from Mohamed Salah (£13.7m) and Dominik Szoboszlai (£6.3m) helped Liverpool to a deserved 2-0 win.

Prior to that, Newcastle United came from behind to beat Nottingham Forest 4-3 at St James’ Park.

We review the action from a Fantasy perspective in our latest Scout Notes.

HAALAND INJURY LATEST

Erling Haaland was not part of Pep Guardiola’s squad on Sunday, having previously limped out of last weekend’s 4-0 win over Newcastle with a knee problem.

An unused substitute in midweek, the Norwegian trained ahead of Gameweek 26 but was not deemed fit enough to play.

“[It was] a moment in Newcastle he made an action that moved his knee. Apparently, it’s not dangerous because all examinations say it’s fine but he didn’t feel fine. I have a feeling it will be soon [when he is back] because [on Saturday] he trained and made some really good movements. But he said to us that he’s not ready and I have to respect that. Hopefully with Spurs and in the next games he can help us.” – Pep Guardiola on Erling Haaland

In the absence of Haaland, Omar Marmoush (£7.1m) led the line and had the ball in the net but his goal was ruled out for offside.

The former Eintracht Frankfurt forward had a match-high four shots and was one of the few bright sparks in an otherwise poor attacking display.

He was once again on corners and free-kicks, too.

Above: Man City’s average position map v Liverpool in Gameweek 26, including Omar Marmoush (No 7)

Man City, who also handed Kevin De Bruyne (£9.3m) and Jeremy Doku (£6.2m) starts, were dominant in terms of possession, having 66% of the ball, but the final action, so often when hit the byline, let them down.

In fact, the champions attempted 22 crosses against Liverpool, but only three of them were successful.

ANOTHER SALAH HAUL / GAKPO RETURNS

Mohamed Salah stole the show once again on Sunday, scoring and assisting as Liverpool brushed Man City aside.

The Egyptian finished off a well-worked set-piece routine, before later turning provider for Szoboszlai to register his 16th double-figure haul of the campaign, twice that of any other player.

Above: Players sorted by double-figure hauls (DD) in 2024/25

Tactically, Luis Diaz (£7.5m) returned in place of Diogo Jota (£7.2m), but rather than use a number nine, Arne Slot opted to play a 4-2-4 formation with Salah and Diaz deployed either side of two attacking midfielders; Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones (£5.3m).

Szoboszlai scored and assisted, while Jones had a second-half strike ruled out for offside.

That too was created by Szoboszlai.

“Yes, a good performance but what I like most from him was that he assisted and scored a goal. I always praise him for the incredible work rate he brings to the team, and that is what he had today too, but he added a goal and an assist. For a number ten that wears a Liverpool shirt that is necessary. Even not scoring he has a lot to give to this team.” – Arne Slot on Dominik Szoboszlai

Meanwhile, Cody Gakpo (£7.6m) was back among the substitutes after injury and entered the fray on 79 minutes, adding to Liverpool’s attacking options ahead of Wednesday’s clash with Newcastle.

Perhaps most importantly, however, Liverpool impressed defensively and claimed their 11th clean sheet of the season, the most of any other team.

Liverpool’s win handed Arne Slot Assistant Manager owners 10 points, taking the Dutchman’s tally to 38 in the last three Gameweeks.

HALL SUPERB / FOREST’S DEFENCE

At St James’ Park, Newcastle held on for a dramatic 4-3 win over Nottingham Forest.

In a classic ‘game of two halves’, Alexander Isak (£9.5m) struck twice, with Lewis Miley (£5.0m) and Jacob Murphy (£5.1m) also on the scoresheet.

The standout performer, however, was Lewis Hall (£5.0m), who supplied a pair of assists and came mightily close to a third, when his deflected cross reached Murphy to bundle home, rather than the presumed intended target Joe Willock (£4.7m).

He later whipped in a corner which Fabian Schar (£5.4m) nodded against the outside of the far post, too.

A constant offensive threat down the left, this was Hall’s best performance in a long time, with three key passes, eight crosses and 27 final third touches registered.

Newcastle inexplicably dropped deeper in the second half, however, inviting pressure, with Forest pulling goals back through Nikola Milenkovic (£4.8m) and Ryan Yates (£4.8m).

The assists were supplied by Chris Wood (£7.2m) and Morgan Gibbs-White (£6.5m), who has now been directly involved in 12 goals in his last 12 Premier League appearances, scoring four and assisting eight.

Elsewhere, Nick Pope (£4.9m) returned in goal for Newcastle for the first time since December, while Sandro Tonali (£5.5m) was only afforded a second-half cameo, having only trained for parts of the week.

He should be fine for Wednesday’s trip to Anfield according to Eddie Howe.

“He had a hamstring problem in the week, he missed a couple of days training. I didn’t really want to risk him today but with the second half as it was we felt we needed his legs in midfield. He said he felt okay to play. It was a reluctant sub but I thought he did okay when he came on and touch wood he’s okay.” – Eddie Howe on Sandro Tonali

As for Forest, they have now lost three of their last four Premier League games and have suddenly started to leak goals, with 14 conceded in the last six Gameweeks.

In that time, they rank 16th for expected goals conceded (xGC), with Arsenal up next in Gameweek 27.

Above: The worst five defences in the last six Gameweeks according to expected goals conceded (xGC)